This Clever Coffee Table Secretly Conceals Two Stools — It's My Best Small Space Secret

As a serial small-space dweller, I know all too well the struggle of having enough seating in your living room. We all dream of a space big enough to fit a large, super-deep sofa, a reading chair nook in the corner, and possibly even a chaise lounge if you're lucky. However, limited square footage often gets in the way, so to ensure you have enough seats for everyone, sometimes you need to get creative. Perhaps a nesting coffee table and pouffe set would do the trick?

Admittedly, I wasn't even aware this was even a thing until I came across the Hugg Rectangular Nest of Coffee Table from Castlery. When pushed together, the piece sports a refined design with a warm oak table top and off-white upholstered sides. But pull them out from underneath, and you'll quickly find yourself with a clever table and chairs to entertain with.

It's a piece for the small space host who doesn't want to sacrifice style when sourcing their apartment furniture ideas. Whether it's a game night table you need, somewhere to put your hors devours to start the dinner party, or simply a practical coffee table, this set seemingly does it all.

Castlery Hugg Rectangular Nest of Coffee Table £649 at Castlery UK Most notably, this is a piece that makes efficient use of living and shared spaces by combining essential living room furniture elements into one sleek design. It measures in at 110cm wide x 55cm deep x 43.2cm high for the table, with the ottomans neatly slipping underneath. And honestly, £650 for two pouffes and a coffee table is a pretty good price if you consider how much it would cost to purchase them separately.





It's no wonder this piece feels so ingenious, as the Hugg collection from Castlery has been recognized with a 2025 Good Design Award (Japan) for its clever user-centered functionality. The smart nesting coffee table design, smooth curved edges, and performance fabric make it a piece that is practical for daily life and helps you keep your space ready for company.

It's already gained 44 reviews with an average of five stars, with one saying, "It's the perfect item for small spaces, thanks to its brilliant nesting design, reclaiming a lot of floor area. The table itself is beautiful, high-quality, and heavy. Highly recommend!"

And, because every inch counts when it comes to design, I've gone ahead and sourced six other stylish nesting coffee table and pouffe sets that are living room worthy.

Habitat Harriet Coffee Table and Pouffes £200 at Habitat UK This piece is a masterclass in stylish space saving techniques. The boucle pouffes add a contemporary touch, while the neutral colorway makes it adaptable to any space. I'm imagining this for apartment dwellers, in game rooms, or even a kids room. Castlery Hugg Square Nest of Coffee Table £829 at Castlery UK This Hugg variation from Castlery is for those with a little more space, that still want multifunctionality. The nesting set is upholstered in performance fabric and the seats are built with a ridged base designed for smooth, easy movement — even on rugs. Fairmont Park Kaulton Coffee Table £263.99 at Wayfair UK While this nested pouffe may not be the most obvious chairs, but it's a great way to add a sneaky bit of extra seating to pull out when guests are around. Sofa.com Woody Coffee Table and Nesting Stool £890 at Sofa.com UK Featuring three stools each in olive green upholstery, the Woody coffee table becomes a multifunctional centerpiece in any living room. Use the table to entertain, while the stools provide extra seating at your next party. Senja Wooden Coffee Table with White Poufs £189.90 at nordlysfurniture.com This table might be smaller in size, but the hidden storage in the nesting stools makes up for it. You can store any blankets that are not in use, or simply hide away a few things you don't want out in the open. Dunelm Bryant Upholstered Pouffe Coffee Table Nest £199.20 at Dunelm Once again, this nesting combo may not be the easiest to sit at in partnership with one another, but it offers a stylish moment of multifunctionality. Coffee table, extra seating, and storage? Check, check, and check.

Looking for other ways to make the most of your living room or small apartment space? Don't just take my furniture find as advice, lean on strategic yet stylish living room decorating tips from a spatial planner to help guide your layout.