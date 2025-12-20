The holiday season can often require a certain level of creativity when it comes to providing multiple family and friends with a comfortable space to sleep, especially if space is limited.

If, like me, you don't have a sofa bed and will be using your living room sofa to create a makeshift sleep space, rest assured that there are plenty of simple tips and tricks to help make your sofa more comfortable and ensure the setup is cozy and restful for guests.

“Turning a regular sofa into a genuinely comfortable overnight setup is absolutely doable — you just need a few thoughtful layers," says Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet in Bed. Below, discover exactly how experts recommend you level up your temporary bed.

1. Invest in a Bed Topper

Start by adding a topper to your sofa which is key to creating a comfortable base. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed. Photography: Kate Davis)

Just like you would when looking to make your bed more comfortable, invest in a mattress topper. "Start with padding," says Jessica of Piglet in Bed. "Use a slim mattress topper or even a neatly folded duvet to add instant softness and help even out any sofa seams."

Interior designer Serena Pitchers of Your Interiors Friend recommends using Zara Home's Washed Linen Topper, specifically. "It comes in a beautiful warm palette of Cinnamon, Light Beige, Oyster White, and Gray, and they are so beautiful that they can be left on top of your sofa all year round. Even better is that they are machine washable, so you can keep the room nice and fresh," she says.

When choosing sheets to go above your topper, Jessica advises natural fabrics for added comfort. "Natural, breathable sheets make a world of difference: crisp cotton percale for that hotel-feel, or easy, lived-in linen if you want to keep things low-maintenance," she says.

John Lewis Natural Collection British Wool Mattress Topper From £85 at John Lewis With a wool filling, this mattress topper is perfect for hosting during the winter months, adding warmth and an extra layer of comfort.

Serena Pitchers Social Links Navigation Interior Designer

2. Create a Makeshift Headboard

Layering cushions beneath pillows will help to create a temporary headboard that mimics a real bed. (Image credit: DFS)

"To make the space feel more like a proper bed, build up the ‘headboard’ with a couple of firm cushions behind the pillows, and drape a cozy throw at the foot — no one enjoys waking up with cold toes," says Jessica.

What's more, if you have a choice of sofas to create your temporary bed from, go for the one with removable back cushions and low arms to allow room for layering headboard cushions. "I would suggest going for a deep sofa with loose back cushions which can easily be removed, allowing plenty of depth to use as a temporary sleeping arrangement," adds interior designer Jenny Luck.

Piglet in Bed Sandstone Red Pembroke Stripe 100% Linen Pillowcases, Set of 2 From £34 at Piglet In Bed If your guest pillows are in need of a refresh, look no further than these linen striped pillowcases that will add design flair to your setup.

Jessica Hanley Social Links Navigation Bedding Expert

3. Swap a Bulky Duvet for Throws and Quilts

Bedcovers and quilts can keep things from feeling too bulky. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed. Photography: Kate Davis)

If space is especially limited, consider swapping heavy duvets for lighter blankets and quilts. Serena says that she would use "layers of throws and quilts rather than a space-stealing duvet."

From cotton quilts to wool throws and linen bedcovers, there are plenty of types of bedding to use instead of a duvet. But just because you're opting for a lighter weight, don't skimp on the amount — layering will keep your guests warm, and will also nod to the latest bedding trends.

Another tip to keep the setup feeling like a bed rather than a sofa is to go for a flat sheet, which will drape to the floor. Jessica says that this will "disguise the sofa’s shape and metal bits, creating a more considered look."

TOAST Fresco Stitched Quilt £275 at Toast UK Crafted from 100% cotton, this quilt is a timeless piece that would not only make a stylish addition to your temporary bed setup, but also elsewhere in your home afterwards.

4. Complete the Setup With Cozy Decor

Don't forget to focus on the space surrounding your temporary bed setup. Including a lamp nearby will keep things cozy. (Image credit: Ettitude)

Think beyond the sofa bed setup itself, and help guests feel comfortable with the surrounding cozy decor, says Jessica, who recommends "a lamp within reach, a spot to tuck away belongings, and fresh towels so guests don’t have to ask."

Just like with the things you should design around a sofa bed, it's important to consider the space and experience sleeping there as a whole.

"If your curtains aren’t blackout, leave an eye mask — your future sleepy guests will thank you," adds Jessica.

H&M Home Metal Table Lamp £34.99 at H&M (US) Add on-trend silver to your living room with this table lamp that is small enough to work on a temporary nightstand.

These easy steps will absolutely keep guests comfortable and cozy on your temporary bed setup. That said, if you're considering investing in a more permanent sofa bed at some point, look out for the sofa bed buying mistakes to avoid.