I've Just Discovered 'Bath Sofas' Are Now a Thing — I Was Sceptical at First, but Now I'll Just Never Want to Get Out of the Tub
Your evening soak just got even more relaxing - these bath pillows offer comfort to rival the best sofas. I've never bought something faster
If you're anything like me, no luxury can compare to a hot, steamy bath. Any minor inconvenience, a stressful day, a slight hint of body aches, or a bout of bad weather can all be healed by the restorative plunge into a tub of scented suds. And I'm not talking a five-minute in-and-out either, if I'm lighting my candles, using my best bubble bath, and creating that full spa bathroom atmosphere — you best believe I'll be in that tub for 30 minutes minimum. I'm not getting out until my fingers shrivel up like prunes, and my previously boiling bath is practically room temperature.
The only slight issue with this little self-care routine of mine is that, for some reason, baths don't seem to be designed with these leisurely soaks in mind, and by the end of it, my back can often end up feeling worse than it did to begin with. Which is exactly why the idea of a bath sofa has quickly become my new obsession.
The concept was popularized by the German brand, Badesofa, with its giant, sofa-like, waterproof cushions. Just imagine it, the two most comforting, cozy spots in your home, combined — I'm immediately sold.
And this genius idea is surprisingly easy to bring to life; all you need is one plush pillow, like this Luxury Bath Pillow from Amazon, or this more comprehensive neck pillow set up from Dunelm, and you're ready to go.
Since coming across this bath pillow, I've not been able to get it out of my mind. Admittedly, it costs a fair bit more than your average bath accessory, but if you love a long bath, I reckon it would be money well spent. The mega-sized pillow supports not just your neck, but your full back too, for optimum bathtime comfort. The quick-drying fabric and 3D mesh interior ensure full airflow and ventilation, so you won't have to worry about it growing any nasties over time. This is the bathroom finishing touch you need.
This super-comfy bath pillow offers full support to your neck and upper back, offering you a plush surface to rest back on. Suction cups make it super secure in your tub, and afterwards, the hooks make for easy bathroom storage. It's also completely adjustable, so you play around with it until it perfectly fits your body.
You've heard about weighted blankets, but how about a weighted cushion? This design from CP Hart slings over the back of your tub for a sleek but secure fit, and with options for both white and black, it's perfect for slick, modern bathrooms.
This smart, ergonomic design uses 4D air mesh technology for the most hygienic and comfortable bath pillow experience. It has a super thick, plush material for supreme comfort, replicating the feel of the best sofa, and the strong hook makes for easy, stress-free drying and storage.
If solely upper-body support isn't cutting it for you anymore, it might be time to level up to this full-body bath pillow instead. Perfect for anyone particularly sensitive to aches and pains, this design offers a comfortable surface for you to relax on, giving you a dreamy bathtub experience. The 5D air mesh fabric is as soft and plush as you can get, while still being super breathable.
This orthopaedic two-panel design is created with your comfort in mind, offering extra thick cushioning to keep your back and neck supported while you soak. It's also a super adaptable product, so you don't only have to use it in the bath, it will work just as well in the hot-tub or small outdoor pool, too.
And if full body support isn't enough, take it one step further by adding a removable lumbar support pillow, too. This extra pillow means your lower back can be fully supported, great for alleviating any tension or pain in your back. I reckon this one may be more comfortable than your actual sofa. This one is enough to make any bathroom feel like a retreat.
Not a bath person? That's okay, we have plenty of shower trends for you to get excited over, instead.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.