I've Just Discovered 'Bath Sofas' Are Now a Thing — I Was Sceptical at First, but Now I'll Just Never Want to Get Out of the Tub

Your evening soak just got even more relaxing - these bath pillows offer comfort to rival the best sofas. I've never bought something faster

If you're anything like me, no luxury can compare to a hot, steamy bath. Any minor inconvenience, a stressful day, a slight hint of body aches, or a bout of bad weather can all be healed by the restorative plunge into a tub of scented suds. And I'm not talking a five-minute in-and-out either, if I'm lighting my candles, using my best bubble bath, and creating that full spa bathroom atmosphere — you best believe I'll be in that tub for 30 minutes minimum. I'm not getting out until my fingers shrivel up like prunes, and my previously boiling bath is practically room temperature.

The only slight issue with this little self-care routine of mine is that, for some reason, baths don't seem to be designed with these leisurely soaks in mind, and by the end of it, my back can often end up feeling worse than it did to begin with. Which is exactly why the idea of a bath sofa has quickly become my new obsession.

The concept was popularized by the German brand, Badesofa, with its giant, sofa-like, waterproof cushions. Just imagine it, the two most comforting, cozy spots in your home, combined — I'm immediately sold.

And this genius idea is surprisingly easy to bring to life; all you need is one plush pillow, like this Luxury Bath Pillow from Amazon, or this more comprehensive neck pillow set up from Dunelm, and you're ready to go.

