If you're anything like me, no luxury can compare to a hot, steamy bath. Any minor inconvenience, a stressful day, a slight hint of body aches, or a bout of bad weather can all be healed by the restorative plunge into a tub of scented suds. And I'm not talking a five-minute in-and-out either, if I'm lighting my candles, using my best bubble bath, and creating that full spa bathroom atmosphere — you best believe I'll be in that tub for 30 minutes minimum. I'm not getting out until my fingers shrivel up like prunes, and my previously boiling bath is practically room temperature.

The only slight issue with this little self-care routine of mine is that, for some reason, baths don't seem to be designed with these leisurely soaks in mind, and by the end of it, my back can often end up feeling worse than it did to begin with. Which is exactly why the idea of a bath sofa has quickly become my new obsession.

The concept was popularized by the German brand, Badesofa, with its giant, sofa-like, waterproof cushions. Just imagine it, the two most comforting, cozy spots in your home, combined — I'm immediately sold.

And this genius idea is surprisingly easy to bring to life; all you need is one plush pillow, like this Luxury Bath Pillow from Amazon, or this more comprehensive neck pillow set up from Dunelm, and you're ready to go.

Claessonliving Luxury Bath Pillow for Tub £169.99 at Amazon UK Since coming across this bath pillow, I've not been able to get it out of my mind. Admittedly, it costs a fair bit more than your average bath accessory, but if you love a long bath, I reckon it would be money well spent. The mega-sized pillow supports not just your neck, but your full back too, for optimum bathtime comfort. The quick-drying fabric and 3D mesh interior ensure full airflow and ventilation, so you won't have to worry about it growing any nasties over time. This is the bathroom finishing touch you need.

Not a bath person? That's okay, we have plenty of shower trends for you to get excited over, instead.