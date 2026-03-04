As we make our garden-beautifying plans, one central characteristic dominates the outdoor furniture trends right now: people are gravitating towards outdoor spaces that have personality, charm, and feel like a comforting extension of the home. The line between outdoor performance and indoor aesthetics is blurring more and more, and with that comes more thoughtful designs.

Where you might have once bought a matching outdoor furniture set for convenience, a curated statement chair and coffee table land a more stylish setup these days. The best garden furniture should reflect your style and a synergy with the rest of your home. A sleek, curved sofa? A striped, holiday-inspired parasol? A colorway that peacefully blends into the landscape? Outdoor furniture trends this year link closely to those coming from inside the home.

I asked designers from some of the leading outdoor furniture brands what the defining shifts were that they are seeing in this year's outdoor spaces. So, if you've got 'getting the garden in shape' on your to-do list (I know it's on mine), these are the biggest outdoor furniture trends to keep in mind.

1. Sculptural Silhouettes That Blur the Indoor-Outdoor Line

This curved sofa looks like it would work in an interior living room, making this outdoor space feel so much more elevated. (Image credit: Soho Home)

This year's outdoor furniture trends are all about blurring the lines between indoor comfort and outdoor resilience. Kayli Rowsell, design manager at Arteriors, explains, "We're seeing a shift towards pieces that feel as purposeful and refined as interior furniture, but which are engineered for weather and longevity."

What does this actually look like? "There's a current rise in sculptural furniture, especially curved garden sofas and rounded coffee tables that soften the harsh right angles of fences and patios," explains Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James. Curved edges and silhouettes instantly make an outdoor space feel more calming, creating a soft, cocooning effect that lets you really relax.

Curved outdoor furniture leans towards comfort in a way that feels curated rather than staged. So rather than the harsh lines of strict, square furniture, try something a little more whimsical this season.

2. Expressive Backyard Escapes (Think Stripes and Color)

Image 1 of 2 Bring the colorful aesthetics we love about our holiday stays to the backyard. (Image credit: Soho Home) Getting creative with color, decor, and lighting makes for a more interesting and unique outdoor space. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Styling by Joseph Gardner)

Next up, outdoor furniture trends are heading towards a more colorful, vacation-inspired style. "There's a clear trend towards making outdoor spaces more purposeful and expressive," Habitat's head of design, Andrew Tanner, tells me. "People are looking to evoke the Riviera or their favorite Mediterranean escapes with chunky stripes, bold prints, and color-drenched accessories."

Garden parasols and striped outdoor pieces are perfect examples. Fun styles on their own, when styled strategically, they can help build inspiring spaces you'll actually want to lounge and hang out in. This Habitat striped parasol was a best-seller last year, and now it's back with fresh colorways and sleek prints, creating a resort-inspired look that feels relaxed yet refined.

"If you're looking to recreate that 'Euro summer' style, you can opt for bright, invigorating tones such as burnt orange and pink next to neutral shades," says Chloe. This spring color palette lifts the mood and transforms your garden into a gorgeous Mediterranean escape.

However, for those who are a bit nervous about bold colors, "I recommend starting small with accent cushions, as this is an easy way to introduce a pop of color without being the statement of your entire garden," she adds.

3. Woven Rope and Natural Textures

Natural textures bring a grounded and calming presence to outdoor spaces. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

As for textures to bring into your outdoor space, 2026 is heading in a natural and lived-in direction. In particular, "Woven rope is a huge standout for us this season as it offers a contemporary, lightweight look whilst adding texture," says Chloe.

Woven rope isn't necessarily a new material for outdoors, but it continues to be a practical and fashionable option. The natural look has a grounding effect, especially "in gardens that have harsher landscaping, such as stone patios or brickwork, which can otherwise feel quite bare," she adds.

Look for accent chairs, loungers, bench seats, and coffee tables that sport this outdoor furniture trend this year. Not fully set on the idea of rope? Rattan garden furniture offers the same tactile, natural look.

4. Botanical Green Color Palettes

When it comes to the best colors to use for outdoor furniture, you can't go wrong with green. (Image credit: Heal's)

Though you might want to dabble in a bold color scheme for your backyard, reminiscent of island getaways, the staple base color for 2026 is a tried-and-true green.

"Botanical greens such as sage and moss are incredibly popular because they act as a visual bridge between your garden furniture and your garden foliage, allowing the garden to feel cohesive and at one with nature," says Chloe.

And while a mix of greens is natural and serene, it can also be quite chic (take the Paris green garden chairs, for example). "Earthy greens sit beautifully against plants and florals and feel calm but elevated," says Andrew. Try muted and darker shades of green for a more elevated look, and bright greens to lean into a more playful atmosphere.

Need a little more contrast? "Warm neutrals and soft terracotta tones are also great, as they bring a relaxed, serene feel to gardens and outdoor spaces," Andrew adds.

5. That 'One' Standout Piece

Something bold and fun will make for the most stylish garden setup this year. (Image credit: MADE.COM)

Since our outdoor spaces should be considered an extension of our interior homes, sourcing unique pieces is going to be a core part of 2026's outdoor furniture trends. Think of it as akin to having that 'one amazing piece' rather than everything being a matching set. "An occasional or accent chair is set to be the staple piece of gardens this season," says Chloe.

Where the emphasis used to be on a stunning outdoor sofa or matching dining set, the most modern looks will be a sofa styled with 1-2 statement occasional chairs in a seating area.

"There's a move away from purely functional pieces, towards layered spaces that feel curated, practical, and design-led," says Andrew. "We're also seeing a rise in bold pieces that are full of character, from colorful bean bags to statement patterned hammocks and occasional chairs."

So don't hesitate to try that oversized floor cushion or patterned cushion; the most stylish outdoor spaces will be leaning a little more towards form over function.

If these five outdoor furniture trends tell us anything, it's that we have a seriously stylish spring and summer to look forward to. Find your standout pieces, then arrange your outdoor furniture in a way that makes you and your guests want to stay a while.

For more garden inspiration as Spring approaches, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.