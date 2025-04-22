"It's the Soho House Effect" — All the Coolest Gardens Right Now Have Striped Outdoor Furniture, and I've Found This Year's Best New Designs

My trips to see the latest and greatest design this year confirmed one thing to me about outdoor furniture right now. Wide stripes are in.

This isn't an entirely new trend, in fact, some of the best outdoor furniture we've seen over the last few years has featured bold 'deckchair' stripes. "Who doesn’t love a stripe?" asks Tim Walters of George Spencer Designs. "Deck chair stripes in bright colors are a mainstay of outdoor furniture, a reminder of holidays spent on the beach."

However, I'm going to pitch the popularity of the stripe for outdoor furniture at another source of inspiration — I think it might be the Soho House effect, especially for more urban garden settings. Soho House's properties, often with outdoor areas that featured sun loungers and chairs with signature wide stripes, bring a touch of modern elevation to the stripe idea, which you don't necessarily relate to the classic deckchair.

This roof terrace by Studio Ashby is one of my favorite garden designs, mostly down to its use of striped fabrics.

I think the success of the wide stripe in the garden is down to the effect is has against the wilder elements of your space. While, yes, some gardens are strictly linear in their design hardscaping design anyway, its the contrast between the straight lines and the organic irregularity of plants that creates the dynamic that makes stripes pop in outdoor areas.

Then, throw in an exciting accent of color, which we don't always see a lot of in garden furniture like outdoor sofas, which have long been limited to just gray or beige, and you've got a design that's working much harder to elevate your yard.

Whatever the reason, it's the one thing you'll find connecting all the coolest backyards right now, so I've sought out the best examples of it for 2025, so you know where to shop the look.

These stripes aren't, admittedly, going to be everyone's thing. They have big main character energy, and sometimes you just want something that plays a more supporting role.

But, it's not the only big outdoor furniture trend for 2025, so there's plenty more inspiration out there if you're looking for a more pared back look.