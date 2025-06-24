I Just Found the Perfect Resort-Inspired Garden Parasol That Costs a Fraction of a Similar One From Anthropologie

There’s a charm to Riviera resorts that leaves us daydreaming about them long after holiday is over. Yes, the landscape admittedly has a lot to do with it, but the chic striped parasols that line the beaches are essential to the aesthetic. If your dreams of a holiday-style backyard oasis are feeling a little lackluster so far, for just £25, I may have just found the perfect solution.

I’ve been eyeing the Business & Pleasure Co. outdoor umbrella from Anthropologie for a while now, but justifying the price tag on a seasonal piece is easier said than done. However, I spotted these green and white striped parasols on Habitat for a fraction of the price, and it’s like my calls for the best garden parasols have been answered.

This parasol brings a stylish refuge to escape the sun, or simply a playful place to sip refreshments or add a bit of character to a garden dinner party. We may not all be able to jet off to a sunny beach all season, however, securing pieces from the best garden furniture brands is a surprisingly effective way to achieve that holiday state of mind.

Maybe it's the unprecedented revival of boho garden decor, or perhaps it's the desire to come home to a little slice of paradise, but whatever the cause, a striped patio umbrella adorned with a fringe trim is just what the doctor ordered this summer.

Habitat Sunbeam 1.6m Garden Parasol - Green & White £25 at Habitat UK With its mix of mid-century modern style and French Riviera aesthetic, this striped, fringed parasol will add glamour and personality to your summer garden. It stands at 1.6m wide with an inbuilt tilt action and a metal pole and pulley system, making it easy to use. Pair it with white garden lounge chairs and butter yellow throw pillows for the ultimate retro cool look, or lean into the natural green hues for relaxed sunny, summer style.

Being blessed with a garden that has plenty of sun is a blessing indeed, but it means you have to consider all the shade ideas for your patio. A sunburn is not the part of the holiday we are trying to bring home here.

That's why I've extended my research into striped outdoor umbrellas even further. Below are three more fabulous umbrella options so you can secure the perfect patio decor for hosting all of the most stylish soirees this season.

Graham & Green Bistro Pink Parasol £199 at Graham and Green This bistro parasol has an eye-catching pink stripe pattern that will brighten up any garden party idea or poolside set up. Its large span and UV canopy are designed to provide maximum coverage from the sun when you need it most. Plus, it's also water-resistant for those gloomier days. The best part? It comes with a matching canvas bag so it can be easily transported — how chic. Business & Pleasure Co. Lauren's Stripe Market Parasol, 2.4m, Pink £579 at John Lewis Of course, the Business & Pleasure Co. parasols have been selling out this season for a reason — who doesn't want a pink pinstripe umbrella in their garden? It's light and airy with a slightly nautical-inspired design. And to make it even better, the piece is made with the brand's signature Pleasuretex fabric, which is UV, mould, and water-resistant. Graham & Green Salcombe Navy Stripe Parasol £249 at Graham and Green Don't get me wrong, I love a little color, but there is something so sophisticated about making a neutral playful. Navy decor has quickly become my favorite color to incorporate this year, and nothing says elegant holiday resort-style like a navy, fringed outdoor umbrella.

When a key chain isn’t enough, introducing the resort-core trend into your outdoor space brings a little slice of holiday paradise back home.



A chic parasol is just the beginning, there is plenty of decor to elevate your outdoor area — and lucky we’ve got you covered there too.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors