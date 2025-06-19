What to Buy for a Boho Garden Feel — The Outdoor Furniture and Decor Edit to Recreate This Style
Boho gardens are having a revival in 2025, so we've given the style a refreshed and totally resort-worthy look
It's 2025, and boho garden furniture is trending again. Perhaps the thought, for you, doesn't immediately summon stylish designs, but having spent the better half of a day scouring the internet for the best boho garden furniture, I'm pleased to report that I've been pleasantly surprised.
So, what are the best garden furniture brands serving up in the way of boho garden furniture right now? Well, let's break down the basics. Anything rattan is the perfect place to start. Fabrics and finishes in vibrant patterns and colors are another classic characteristic. Add a refined lantern (preferably portable) next to a low-slung lounge chair, and you've got yourself a boho patio.
The modern boho trend is all about eclecticism, organic materials, and tapping into a sense of worldliness that can feel effortlessly luxurious. Below, I've rounded up nine of the best boho garden furniture pieces I found in my search. Who needs Glastonbury when the most stylish place to be this summer is your own backyard?
Of course, a boho garden furniture round-up wouldn't be complete without a rattan egg chair. This rattan-effect frame forms a cocoon-like silhouette, combining both comfort and style. The soft, cream-colored cushions are shower-proof and also removable, allowing you to store them inside when not in use. Blending natural textures with contemporary durability, this piece is a stylish addition for relaxed outdoor lounging. And for only £250? Yes please.
Color and pattern are a must with boho garden furniture, and this woven side table immediately caught my eye. Its hourglass-shaped steel structure, clad in woven resin, will add a pop of color to your exterior. The bright pink and green color combination adds to the boho flair, while the pattern itself has a retro lean — another favorite interior design trend this year. Not only is this a perfect piece for a boho-inspired garden, but it will also match with a multitude of design styles as the seasons come and go.
Adding boho patterns to your outdoor space doesn't necessarily mean you have to max out on color. This black and white woven rug is an excellent example of how to make boho garden furniture work for a more minimalist space or neutral color scheme. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and is UV-resistant. One thing to note is that due to the handwoven nature of this item, expect slight variations in the appearance of each unique piece, but that only adds to its hand-crafted boho flair, if you ask me.
The new boho style has an air of modernity, so if you're looking for a hero piece that embraces the trend, while still feeling timeless, this low-sitting corner sofa is just the thing. Not only does it score points for style, but teak is one of the best woods for outdoor furniture as it is extremely durable. This sofa also offers exceptional resistance to weather, rotting, and warping, and will last for decades. The cushions are Olefin and won't absorb stains or moisture, so you can just focus on relaxing.
Another 'must-have' when it comes to boho garden furniture is an interesting lantern or garden lighting idea. This lantern would make a wonderful addition to summer barbecues on the patio or terrace and long evenings in the garden. It sits low to the ground and comes in a few different sizes to pair together. Pop a candle in the glass holder, and this large lantern will enhance the ambience all summer long. Plus, it's currently on sale for under £50, so grab it while you can.
Can you even be 'boho' without a bit of fringe? This chic garden parasol is perhaps my favorite way to embrace the latest outdoor furniture trend. Measuring 180cm with a tilting feature to maximize shading, it's got high-quality cloth that's UV and water-resistant. Plus, Business & Pleasure guarantee a high level of safety through UV protection. Though the white and warm wood screams Riviera retreat, the fringe detail around the edge brings forward the bohemian look.
In the world of boho garden furniture, a little color goes a long way. This bistro bar stool has a bold, geometric weave in a wavy pattern that feels effortlessly on trend. The soft terracotta pink with white accents references vintage Parisian cafe furniture, while the handmade Indonesian rattan frame adds a touch of boho-chic style. Enjoy the Bistro bar stool in your garden or patio, but the brand advises storing this seat away or covering it after use to protect it from rain and direct sunlight.
Rattan outdoor furniture may be one of the easiest ways to capture 'boho-core', but that doesn't mean you're limited to this material. This cement fiber coffee table would look stunning amongst a boho garden furniture collection. The terracotta orange and fluted base are expressive yet natural, both qualities at the core of boho design. This piece is suitable for the outdoors; however, reviews suggest you may want to keep it out of direct sunlight exposure for prolonged periods of time.
Plants are an absolute must for any boho-inspired garden. Oliver Bonas' Bali collection pairs gorgeous rattan weaving with lightly-stained bamboo wood, for vintage-inspired pieces that will create a bohemian statement in your home or outdoor space. And this triple plant stand is one of the standout pieces of the brand's collection. When paired with the vibrant hues of greenery and flowers, the organic materials and natural colors will create a beautiful contrast.
Though we are loving the revival of boho design in our gardens, this design trend extends to spaces inside your home as well. From fringe furniture to bold patterns, mastering the new-age boho style is all in the details.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.