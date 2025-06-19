What to Buy for a Boho Garden Feel — The Outdoor Furniture and Decor Edit to Recreate This Style

It's 2025, and boho garden furniture is trending again. Perhaps the thought, for you, doesn't immediately summon stylish designs, but having spent the better half of a day scouring the internet for the best boho garden furniture, I'm pleased to report that I've been pleasantly surprised.

So, what are the best garden furniture brands serving up in the way of boho garden furniture right now? Well, let's break down the basics. Anything rattan is the perfect place to start. Fabrics and finishes in vibrant patterns and colors are another classic characteristic. Add a refined lantern (preferably portable) next to a low-slung lounge chair, and you've got yourself a boho patio.

The modern boho trend is all about eclecticism, organic materials, and tapping into a sense of worldliness that can feel effortlessly luxurious. Below, I've rounded up nine of the best boho garden furniture pieces I found in my search. Who needs Glastonbury when the most stylish place to be this summer is your own backyard?

Though we are loving the revival of boho design in our gardens, this design trend extends to spaces inside your home as well. From fringe furniture to bold patterns, mastering the new-age boho style is all in the details.