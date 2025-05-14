Don't Fall Into the Trap of These Tacky and Dated Patio Furniture Buys — Here, Designers Share the Styles to Shop Instead

It's a tale as old as time — the first day of warm weather rolls around, I eagerly march out to my patio to enjoy the sun, and instantly regret not replacing my dated patio decor. Plastic Adirondack chairs? Tiki torches? What was I thinking? Why didn't I upgrade my dated patio setup over the winter, you ask?

It's simple, really: out of sight, out of mind. And, while I begrudgingly admit it, I have always tended to place my outdoor space as second-tier. Get my interiors to look good, then I'll focus on the outdoors, right? Wrong. Taking time to consider your patio ideas is just as important as the other spaces inside your home, and we should decorate them accordingly.

Since summer is rapidly approaching, I asked designers to share their opinions on the best garden furniture, and in turn, the most tacky and dated pieces that just need to go. Don't settle for another season of dated furniture for your patio — discover what to ditch (looking at you, colorful plastic chairs) below.

1. Furniture Made with Cheap Materials, Like Plastics

DO INSTEAD: Rather than buying cheap furniture that might not even last the season, go the extra mile to invest in pieces that are made from durable materials like teak or powder-coated aluminum. (Image credit: Arteriors)

If there's one thing that can immediately make your patio look tacky and dated, it's cheap outdoor furnishings. Designers tell me things like bright-colored plastic chairs or fake iron furniture instantly bring down the look of your patio, even when paired with nicer décor.

On top of that, cheap furniture for your outdoor space tends to show signs of weather fairly quickly. Ask any designer their opinion, and chances are, they'll all tell you the same thing: invest in quality.

"Using teak or sustainable wood is an elevated and modern look for patio furniture," interior designer Raili Clasen tells me, and it doesn't have to break the bank.

Powder-coated aluminum is another stylish material to look out for. According to Reilly Gray, co-founder of luxury outdoor brand Suns Lifestyle, this material is strong, durable, and weather-resistant — all you need for the great outdoors.

Modway Tahoe Outdoor Patio Powder-Coated Aluminum Armchair $611.99 at Wayfair Powder-coated aluminum outdoor furniture is durable, weather-resistant, and, when chosen right, can be super stylish. This accent chair would add a modern touch to your outdoor space with its sleek aluminum finish. AllModern Terrace Solid Wood Bar Cart $189 at Wayfair This outdoor bar cart will easily complement the aesthetic of your outdoor space. It's made from durable solid wood that can withstand any weather scenario and still look stylish. With two tiers, this cart can become a multi-purpose piece of patio décor. Birch Lane Melrose 52.75'' Teak Outdoor Loveseat $1,228 at Birch Lane Teak is one of the best woods for outdoor furniture. It's known for its strength and durability, as well as its stylish look. This outdoor loveseat has a teak frame and is finished with crisp white upholstered seats. It's an effortlessly stylish choice.

2. Matchy-Matchy Furniture Sets

DO INSTEAD: The overall look of your patio will benefit from a healthy collection of furniture that's been built over time, rather than bought at the same time, from the same place. (Image credit: Coco Wolf)

One of the worst design trends in both interior and exterior spaces is an overly matchy-matchy aesthetic — when it looks like every piece was bought from the same place, it's not a good sign. As designer Sarah Brady tells me, "patio sets that are overly coordinated, with identical cushions and uniform materials across every piece, can feel uninspired and lack individuality."

Now, you can certainly work with a particular color scheme for your patio design, but it helps to add some variety by choosing differing materials, finishes, or styles. "Break up the monotony by incorporating a mix of finishes for a more curated outdoor look," Sarah says. "I always recommend focusing on quality materials that patina well over time, layered textures, and subtle, earthy tones that reflect the surrounding environment."

Designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler echoes this sentiment, adding how any outdoor space should become a collection of your favorite styles. "Find furniture with personality that matches your own — and is suitable for the outdoors, in that order," she tells me. "Don’t limit yourself to the basics. Outdoor spaces need layers just like interior spaces."

West Elm Syros Indoor/outdoor Waterfall Coffee Table $499 at West Elm US This sleek coffee table can easily and effortlessly elevate the look of your patio with its curved corners. It's made from concrete, so it'll add the slightest bit of texture to your patio without overwhelming the space. Nourison Positano Modern Stripes Flatweave Outdoor Rug $79.47 at Kohl's Make your patio truly feel like another room of your home by adding an outdoor rug to the space. A rug with a simple but stylish pattern, like the white and tan stripe of this one, will add some visual interest to your patio. Rejuvenation Vaughn Teak Outdoor Adirondack Chair $849 at Rejuvenation To create a comfortable and personal patio space, don't worry about matching all of your furniture. Instead, opt for singular pieces that speak to your style. This sleek wooden chair is a modern take on the classic Adirondack style that'll certainly add character to your space.

3. Glass-Topped Coffee Tables

DO INSTEAD: Swap your glass top tables for a chicer style that will provide both aesthetics and practicality. (Image credit: Pablo Enriquez. Design: Gianpiero Gaglione GG Interior Designs)

An outdoor coffee table is a crucial piece to help make your outdoor set-up feel lounge-like, but the wrong style could throw the whole space off.

"Stay away from glass table tops — they never look clean — and too much wood, which requires annual upkeep," says interior designer Jennifer Jones, founder of Niche Interiors. "Powder-coated metal or wrought iron are great choices, as are ceramic and concrete side tables."

Metal outdoor furniture will last for years, plus the upkeep and cleaning is far easier. But, of course, style is still a non-negotiable in the Livingetc team, so opting for designs like the latest curved outdoor furniture trend helps bring a whimsical twist to these styles.

West Elm Pebble Indoor/outdoor Oval Coffee Table (36") $319.20 at West Elm US This organically shaped coffee table would blend right into your outdoor space. It's made from glass fiber reinforced concrete — which has the same level of durability as regular concrete, except it's lighter and easier to move. Article Skane 48" Outdoor Coffee Table $499 at Article Although this table looks lightweight, it's actually made from powder-coated galvanized steel to make it not only sturdy, but highly durable, as well. The table itself is rather stylish — its curved legs and tasteful green color make it an elegant choice for patio furniture. Birch Lane Henryville Round 40'' Outdoor Coffee Table $799 at Wayfair This stylish round coffee table is crafted from teak wood, which is a sturdy and durable choice for picking furniture for your outdoor space. And to make its design more interesting, it features rattan details around its rim, adding the slightest bit of texture and color variation.

4. Tacky Lighting, Like Tiki Torches

DO INSTEAD: We've outgrown the tiki torches. It's time for elegant and sophisticated outdoor lighting that'll enhance the look of your space. (Image credit: Joe Schmelzer. Design: Mercantile & Merchant / Ryan Perella)

Patio lighting is an essential element to any outdoor space. After the sun sets, this is a design feature that will set a tasteful ambience to help keep the patio lit into the night (or completely ruin it).

However, some outdoor light choices are less than ideal and give designers major ick. Reilly Gray says it's time to retire styles like tiki torches or novelty party string lights. "These can overwhelm the ambience rather than enhance it," he says.

To modernize the look of your patio, be thoughtful with lighting choices. Consider different lighting styles, like lanterns, floor lamps, or even portable table lamps that can add layers to your lighting scheme.

Reilly says choices like this can "help create a warming and cozy feel, whilst allowing you to use the garden well into the evening."

West Elm Marcus Samuelsson Led Cordless Layered Table Lamp $149 at West Elm US A portable lamp is a great choice for your garden, as without needing to plug it in, you can bring it to any corner of your home, and even outside to your patio if you're in need of more light. This particular lamp might be small, but its generous light output makes a big impact. Wayfair Grand Patio Floor Solar Light $113.33 at Wayfair This set of two floor lamps would make for a stylish touch to your patio. It stands about 26" tall and features a solar panel on top. Leave it out in the sun to charge, and its light will last about 8-10 hours. Plus, its unique open weave pattern casts a unique shadow on the ground when lit. Visual Comfort Syntra Path Landscape Light $549 at Lumens This outdoor light is the modern, cool, and stylish cousin of the antique lantern. It has a similar rectangular shape, but this light casts a downward glow, creating a cool ambience at ground level.

So, whether you're trying to upgrade your dated patio or simply need new styling ideas for your outdoor space, remember to think of your patio as any other room of your house.

"The best outdoor spaces feel like natural extensions of the home — timeless, comfortable, and considered," says Sarah Brady.

Times are changing, and the truth is, this year's outdoor furniture trends want us to embrace the idea that our outdoor design is just as important as what's going on indoors.