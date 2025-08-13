Wait, What? Interior Designers List an Off-White in Their Cheat Sheet of the Best Farrow & Ball Green Paint Colors — Here's Why

The gradient gray-greens of leaves rustling in the wind, the deep leafy emeralds of an evergreen forest, the delicate greens of Spanish moss dangling from willow trees — green is all around us in the natural world, and translated to interiors, it invites that same calming familiarity. So, what are the best Farrow & Ball green paint colors to do it with?

When it comes to the best green paint colors, Farrow & Ball is a leader in the industry. "Not only does Farrow & Ball have 'chameleon shades' of green that change with the available light, but they also have true, beautifully stunning greens that carry immense depth, while remaining livable for the average room," says interior designer Melissa Oholendt.

However, to save you the daunting task of diving into the paint brand's extensive range of green hues (there are 57 in total), I asked interior designers to share their cheat sheet for which greens fall into their best Farrow & Ball paint colors lists and why. Below are six specific Farrow & Ball green paint colors they shared.

1. Farrow & Ball's French Gray

Image 1 of 2 French Gray feels timeless and sophisticated while giving a subtle nod to color. (Image credit: Lauren L Caron. Design: Studio Laloc) A versatile color that changes depending on the space and time of day. (Image credit: Ashley Sullivan. Melissa Oholendt)

The most recommended Farrow & Ball green paint color among the interior designers I asked was the soft sage green, French Gray.

Seattle-based interior designer Lauren L Caron, founder and principal designer of Studio Laloc, says, "It's so versatile and changes tone, not just from room to room, but also throughout the day." At times, it can feel like a warm, rich green, while as a color for a north-facing room, it can bend to appear almost closer to a gray.

"My favorite use for French Gray is on millwork and joinery," she adds. "We've used it in both kitchens on cabinetry and bookshelves in libraries, numerous times."

If you are looking for something similar, but with a bit more true green as a base, interior designer Melissa Oholendt, founder and design principal of Oho Interiors, suggests Farrow & Ball's Mizzle. "I used this shade on my bathroom vanity cabinets in my own home," she adds.

Lauren L Caron Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lauren is a Seattle-based interior designer and the founder and principal designer of Studio Laloc. Her design sensibility was shaped by her upbringing in an 1801 New England colonial layered with color, character, and charm. Lauren earned her degree in Visual Presentation and Exhibition Design from FIT and spent over a decade in New York City creating imaginative, theatrical displays for iconic luxury brands including Tiffany & Co., Ralph Lauren, and Bergdorf Goodman. Today, she leads Studio Laloc from Seattle and New York, specializing in full-service residential design that blends architectural integrity with rich, personal narrative.

2. Farrow & Ball's Green Smoke

No matter where you use Green Smoke, this Farrow & Ball green paint color instantly elevates a space. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Another highly recommended Farrow & Ball green paint color is Green Smoke. "I especially love incorporating Green Smoke when there's a need for a cooler, deep shade of green," says Melissa Oholendt.

As for how to use this alluring shade, Green Smoke has a beautifully timeless yet moody feel about it, making it perfect for places like media rooms, mud rooms, and even dining rooms.

And while you can use this Farrow & Ball green paint color as an accent, it also makes a great base. "Green Smoke pairs well with artwork and layered beneath gallery walls," adds Lauren.

Melissa Oholendt Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Melissa is an interior designer based in Colorado. Melissa founded Oho Interiors in 2019, and has since been featured in several notable interior design publications. You can also find her on a few podcasts, such as The Interior Collective and Consider the Wildflowers, with more coming in 2025. Melissa was named a Top 40 Expert on the prestigious platform The Expert and was a keynote speaker at The Haven Workshop & Midwest Design Retreat.

3. Farrow & Ball's Card Room Green

Card Room Green is bold and playful, while still a refined choice. Pair it with other Farrow & Ball green paints, such as the Inchrya Blue trim in this laundry. (Image credit: Judith Marilyn. Design: Melissa Oholendt)

Farrow & Ball's Card Room Green is ideal for those who want to experiment with a bit more color. The cool gray undertones, combined with subtle warmth, make it feel deeply connected to nature. It's an enveloping and comforting paint color, without being overwhelming.

In spaces where conversation and connectivity are key, this Farrow and Ball green paint color acts as a sensory-conscious paint color. "Card Room Green works so well in family rooms or dens," adds Lauren.

4. Farrow & Ball's Pigeon

Pigeon is a brighter and airier Farrow & Ball green paint that will lighten up a room. (Image credit: Alexander James. Design: HÁM Interiors)

"What I love about Pigeon is that it can shift from blue to green, and look lighter and darker depending on the light of the room," says Melissa.

It's an incredibly versatile Farrow & Ball green paint — elegant, adaptable, and endlessly usable. It’s that perfect blue-gray green that adds depth without overwhelming a space.

As for how to use it, Pigeon pairs beautifully with warm neutrals like Slipper Satin or Shaded White, or you can even try out bold color pairings like Railings or Off-Black for contrast.

However, Farrow & Ball Pigeon ideas are practically endless, and you honestly can't go wrong with the color.

5. Farrow & Ball's Inchyra Blue

Farrow & Ball's Inchrya Blue provides the ultimate pop of sophisticated color. (Image credit: Judith Marilyn. Design: Melissa Oholendt)

Maybe it's cheating to add a Farrow & Ball blue paint color to the list, but that's where the in-between colors come in. Inchrya Blue was suggested multiple times by designers when discussing the best Farrow & Ball green paint colors.

With dark color trends on the rise, this moody hue reads more gray or green depending on the light. The shade feels totally in line with the 70s revival that's happening in design, but with a more accessible application.

In the home, Inchrya Blue would be a great alternative to charcoal, as it has a more intimate and personal feel. Color drench a small space or use it as an unexpected trim color for a more playful variation.

6. Farrow & Ball's Old White

Old White can truly be used anywhere in the home, making any space feel a touch more timeless and bright. (Image credit: Judith Marilyn. Design: Melissa Oholendt)

Now, I know what you're thinking: how did an off-white make the list of the best Farrow & Ball green paints? Well, don't judge a book by its cover.

"Old White can read green as much as it reads an off-white," says Melissa. And to prove the point, this paint color is also actually listed in the green color family on Farrow & Ball's online store.

This soft gray-green simply earns its name by being one of Farrow & Ball's historic and traditional neutrals. It can read as a subdued green, particularly in north-facing rooms, but feels more of a classic off-white or gray in well-lit spaces.

If your home follows a neutral color scheme, but you want just a tiny touch of color, Old White is the Farrow & Ball green paint color for you.

You can't go wrong with any of Farrow & Ball's green paints, but you don't want to miss Farrow & Ball's new collection for 2025. It's the ultimate guide for how to successfully pair paint colors.