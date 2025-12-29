How to Safely Store Your Christmas Decorations Until Next Year — From the Tree to the Lights, Wreaths, and Ornaments
Future you will be so grateful
There’s something quietly satisfying about taking down your Christmas decorations. The house exhales, space reappears, and suddenly your home begins to feel like itself again. But the way you pack everything away matters more than we often admit. Storing your Christmas decorations incorrectly leads to tangled lights, chipped baubles, flattened wreaths, and that impending sense of dread when December inevitably rolls back around.
The best Christmas decor storage is about more than preserving sentimental items; thoughtful systems mean less time rummaging, fewer frantic last-minute replacements, and a smoother transition from festive maximalism back to everyday living. It’s also an opportunity to reclaim valuable storage space in a way that feels considered rather than chaotic.
Whether you live in a compact apartment or a family home with a loft, the principles remain the same: protect what’s fragile, compress what’s bulky, and label everything with your future self in mind. Here’s how to store Christmas decorations properly — so next year’s decorating feels like a pleasure, not a chore.
How to Store a Christmas Tree
"Even though they are one of the largest and bulkiest Christmas decorations we own, artificial Christmas trees are often treated with the least care," says home organization expert Meaghan Kessman. Once you've taken down the decorations, "Before packing the tree away, take time to compress the branches neatly, folding them inward rather than forcing them flat — this helps maintain shape and reduces breakage," she adds.
The best solution when storing a Christmas tree is with a dedicated Christmas tree storage bag (like this one from Amazon). These are typically made from heavy-duty fabric with reinforced handles and zips, designed to protect branches from dust, damp, and crushing.
If space is tight, look for upright storage bags that allow the tree to be stored vertically in a garage or cupboard. For loft storage, ensure the tree is completely dry before packing to avoid mold, and avoid placing heavy boxes on top.
"If you have a real tree each year, invest instead in a tree recycling bag or wrap to make disposal cleaner and less messy — your floors will thank you," adds Meaghan.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
For anyone serious about preserving the beauty of their artificial tree year after year, this robust storage solution is a quiet game-changer. Designed to accommodate trees up to around 7.5 feet tall, the Holiday Cheer bag from Amazon is made from heavy-duty, weather-resistant material that shields your tree from dust, moisture, and any incidental knocks. Its thoughtful design includes durable handles and a full-length zipper, so sliding your tree in and out is far easier than wrestling with a tired cardboard box come January.
The stackable 77-litre Christmas Tree Storage Box from Argos is a great way to house your artificial tree and seasonal pieces once the festive season ends. Made from sturdy, clear plastic, it allows you to see exactly what’s inside without rummaging through multiple crates — perfect for busy storage areas. It's also durable and makes it easy to stack other boxes on and around it.
This medium Christmas tree storage bag from The White Company is both beautifully designed and practical. With a neutral color and discreet branding, it elevates what would be a purely functional storage bag into something a little more deliberate that you would be happy to see in your storage cupboard or loft. The medium-sized storage bag comfortably accommodates faux trees up to around 6ft once disassembled, and its zip-lock closure keeps everything together.
How to Store Christmas Ornaments
Storing Christmas ornaments and baubles requires the most careful handling, especially if you’ve collected special pieces over the years. The key is separation. When ornaments knock against one another, chips and cracks are almost inevitable.
"Purpose-built ornament storage boxes with individual compartments are ideal, particularly for glass or ceramic decorations," says Meaghan. "Look for adjustable dividers so you can accommodate different shapes and sizes. If you’re repurposing boxes you already own, line them with acid-free tissue paper [like this from Amazon] or soft fabric, and wrap each ornament individually."
According to Meghan, you should store heavier ornaments at the bottom and lighter, more delicate pieces on top. It’s also worth grouping decorations by color or theme — not only does this protect them, but it makes next year’s decorating far easier.
Label boxes clearly on multiple sides, and avoid storing ornaments in places prone to temperature extremes, such as uninsulated garages or sheds.
Rated 4.7/5-stars by customers, the MaidMAX Christmas Bauble Storage Box from Amazon holds up to 64 ornaments in four removable tiers — each with adjustable dividers to tailor the internal space for larger pieces or odd shapes. This means fragile glass baubles and treasured heirlooms are kept neatly separated and cushioned rather than jostled together in a single jumbled box. At the end of the season, it folds flat to slip easily onto a shelf or under a bed, making it a tidy, reusable choice.
The woven grey bauble box from Dunelm is quietly stylish. With nine lined compartments and sturdy card inserts, it offers a gentle home for delicate baubles and keeps them separated so they stay free from chips and scratches. The compartments are generous enough for a range of ornament sizes, and the secure lid helps prevent dust settling over the summer months.
If clear, practical organisation is your priority, this Strata bauble storage box from B&Q delivers exactly that. Made from transparent plastic with 36 individual sections created by recyclable card inserts, it lets you see exactly what’s stored at a glance — a small but meaningful design win when rummaging through different boxes to find the right ornament.
How to Store Christmas Lights
Christmas tree lights have a unique talent for tangling themselves into impossible knots — even when you’re convinced you packed them carefully. The solution lies in winding, not stuffing.
"Before storing, check each set works, and discard or recycle any broken strings," says Cathy Orr, professional organizer and KonMari consultant. "Then wind lights neatly around a purpose-made reel [like this one from Amazon], a piece of cardboard, or even a length of stiff tubing. Secure the ends with twist ties or reusable cable ties to prevent unraveling."
Clear, shallow storage boxes are ideal for lights, allowing you to see what’s inside without opening every container. Keep indoor and outdoor Christmas lighting separate, and store any transformers or remote controls in labelled zip bags alongside the corresponding stored string lights. This small step saves an extraordinary amount of frustration next December.
Made from reinforced fabric with robust zip closures, these Christmas Lights Storage Bags from Amazon offer a soft yet structured place for your lights, gently protecting delicate wiring and bulbs from dust and tangles during the off-season. It’s a small but sure way to ensure that lights — one of the trickiest items to store — remain neat, accessible and ready to glow again with minimal fuss.
If ever there was a design solution to a recurring festive frustration, the LED Christmas lights storage reel from B&Q is it. Simple, clear, and efficiently thought through, this wind-up organiser keeps strings neatly coiled and completely tangle-free. Its compact shape makes it easy to hold and stack, making it ideal for busy cupboards, loft storage, or utility rooms.
For a fuss-free storage solution for your Christmas lights, this Christmas lights winder carrier holder from Amazon is an instant win. Its ergonomic shape makes wrapping long strands feel almost meditative and the sturdy hooks and built-in grip mean lights stay secure once wound.
How to Store Christmas Wreaths
Christmas wreaths are surprisingly delicate. Whether fresh, faux, or dried, their shape is easily crushed, and poor storage can leave them permanently misshapen.
"The best option is a wreath storage box or circular container that allows the wreath to lie flat without pressure," says Cathy. "Hanging wreath storage bags [like this one from Amazon] are also effective if you have vertical space in a cupboard or garage. For faux wreaths, a light dusting before storage prevents debris from settling into foliage over time."
If you store multiple wreaths, place a layer of tissue paper between them, and avoid stacking more than two or three together. Fresh wreaths are best composted once the season ends, but dried wreaths should be kept in a cool, dry place, such as a Christmas zone, away from direct sunlight to prevent fading.
Rated 4.8/5-stars by customers, the Ram® Christmas Wreath Storage Bag from Amazon is an effective solution that feels a cut above the usual plastic sack. Tailored to accommodate wreaths up to 30″ in diameter, its durable, zip-around design offers great protection for your Christmas wreath. The generous opening makes it easy to slide a wreath in and out, while the structured, slightly padded fabric helps maintain circular shape so you’re not faced with a flattened decoration next winter.
Designed with a generous internal space, the Seasonal Aisle Wreath Storage Bag from Wayfair is made from soft, neutral fabric with neat zip closure, which allows you to store your Christmas wreath easily during the off-season. The loop tie also means it's easy to hang up and out of the way.
The all-in-one Christmas Tree World Garland & Wreath Storage Bag from B&Q combines the soft protection of a fabric bag with the structural support of a reinforced base. It’s ideal for wreaths, garlands, and even loops of greenery that you want to keep uncrushed and pristine, ready for next year’s Christmas.
FAQs
How Can You Protect Christmas Decorations in Storage?
When it comes to storing Christmas decorations, it's not only about what you put them in, but also how you put them in.
"If your ornaments aren't delicate or glass, you can probably get away with wrapping them in tissue or bubble wrap and packing them into a box," says Amy Trager, certified professional organizer and owner of Amy Trager, LLC. "But, this will take added time to pack and unpack every year."
Mary Jo Contello, certified professional organizer and owner of Organized by MJ, places bubble wrap inside her large, clear storage container to help cushion ornaments. This further prevents everything from moving around and adds an extra layer or two of security. "I like to put bubble wrap on the bottom and top of the divided sections, creating some extra padding," she adds.
Don't have bubble wrap handy? It works just as well with scraps of fabric. That said, Liz Halvorsen, owner of Mess to Bliss, LLC, recommends you avoid using newspaper. "The ink can rub off and stain," she warns.
Where Should You Store Christmas Decorations?
When it comes to where to store your Christmas tree and decorations throughout the year, Mary Jo Contello says, typically, people look to the attic, garage, or basement.
"I like to store all my holiday decorations in the same area so they are easy to find each year when possible," she adds, "but if ornaments are very fragile, they sometimes end up on the top of a closet or inside my home."
Can You DIY Christmas Decoration Storage?
Of course! "If you don't want to invest in an ornament box, wrapping ornaments well and storing them in any container will work," says Amy Trager. "But, it will make packing and unpacking a more laborious task."
Some other examples of ways you can DIY the way you store your Christmas decorations are by repurposing containers you may have lying around the house, including ice cream tubs, boxes received in the mail from packages, and even clean egg cartons.
Storing Christmas decor well is an act of quiet self-care — one that pays dividends year after year. With the right storage containers, a little patience, and a clear system, you'll avoid making mistakes when storing your Christmas ornaments and protect not just your decorations, but your time, space, and sanity.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on design, renovation and organisation. Seraphina is a qualified Interior Designer from KLC School of Design having worked at London-based interior design agencies Anouska Hempel and ND Studios. Seraphina has also completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with previous experience including writing for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Food & Travel and Fabulous Magazine.