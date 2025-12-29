How to Safely Store Your Christmas Decorations Until Next Year — From the Tree to the Lights, Wreaths, and Ornaments

There’s something quietly satisfying about taking down your Christmas decorations. The house exhales, space reappears, and suddenly your home begins to feel like itself again. But the way you pack everything away matters more than we often admit. Storing your Christmas decorations incorrectly leads to tangled lights, chipped baubles, flattened wreaths, and that impending sense of dread when December inevitably rolls back around.

The best Christmas decor storage is about more than preserving sentimental items; thoughtful systems mean less time rummaging, fewer frantic last-minute replacements, and a smoother transition from festive maximalism back to everyday living. It’s also an opportunity to reclaim valuable storage space in a way that feels considered rather than chaotic.

Whether you live in a compact apartment or a family home with a loft, the principles remain the same: protect what’s fragile, compress what’s bulky, and label everything with your future self in mind. Here’s how to store Christmas decorations properly — so next year’s decorating feels like a pleasure, not a chore.

How to Store a Christmas Tree

"Even though they are one of the largest and bulkiest Christmas decorations we own, artificial Christmas trees are often treated with the least care," says home organization expert Meaghan Kessman. Once you've taken down the decorations, "Before packing the tree away, take time to compress the branches neatly, folding them inward rather than forcing them flat — this helps maintain shape and reduces breakage," she adds.

The best solution when storing a Christmas tree is with a dedicated Christmas tree storage bag (like this one from Amazon). These are typically made from heavy-duty fabric with reinforced handles and zips, designed to protect branches from dust, damp, and crushing.

If space is tight, look for upright storage bags that allow the tree to be stored vertically in a garage or cupboard. For loft storage, ensure the tree is completely dry before packing to avoid mold, and avoid placing heavy boxes on top.

"If you have a real tree each year, invest instead in a tree recycling bag or wrap to make disposal cleaner and less messy — your floors will thank you," adds Meaghan.

How to Store Christmas Ornaments

Storing Christmas ornaments and baubles requires the most careful handling, especially if you’ve collected special pieces over the years. The key is separation. When ornaments knock against one another, chips and cracks are almost inevitable.

"Purpose-built ornament storage boxes with individual compartments are ideal, particularly for glass or ceramic decorations," says Meaghan. "Look for adjustable dividers so you can accommodate different shapes and sizes. If you’re repurposing boxes you already own, line them with acid-free tissue paper [like this from Amazon] or soft fabric, and wrap each ornament individually."

According to Meghan, you should store heavier ornaments at the bottom and lighter, more delicate pieces on top. It’s also worth grouping decorations by color or theme — not only does this protect them, but it makes next year’s decorating far easier.

Label boxes clearly on multiple sides, and avoid storing ornaments in places prone to temperature extremes, such as uninsulated garages or sheds.

How to Store Christmas Lights

Christmas tree lights have a unique talent for tangling themselves into impossible knots — even when you’re convinced you packed them carefully. The solution lies in winding, not stuffing.

"Before storing, check each set works, and discard or recycle any broken strings," says Cathy Orr, professional organizer and KonMari consultant. "Then wind lights neatly around a purpose-made reel [like this one from Amazon], a piece of cardboard, or even a length of stiff tubing. Secure the ends with twist ties or reusable cable ties to prevent unraveling."

Clear, shallow storage boxes are ideal for lights, allowing you to see what’s inside without opening every container. Keep indoor and outdoor Christmas lighting separate, and store any transformers or remote controls in labelled zip bags alongside the corresponding stored string lights. This small step saves an extraordinary amount of frustration next December.

How to Store Christmas Wreaths

Christmas wreaths are surprisingly delicate. Whether fresh, faux, or dried, their shape is easily crushed, and poor storage can leave them permanently misshapen.

"The best option is a wreath storage box or circular container that allows the wreath to lie flat without pressure," says Cathy. "Hanging wreath storage bags [like this one from Amazon] are also effective if you have vertical space in a cupboard or garage. For faux wreaths, a light dusting before storage prevents debris from settling into foliage over time."

If you store multiple wreaths, place a layer of tissue paper between them, and avoid stacking more than two or three together. Fresh wreaths are best composted once the season ends, but dried wreaths should be kept in a cool, dry place, such as a Christmas zone, away from direct sunlight to prevent fading.

FAQs

How Can You Protect Christmas Decorations in Storage?

When it comes to storing Christmas decorations, it's not only about what you put them in, but also how you put them in.

"If your ornaments aren't delicate or glass, you can probably get away with wrapping them in tissue or bubble wrap and packing them into a box," says Amy Trager, certified professional organizer and owner of Amy Trager, LLC. "But, this will take added time to pack and unpack every year."

Mary Jo Contello, certified professional organizer and owner of Organized by MJ, places bubble wrap inside her large, clear storage container to help cushion ornaments. This further prevents everything from moving around and adds an extra layer or two of security. "I like to put bubble wrap on the bottom and top of the divided sections, creating some extra padding," she adds.

Don't have bubble wrap handy? It works just as well with scraps of fabric. That said, Liz Halvorsen, owner of Mess to Bliss, LLC, recommends you avoid using newspaper. "The ink can rub off and stain," she warns.

Where Should You Store Christmas Decorations?

When it comes to where to store your Christmas tree and decorations throughout the year, Mary Jo Contello says, typically, people look to the attic, garage, or basement.

"I like to store all my holiday decorations in the same area so they are easy to find each year when possible," she adds, "but if ornaments are very fragile, they sometimes end up on the top of a closet or inside my home."

Can You DIY Christmas Decoration Storage?

Of course! "If you don't want to invest in an ornament box, wrapping ornaments well and storing them in any container will work," says Amy Trager. "But, it will make packing and unpacking a more laborious task."

Some other examples of ways you can DIY the way you store your Christmas decorations are by repurposing containers you may have lying around the house, including ice cream tubs, boxes received in the mail from packages, and even clean egg cartons.



Storing Christmas decor well is an act of quiet self-care — one that pays dividends year after year. With the right storage containers, a little patience, and a clear system, you'll avoid making mistakes when storing your Christmas ornaments and protect not just your decorations, but your time, space, and sanity.