One of my favorite parts of Christmas is gift-giving. It's a chance to channel my love language and show my close circles just how much I care. And while what's beneath the wrapping matters more, I pay plenty of attention to the material concealing the presents under my tree. This year, I'm taking notes from the Jenner sisters.

If you're still on the lookout for cool ways to wrap your presents this Christmas, I recommend looking to Kylie and Kendall. Although each sister has gone for a totally different vibe, both styles are equally enticing in their own ways.

So, whether you're a minimalist with your gift wrap or you prefer a maximalist take that instantly captures attention, these are the two styles these celebrity sisters are fashioning right now.

Kylie Jenner's Christmas Wrapping 2025

Animal print for Christmas is far from basic and pretty iconic. (Image credit: Kylie Jenner ( @kyliejenner ))

Starting off strong, let's talk about Kylie's leopard print presents. Now, this is what I call statement gift wrap. Decorating with animal print is a bold take, and it's just the thing you need to give a simple Christmas tree a little extra oomph.

To achieve this look, all you need is some leopard print wrapping paper, or perhaps some fabric. If you prefer a finish that's soft to the touch, this Leopard Print Upholstery Fabric from Amazon will do just the trick. Or, for smaller gifts, you can even use this Soft-Weight Leopard Scarf for an extra present within the wrapping itself.

No pesky tape needed, all you have to do is wrap the base of the present first and then secure a knot at the centre of the gift. After this, you can fashion the tied ends of the fabric into a gorgeous bow to top the gift off. Et voila!

American Greetings Reversible Wrapping Paper £23.70 at Amazon UK Color: Leopard + Gold This reversible wrapping paper from Amazon is ideal if you like sharp corners and clean tucks when covering your gifts. Amazon Organza & Satin Leopard Print Ribbon £9.42 at Amazon UK Size: 25 mm x 10 Yard You can then top it with this pretty Organza & Satin Leopard Print Ribbon by tying it into a silky bow. Papier Leopard Print Notecard Set £16.80 at Papier Quantity: 10 Cards I believe that no present is complete without a card and this set from Papier fits the theme perfectly.

Kendall Jenner's Christmas Wrapping 2025

You can never go wrong with minimalist wrapping like Kendall's. (Image credit: Kendall Jenner ( @kendalljenner ))

Now, onto Kendall Jenner's minimalist chic gift wrap. This is exactly the kind of wrapping aesthetic I would use for the gifts under my family tree. If you ask me, it's clean, classic, and unfailingly charming.

To channel Kendall with your gift wrap, you'll need a roll of simple brown paper. This Triplast Brown ECO Paper is Amazon's Choice, and available in plenty of dimensions to fit your presents like a glove.

Tying the presents together is a trio of red thread that looks slightly thicker than your regular sewing twine. This Everlasto Solid 'Beautiful Bakers Twine' in burgundy is the closest thing I've found. With this look, I recommend using the twine to wrap around twice or thrice, depending on how many threads you'd like at the top. You can then gently spread each thread apart and secure it with a knot.

Neatly tucked under each gift is a cutting from what I presume to be a Christmas tree. This is a great way to tie the look together. And bonus points if you use clippings from a fragrant Christmas tree for a perfumed finishing touch.

And finally, Kendall seems to have stamped her presents, so each gift reads 'Merry Christmas'. I love the elegant script on this Merry Christmas Rubber Stamp from the Luck & Luck Store. However, if you'd like to select a different font and message, you can get yourself this Personalized Wood Stamp from Stamp By Me. It's a small investment that will come in good use every single year.

Hawksbill Kraft Paper Roll £6.49 at Amazon UK Size: 440 mm x 30 m This Kraft Paper Roll from Hawksbill is perfect for Kendall's gift wrap style, and versatile enough to be reused around the year. G2PLUS Red Cotton String Twine £5.99 at Amazon UK Size: 2 mm x 100 m If you're keen on a more Christmassy red, this Cotton String Twine from G2PLUS is a great choice. Carbeth Plants Noble Fir Fresh Foliage £19.99 at Amazon UK Quantity: 2 kg This Noble Fir Fresh Foliage from Carbeth Plants can be used to spruce up your gifts and the rest can go into making a Christmas wreath.

More Christmas Gift Accessories to Shop

Typo Premium Gift Bag £1 at Cotton On (UK) Design: Tiny Worlds If you have some last minute presents that can't be wrapped, this Premium Gift Bag from Typo will do just the trick. Cox & Cox Two Tone Cord Ribbon £4.23 at Cox and Cox Color: Festive Red Why not spice up Kendall's gift wrap style with this Two Tone Cord Ribbon from Cox & Cox? Damson Madder Patchwork-Pattern Cotton Christmas Stocking £20 at Selfridges Style: Leopard Keep in theme with Kylie's leopard vibe with this Patchwork-Pattern Cotton Christmas Stocking from Damson Madder.

If you want something that's a little more elaborate than Kendall's brown paper presents and a little softer than Kylie's leopard print, how about this stylish studded wrapping paper DIY? It marries cool chrome and soft velvet perfectly.