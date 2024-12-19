I Tried This Simple Studded Wrapping Paper DIY and My Presents Have Never Looked So Chic

With just a week left until Christmas, most of our present shopping is starting to wrap up, and now all that's left to do is the wrapping itself. And while it's a task that tends to be one of the less luxurious to-dos, I love adding hand-crafted details, especially around the holidays. And if you're looking for an inexpensive out-of-the-box way to wrap your gifts (that will delight the recipient as much as what's inside), I've found the perfect DIY. All you need is $20 and 20 minutes.

Jasmine Dowling is an Australian artist and creative who is, frankly, a genius when it comes to chic DIY crafts. When I saw her studded Christmas wrapping paper trick, I knew I had to try the look for myself. What drew me to this Christmas decorating idea was how simple the steps were, and how elegant the final result looked. The best combination, if you ask me.

I never thought I would be racing to stud anything after a regrettable stint adding studs to every pair of denim shorts I owned back in 2013, but with the trend back in fashion in a big way right now, it's about time I found a way to incorporate it into my home decor and styling. And safe to say, I'm obsessed with the results. Below, I've shared my tips on recreating Jasmine's style, for presents that will wow your friends and family this holiday season.

Like many trends tend to do, studded details have made their way back into fashion this year, so it's no surprise to see interior design trends starting to follow suit. Jasmine herself admits the DIY was inspired by fashion brand KHAITE's iconic studded Elena bag. And while studded wrapping paper may be an unexpected Christmas trend for me, it seems perfectly on-brand for 2024's love of unique decor details.

In her Instagram post, Jasmine says, "I love the hardware-inspired look from the studs mixed with the brown craft paper." The combination of chrome metallics and rustic, "unfinished" brown paper creates both striking texture and a contrasting composition. Not to mention, this DIY is the perfect way to subtly embrace the chrome Christmas decor trend, too.

And to get the look all you need is stud stickers of your choosing (I personally think a silver stud is the chicest way to go), plain brown wrapping paper, a ribbon, and gift tags that best fit your other festive decorations.

(Image credit: Olivia Wolfe)

Shop the DIY

(Image credit: Olivia Wolfe)

No one wants to spend too much on wrapping paper (it is designed to get ripped and ruined, after all), but your presents often spend a few days sitting under your Christmas tree, so it's worth making them look good. Luckily, depending on how many presents you have to wrap, this DIY can be all done in less than 20 minutes.

I started by buying all the supplies listed above, opting for both round and square silver stud stickers, and a roll of black velvet ribbon to keep things chic. From there, all you have to do is wrap your presents as you normally would with the brown wrapping paper, and start embellishing them with the stud stickers. Jasmine says she first tested sticking the studs randomly across the wrapping paper, but decided that a more uniform approach looked better, and I agree.

If you are like me and love a large, decorative ribbon, I recommend tying the bow around the present first. This way you have room to tie the perfect Christmas bow, and you save studs by not placing them in areas of the wrapping paper that will be covered up by ribbon. Tack a beautiful gift tag onto the package, and et volia! Your presents are instantly elevated.

Christmas crafts are an easy way to get in the holiday spirit while simultaneously creating unique, hand-made moments that become priceless details in your holiday decor. Studded accents are back, baby. Now I just need to find those shorts...