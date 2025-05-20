Is Gold Flatware Tacky? I Asked Designers and, as It Turns Out, It's Quite the Talking Point
Some like the glitz and glamor of it, while others think it's just a bit too much — one thing we can all agree on: gold is a polarizing cutlery choice
I recently dined at a new restaurant in my neighborhood. It's a stylish spot, with good food and even better decor. But there was one design detail that completely threw me off — gold flatware. It was bold, perhaps too bold, and made the otherwise tastefully dressed tables feel a bit... tacky. Am I the only one that feels this way?
Now, don't get me wrong — I'm a gold girl at heart. I gravitate towards gold jewelry, and I typically love gold hardware around the home. But when it comes to setting the table, gold flatware is one detail I just can't seem to get behind.
So, is gold flatware tacky? Or am I just being precious? To find out, I asked a bunch of interior designers, and turns out it's quite a polarizing question. Designer Alex Bass agrees with me: "I think it can be overpowering and, honestly, I don’t enjoy eating with it," she says. But event planner (and expert table-setter) Mary Hollis Huddleston says, when done right, it can be beautiful.
Just like with most things, it comes down to the context. So, let's dive in.
Gold flatware can very easily fall into tacky territory, depending on the style and finish of the piece — so if you're a fan, pay attention.
"I don’t like the look of polished gold flatware with an elaborate handle," Mary Hollis Huddlestontells me, "but I do like the look of a simple and sleek polished gold handle."
Since gold is already inherently bold, when it comes to the style, stick to something simple. In terms of dressing a table with gold flatware, it's also worth taking your entire setting into consideration first. It looks best when paired with complementary details, like a gold-rimmed dinnerware set, says Mary. This way, it feels cohesive, rather than too gaudy.
When it comes to the best finish, matte gold flatware is best. "When I use bold colors on a tablescape, I often use brushed gold flatware, which has a matte finish," Mary adds. And Alex Bass agrees — adding that gold flatware with "minimalist or matte finishes can tone down the flashiness and feel more elegant."
Mary Hollis Huddleston is a home entertainment expert from Tennessee. After owning and operating an event planning business in Dallas for years, she moved back to Nashville and started Please Be Seated, an event rental company, with her husband. Mary considers hosting her 'love language' and enjoys helping others plan parties and events.
This simple, yet stylish 16-piece cutlery set is bound to give your dining table an elevated feel whilst still being practical, thanks to the stainless steel material. The set is finished in a champagne color, which gives each utensil a shimmering allure.
This 16-piece set presents a modern take on flatware with its square ends and glossy gold finish. Each utensil alone makes a statement, so together, they're a collection of eye-catching cutlery. Thanks to the sleek finish, this set could serve as the perfect flatware for a special occasion.
At the end of the day, gold is bold. Because of this, Mary says it's better suited for special events or holiday parties — think Christmas, New Years Eve, or other fancy events.
Although Alex doesn't love gold flatware, she agrees with Mary on this sentiment, adding that "Gold tends to make more of a statement, which is why I think it’s better suited for special occasions rather than everyday use."
While gold flatware might be an exciting addition to your table decor every now and then, I think it's decided that the more classic, everyday cutlery choice is silver. Aside from its simpler, more muted look, silver is also less prone to tarnishing and scratches — which means it'll last longer in your kitchen.
As the Founder and CEO of fine art and interior design studio Salon 21, Alex Bass is an expert on curated art experiences. Having worked at auction houses and galleries around New York City, she's developed an understanding for the industry, and is keen on spotlighting the work of emerging artists and designers. Salon 21 hosts an array of events under Alex's leadership, from dinner and cocktail parties to panels and exhibitions.
Looking for some modern flatware? Try this set. It features 18 pieces (service for six) and each utensil features a sleek, teardrop-shaped handle in a glossy silver finish. This set is bound to make your dining table look more sophisticated and stylish.
This stunning 24-piece set is ideal for those drawn to traditional flatware. Each utensil is made from durable stainless steel and is finished with ornate detailing on the handles. Consider this set perfect for a quintessential high dining experience, within the comfort of your own home.
So, is gold flatware tacky? The verdict, as always, comes down to your own personal preference, and what you like best for your home. But it seems that designers agree, gold flatware is best kept for special occasions and event table styling.
But gold or silver aside, the most stylish flatware is always going to be the cleanest and shiniest, so make sure you scrub up on how to clean flatware properly, to maintain it's longevity.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
