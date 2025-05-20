Is Gold Flatware Tacky? I Asked Designers and, as It Turns Out, It's Quite the Talking Point

I recently dined at a new restaurant in my neighborhood. It's a stylish spot, with good food and even better decor. But there was one design detail that completely threw me off — gold flatware. It was bold, perhaps too bold, and made the otherwise tastefully dressed tables feel a bit... tacky. Am I the only one that feels this way?

Now, don't get me wrong — I'm a gold girl at heart. I gravitate towards gold jewelry, and I typically love gold hardware around the home. But when it comes to setting the table, gold flatware is one detail I just can't seem to get behind.

So, is gold flatware tacky? Or am I just being precious? To find out, I asked a bunch of interior designers, and turns out it's quite a polarizing question. Designer Alex Bass agrees with me: "I think it can be overpowering and, honestly, I don’t enjoy eating with it," she says. But event planner (and expert table-setter) Mary Hollis Huddleston says, when done right, it can be beautiful.

Just like with most things, it comes down to the context. So, let's dive in.

Gold flatware can enhance the look of a tablescape. Here, it tastefully complements the look of the orange tablecloth and decorative plates. (Image credit: Lele Fain Photography. Design: Mary Hollis Huddleston)

Gold flatware can very easily fall into tacky territory, depending on the style and finish of the piece — so if you're a fan, pay attention.

"I don’t like the look of polished gold flatware with an elaborate handle," Mary Hollis Huddlestontells me, "but I do like the look of a simple and sleek polished gold handle."

Since gold is already inherently bold, when it comes to the style, stick to something simple. In terms of dressing a table with gold flatware, it's also worth taking your entire setting into consideration first. It looks best when paired with complementary details, like a gold-rimmed dinnerware set, says Mary. This way, it feels cohesive, rather than too gaudy.

When it comes to the best finish, matte gold flatware is best. "When I use bold colors on a tablescape, I often use brushed gold flatware, which has a matte finish," Mary adds. And Alex Bass agrees — adding that gold flatware with "minimalist or matte finishes can tone down the flashiness and feel more elegant."

Mary Hollis Huddleston Social Links Navigation Author, Event Planner, and Entertainment Expert Mary Hollis Huddleston is a home entertainment expert from Tennessee. After owning and operating an event planning business in Dallas for years, she moved back to Nashville and started Please Be Seated, an event rental company, with her husband. Mary considers hosting her 'love language' and enjoys helping others plan parties and events.

While gold flatware can look nice for special occasions or holiday tablescapes, Alex Bass says that silver is ideal for everyday use. (Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

At the end of the day, gold is bold. Because of this, Mary says it's better suited for special events or holiday parties — think Christmas, New Years Eve, or other fancy events.

Although Alex doesn't love gold flatware, she agrees with Mary on this sentiment, adding that "Gold tends to make more of a statement, which is why I think it’s better suited for special occasions rather than everyday use."

While gold flatware might be an exciting addition to your table decor every now and then, I think it's decided that the more classic, everyday cutlery choice is silver. Aside from its simpler, more muted look, silver is also less prone to tarnishing and scratches — which means it'll last longer in your kitchen.

Alex Bass Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Salon 21 As the Founder and CEO of fine art and interior design studio Salon 21, Alex Bass is an expert on curated art experiences. Having worked at auction houses and galleries around New York City, she's developed an understanding for the industry, and is keen on spotlighting the work of emerging artists and designers. Salon 21 hosts an array of events under Alex's leadership, from dinner and cocktail parties to panels and exhibitions.

So, is gold flatware tacky? The verdict, as always, comes down to your own personal preference, and what you like best for your home. But it seems that designers agree, gold flatware is best kept for special occasions and event table styling.

But gold or silver aside, the most stylish flatware is always going to be the cleanest and shiniest, so make sure you scrub up on how to clean flatware properly, to maintain it's longevity.