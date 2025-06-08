“Less Performative, More Present” — Why the Table Setting Trends for 2025 Are Intentionally Unpolished
Overly styled is out. Off-kilter is in. Ro’Table founder Roshan Adam-Holslag explains why 2025’s top table setting trends aren’t trying too hard
There’s a (mercifully dying) notion that dinner parties are synonymous with stiff collars and the kind of contrived perfection that makes you wonder if anyone’s actually having fun. And while there’s still room for polish, Roshan Adam-Holslag — founder of NYC-based tableware brand Ro’Table — says that the most compelling table setting trends for 2025 are a little (or a lot) undone.
“What’s surprised me most is the shift away from perfection,” says Roshan. “For years, tables were hyper-styled — symmetrical, themed, almost too polished.” But this year, “There’s a clear appetite for looseness, texture, and personal storytelling. Tables are more collected than coordinated — mismatched dinner plates, sentimental objects, wild florals that don’t sit neatly in the center.” In 2025, an imperfect tablescape essentially reads less like laziness and more like great taste.
This intentional unraveling, of course, goes beyond dinnerware. We’re collectively exhausted by the idea that everything needs to be content-ready. Dinner parties weren't meant to feel “more like brand campaigns than spaces for connection,” says Roshan. “When it’s overly themed or styled to perfection, it loses warmth.”
And ironically, in a hyper-documented era, presence feels more radical than even the best plated performance. Roshan puts it plainly: “The best tables feel a little undone — organic, joyful, a bit unexpected. That’s where the real magic lives.”
Table setting trends for 2025, more than ever, feel distinctly of the moment because they’re rooted in real life. “Less performative, more present,” Roshan says. “There’s beauty in the undone.”
Ahead, a closer look at how to set a table for the changing tides. These are the perfectly imperfect table-setting trends defining 2025.
1. Neo-Baroque Minimalism
'Neo-Baroque Minimalism' sounds like an oxymoron because it is. “Clean lines meet historical ornamentation,” Roshan says, describing the clash of sculptural minimalism with high-brow, old-world flourishes.
Think matte dinnerware paired with damask linens, or dramatic candlesticks that look like they came from your super discerning grandmother’s china cabinet.
"2025 was the year of orchestrated grandeur,” Roshan says — a mood that isn’t going anywhere, but is mutating into something more intentional, somewhat ceremonial, even. Enter cutlery like this set from Alighieri, which feels less like silverware and more like jewelry for your table.
If one object could sum up this entire aesthetic shift, it might be this: a clean-lined wine glass offset by a swirling Murano glass — and oh yes: an iridescent whale. Its sightly ridiculous, definitely baroque, somehow still chic. It looks like an heirloom, but you’ve never seen it before.
2. Botanical Styling
Flowers are nice. But in 2025, the table isn’t about nice per se. Botanical styling has moved past manicured arrangements and into something looser, more instinctual.
"Herbs, moss, and wild blooms scattered organically — not centerpieces, but living texture,” says Roshan. It’s not about the perfect Martha Stewart-adjacent bouquet. It’s about bringing the outside in in a way that resists symmetry and invites movement.
A table set with fifteen tiny jars of whatever you clipped on your morning walk feels more alive than a single curated showpiece ever could.
Yes, the vase is included. This artificial flower arrangement isn’t trying too hard — but it still reads like you casually stopped by the farmers market on your way home. It brings a hit of optimism to any setup, whether it’s 5pm Sauv Blanc and bites on a Tuesday or something more formal.
Anthuriums are the cool-girl flower of 2025. You should have at least a few faux stems on hand — they’re strangely versatile, just sculptural enough, and look great solo or mixed with real greens. This Amazon bundle comes in a bunch of colorways, but the black hits especially hard.
3. Textile-Driven Tablescapes
In 2025, texture is doing the talking. When we asked which trend she’s most excited about this year, Roshan replied: “I’m all in on the return of fabric — linen, embroidery, theatrical layers. It softens the room and signals that something meaningful is about to happen.”
This is a low-key, laissez-faire sort of drama, so expect pleated overlays, droopy skirts, layered cloths that puddle at the edges just so. A plot line, if you will. And like any good protagonist, the right textile sets the tone.
Sure, you can drape it over your table and call it done — but if you want dimension, try layering this vintage-inspired table cloth with risers or a stack of coffee table books underneath to build height and drama. Or, take Roshan’s route and double down on fabric: pair it with placemats and napkins for a richer, more immersive spread.
Even if your base linens are basic, napkins like these can shift the whole tone of the table with their soft cotton construction and eye-catching scallop-edges (which, by the way, are available in nearly every color of the rainbow). An easy serve.
“Begin with one anchoring object — a sculptural candleholder, a vintage cloth, a seasonal fruit with its leaves still on — and build around it,” says Roshan. A linen placemat like this one by Borgo delle Tovaglie, finished with perfectly executed embroidery, is the kind of grounding detail that makes every plate stack sing.
4. Opposites Attract
Matchy-matchy is being banished to the metaphorical kids’ table. In 2025, the most compelling table settings hinge on contrast: oxblood with cream, lacquer with matte, contemporary plates beside heirloom flatware. “It’s less about harmony, more about tension,” says Roshan.
Even fruit, for instance, is fair game. Yes, it’s food — but do the opposite and make it a table ornament. That subversion — styling instead of serving — is exactly the point. “The table becomes a memory board — emotional, personal, and enduring," muses the founder.
It’s these unexpected pairings, the offbeat gestures, the slightly strange choices that set the current mood.
In 2025, no table setting is complete without something weird. A shell-shaped bowl (an unusual pick for salads or pastas), fits the bill. The goal isn’t for it to match with whatever you have going on. In fact, it shouldn’t: pair this glossy, sculptural piece with something matte and boldly-colored.
Speaking of a mismatch: these Portuguese-made stoneware plates are guaranteed not to blend in. The reactive glaze gives them an aristinal unpredictability that works best against stripes, solids, or even a jute charger. As Roshan said, it’s about tension, and these add a healthy dose.
If your serveware is already sleek and serious (cream, suspiciously curated; easy to clock as 2024), it might be time to throw it a curveball, like this set of deliberately irregular tumblers made from recycled plastic in candy-coded hues. They don’t match, nor do they don’t try to.
An honorable mention: hopefully we can all agree that chrome tableware deserves a spot among the top table setting trends of the year. The best of it is weirdly elegant, borderline sci-fi, and hiding in plain sight on Wayfair.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
3 Problems With Matte Paint That People Never Talk About — Because Super Flatt Finishes Are Popular, Not Perfect
No paint is without its disadvantages. Here's what experts have to say about using matte paint, and how to overcome its potential downsides
-
Is Decking or Patio the Better Choice for Good-Looking Gardens in 2025?
Weigh up the pros and cons of these different styles and work out which is best for your backyard with advice from experts
-
We Already Know the Color That's Going to Have 2027 in a Chokehold — Now's Your Chance to Beat the Trend
This cobalt blue-reminiscent color is set to be the *it* shade of 2027, but we've asked designers how to best bring it into our interiors for right now
-
Forget That Rusty Old Grill — These 6 Outdoor Kitchen Appliance Trends for 2025 Make Cooking Al Fresco So Luxe
These outdoor kitchen appliances will have you cooking up a storm, in style, setting your summer parties apart from the crowd
-
Designers' Reveal the Biggest Pattern Trends for 2025, and It's Shaping Up to Be a Bold Return to the Classics
From polka dots to leopard prints, these six patterns are the ones designers are decorating with in 2025
-
5 Architecture Trends Set to Take Over in 2025 — The Ideas We'll See More of in Home Design This Year, According to Architects
Our expert architects have picked out their favorite trends that they predict will be everywhere by the end of the year
-
The 10 Big Flooring Trends Emerging in 2025 — These Are the Most Exciting Materials, Styles, and More for Every Room in the Home
For a home that's stylish from top to bottom, you'll need a suitably chic flooring design. Here are the trends we're seeing make waves this year
-
We've Just Pinpointed the Next Pattern About to Take Over Interiors — Plus, How to Make It Look Cool, Not Childish
Polka dots have proliferated the fashion scene lately, which means it's high time we embraced the 1960s-style pattern in our homes — here's how to do it
-
What Is the Midimalism Trend? 4 Ways Designers Are Using This Emerging Style to Bring Balance to Interiors
Looking to perfect a "Goldilocks" sweetspot between sophisticated design and bold, characterful decorating? This trend is the answer
-
The Next Big Trend in Flooring? This Centuries-Old Tiling Style Is Bringing Classic Italian Grandeur Into the Most Exciting Decorating Schemes
You've probably heard of terrazzo before, but have you met the cooler, chunkier iteration? Introducing Palladiana terrazzo