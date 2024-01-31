The 15 Most Realistic Artificial Flowers — 'They're My Most Economical Style Secret'
No fake-looking florals here! Keep your guests guessing with the most realistic artificial flowers that last forever and are a wonderfully economical way to have blooms
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the season of giving and receiving flowers is upon us. But I'm partial to realistic artificial flowers, you know. Just like the real deal, they symbolize a beautiful gesture, the perfect celebration for any occasion, exuding everything from romance to all-around good cheer.
But unlike the real deal, they last forever, the perfect Valentines Day gift.
According to Kate Blott at Atlas Flowers, “Faux, silk, artificial — whatever you choose to call them, imitation flowers draw mixed opinions. Many flower lovers won’t accept imposters.” She adds, “Some people cannot conceive that they are of sufficient realism to look good enough.” The skilled florist highlights that artificial flower quality varies, but with the right choices, you can achieve a level of realism that challenges this skepticism. This realization is why I aim to redefine the narrative, curating an edit of the best indoor houseplants that promise everlasting beauty.
Whether you lack a green thumb, tire of the fleeting nature of fresh florals, or both, this thoughtfully curated selection is for you. Going faux is my most economical style secret and each of these lush floral picks are so lifelike — trust me, no one will suspect they aren’t real (you might even forget yourself!).
Explore Livingetc’s guide on decorating with plants.
Most Realistic Artificial Flowers
Price: $20
There’s a perception that good artificial flowers are very expensive. Proving them wrong, this sweet pea floral arrangement by Target is priced at just $20. It comes complete with its own vase and even faux water, making it the perfect choice for those new to faux florals.
Price: $135
Was: $167
This luxurious-looking centerpiece with sophisticated red roses makes a wonderful gift. The clear vase with accented leaves adds to its authenticity and elegant presence. With its low-set design, it's the ideal dining table idea.
Price: $290
Afloral is known for top-tier artificial plants, and this faux tulip arrangement lives up to all expectations. Every botanical detail is meticulously replicated, making it a versatile addition to any space — whether on a mantle, table, or in the bathroom.
Price: $449
Sunflowers are highly underrated for their liveliness and cheer. Pottery Barn's faux arrangement captures their irregularities found in nature, resembling a Van Gogh painting.
Price: $359
Okay so not actually faux — these are real preserved roses that, according to their product description, last up to a year. Though, in my experience with the brand, their roses last far longer. I've owned some Venus ET Fleur roses for several years that are still going strong.
Price: $229
Was: $317.63
This artificial arrangement combines lush hydrangea with eucalyptus and pampas grass for a "just picked" bouquet. It brings a touch of natural, uncontrived beauty that will never fade.
Price: $79
Oversized and striking, these white blossom branches bring drama and serenity. Display a single branch for a minimalist living room look or opt for multiple for a fuller arrangement.
Price: $107
Was: $195
Wayfair's peony bouquet has earned hundreds of rave reviews for its realistic appearance and affordable price. Add a pop of color with the pink fuchsia style or choose from other color varieties in pink and purple hues.
Price: $36.99
Was: $49.99
This elegant silk rose stem bouquet is a timeless addition that will never go out of style. Perfect for highly visible areas, it adds a sweet touch to a side table or foyer.
Price: $120
For a more unconventional choice, this arrangement features green snowball viburnum. Its height and natural curves appear hyper-realistic, making it a lovely complement to creams or other neutrals.
Price: $544.91
Was: $763.88
On the pricier side, this orchid centerpiece is a showstopper, resembling one you might find in a 5-star hotel lobby. Featuring real-touch elements, it's nearly impossible to distinguish from real orchids. Perfect for any style of interior.
Price: $39.99
Was: $77.99
Currently half off its original price, this mini bouquet is a visual delight with its multi-colored peonies. Featuring flowers at various stages of maturity, even the smallest detail is thoughtfully considered.
Price: $320
Bring the elegance of blue hydrangeas into your space year-round with this stunning Afloral arrangement. Soft purple and yellow-green highlights enhance its realistic appearance, providing a permanent focal point of beauty.
Price: $130
With its white and black contrast, these poppy flowers are among the most striking. At 4” wide, this tiny wonder is the ideal companion for a nightstand or console.
Price: $89.99
Was: $129
Pottery Barn's mixed harvest arrangement is a best-seller for its beautifully realistic variety of foliage. Featuring pale hydrangea, fading maple, eucalyptus leaves, and feather spear of grass, it's an everlasting time capsule of the turn of the season.
HOW SHOULD I CARE FOR MY ARTIFICIAL FLOWERS?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
The beauty of faux florals lies in their low maintenance; unlike real flowers, they don’t need water, fertilizer, or sunlight. According to Blott, faux flowers can last “months or even years.” A simple routine of dusting and occasional wiping is all that's required to let them work their visual magic. Blott adds, “They store well and can be reused time after time to create new designs” — making faux flowers an excellent and enduring value.” One easy hack is to softly turn the hairdryer on them every month or so, to help remove dust.
While things that seem too good to be true often are, artificial flowers prove to be a rare exception. With virtually no maintenance and lifelike qualities, they provide the joy of "fresh" flowers every day. What are you waiting for? Embrace the beauty of eternal blooms.
Love is in the air — pair your flowers with the most stylish Valentine’s Day gifts.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
8 Things People With Small Homes Invest Their Time and Money into to Make Them Work Better
Organizing a small space isn't the easiest of tasks, but with these decluttering tactics, your home will be given a new lease of life
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
9 Designer-Approved Tricks to Make Your Kitchen Look More Luxe — 'Give it a Glow-Up!'
Help your kitchen evolve into a luxe and expensive-feeling space with these key ideas from the experts
By Oonagh Turner Published