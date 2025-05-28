Garden Accessories Don’t Have to Be Ugly — These 9 Surprisingly Chic Finds are Proof

Let me start by saying that the reason I get into most hobbies is because of the pretty knick-knacks that come with it. And with gardening, the beautiful plants are reason enough, but I welcome motivation in the form of stylish garden accessories.

But let's be honest, garden tools don't have a great reputation in the design department. However, I scoured the aisles and found nine gorgeous planting accessories that no modern garden should be without.

You can now tend to your garden (or at least pretend to) in style. Without further ado, let's get shopping!

By now, I'm sure I've convinced you that not all garden accessories are certified eyesores. And if you've stayed this long to help me make my case, then let me put you onto one final recommendation. This SOWVITAL Gardener's Hand Care Kit from Selfridges is the self-care you deserve for a job well done. Treat yourself!