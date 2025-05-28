Garden Accessories Don’t Have to Be Ugly — These 9 Surprisingly Chic Finds are Proof

These gorgeous buys are stylish enough to convince anyone to pick up this green hobby

A product grid featuring a garden hose, an olla, a planter, a plant stand, a watering can, a garden pillow, a set of tools and a bucket
With gardening season in full swing, this shopping list could not have come at a better time.
Let me start by saying that the reason I get into most hobbies is because of the pretty knick-knacks that come with it. And with gardening, the beautiful plants are reason enough, but I welcome motivation in the form of stylish garden accessories.

But let's be honest, garden tools don't have a great reputation in the design department. However, I scoured the aisles and found nine gorgeous planting accessories that no modern garden should be without.

You can now tend to your garden (or at least pretend to) in style. Without further ado, let's get shopping!

A Garden Glory Hose from Nordic Nest
Nordic Nest
Garden Glory Hose

Color: Sahara Desert

My search for surprisingly chic garden accessories started with this, dare I say, beautiful hose. In its muted Kim Kardashian-esque color palette, this is exactly the kind of tool that will save you from having to learn how to disguise a garden hose.

A Garden Floor Cushion from Zara Home
Zara Home
Garden Floor Cushion

Color: Ecru/Khaki

I have never seen a garden floor cushion so chic, but Zara Home manages to make even the most boring accessories look amazing. This minimalist cushion will make any tedious garden task a comfortable chore to accomplish.

A Pepin Terracotta Olla from Amazon
Amazon
Pepin Terracotta Olla

Color: Orange and Cream Stripes

If you find yourself forgetting to water your houseplants and the plants that need it in your outside space, then I recommend getting yourself a couple of these Pepin Terracotta Ollas from Amazon. These ollas are adorable to look at and will keep you motivated to keep up with plant care.

A Burgon & Ball Scallop Watering Can from John Lewis
John Lewis
Burgon & Ball Scallop Watering Can

Color: Dark Green

If I had one word to describe how I feel about this Burgon & Ball Scallop Watering Can from John Lewis, it would be 'obsessed'. The sky blue handle curved around the forest green can is perfection and the ultimate reason to keep on top of your watering duties.

A Garden Utility Bucket from TOAST
TOAST
Garden Utility Bucket

Color: Nasturtium

This spring, I stumbled down the rabbit hole that is GardenTok and am currently scrolling within the subsect of organic home harvests. And if you have a kitchen garden or a cut-flower garden, then you need this Garden Utility Bucket from TOAST.

A Home Studyo Pierre Ceramic Planter from Selfridges
Selfridges
Home Studyo Pierre Ceramic Planter

Color: Yolk Yellow Gloss

Home Studyo's Pierre Ceramic Planter from Selfridges reminds me of Gustaf Westman's iconic viral chunky plates, and I couldn't be happier that this aesthetic has crossed over from table to garden. Cartoon-y and cool still, this dopamine decor planter gets a yes from me.

Audo Copenhagen Pallarès Edition Plant Tools from SSENSE
SSENSE
Audo Copenhagen Pallarès Edition Plant Tools

Color: Black + Brown

Whether you're looking to gift gardening tools for beginners or treat your arsenal to a refresh of its own, look no further than Audo Copenhagen's Pallarès Edition Plant Tools from SSENSE. They're simple, timeless, and made from carbon steel and oak for long-lasting use.

A stone plant box with a shelf from Ferm Living
Ferm Living
Stone Plant Box with Shelf

Color: Cashmere

This Stone Plant Box from Ferm Living is my dream wishlist item of the month. Fashioned from premium French cream stone, it's a luxurious way to display your indoor garden in style. And you can pair it with this Marble Tray for a setup that's beyond chic.

A Design House Stockholm Outlet Greenhouse from Holloways of Ludlow
Holloways of Ludlow
Design House Stockholm Outlet Greenhouse

Color: Black

A small garden and a lofty greenhouse are no match. But this Design House Stockholm Outlet Greenhouse from Holloways of Ludlow makes it so that even compact backyards (and interior gardens) can benefit from the efficiency of a greenhouse.

By now, I'm sure I've convinced you that not all garden accessories are certified eyesores. And if you've stayed this long to help me make my case, then let me put you onto one final recommendation. This SOWVITAL Gardener's Hand Care Kit from Selfridges is the self-care you deserve for a job well done. Treat yourself!

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.

