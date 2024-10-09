I'm New to Gardening — This is the Beginner Kit I'm Buying Before Prime Day Deals Run Out Tonight

Gardening is such a relaxing hobby to undertake and truly rewarding too. Some focused planting and intentional maintenance go a long way and all your hard work will manifest in the vision of gorgeous blooms and an abundance of lush foliage.

If you're new to the gardening world and picking up this hobby now, then Amazon will quickly become your best friend. It has everything you need to get started.

I scrolled through Amazon pages and rounded up some incredibly useful buys. Consider this your guide to adding a bunch of the best gardening tools to your cart.

Our Favorite Gardening Buys

After spending hours reviewing the deals, I managed to find fifteen amazing garden buys that are worth considering. From chic outdoor planters and nifty storage solutions to efficient pruners and plant support products, this list has something for every beginner gardener.

Professional Hori Hori Garden Knife Now $19.52, Was $25.96 on Amazon Japanese gardening tools are a class apart in form and function. Take this Professional Hori Hori Garden Knife for example, the blade has a serrated edge on one side and a smooth finish on the other for pruning and cultivating. And on the front, you'll find a measuring scale that will help you plant your crops at the perfect depth. This particular kit also comes with a sharpening stone and a leather sheath. Haus & Garten Pruning Shears Now $28.44, Was $49.95 on Amazon One thing every beginner gardener needs is a trusty pair of pruning shears. And Haus & Garten's professional premium titanium bypass pruning shears are a great addition to your starter kit. This 8.5" pair comes highly rated on Amazon and is made from Japanese grade high carbon steel that allows clean cuts every single time. Plus, the red handles will make it easy to spot when you're in planting action. Extendable Tree Pruner Now $22.46, Was $48.46 on Amazon Pruning tools are a necessary part of any gardening toolkit. They come to your rescue when tidying far-reaching branches and trailing plants too. This Extendable Tree Pruner from Amazon is fitted with a 13-inch rugged steel saw blade for easy pruning. And it boasts an extension capacity of eight feet. With its adjustable handle and rope pull system for easy extension, this is an absolute no-brainer buy.

Garden Hand Trowel Now $7.99, Was $9.99 on Amazon One of the more technical gardening mistakes made by beginners is not arming themselves with the right tools. As basic as a garden hand trowel may seem, it's probably one of the most used tools in any planting shed. This particular trowel is 11" long, with a stainless steel base and a wooden handle. It'll prove useful for a range of gardening tasks, from planting to weeding and more. Garden Leaf Rake Now $19.19, Was $23.99 on Amazon Don't let the downfall of your garden be the weeds, fallen leaves, and pruned branches. A beautiful backyard with lots of pretty blooms and dense foliage can be easily bought down with the sight of piled leaves and other plant discards. Which is precisely why a rake is a must-have. This 25-tine Garden Leaf Rake from Amazon is five feet long and the tines have cleverly been spaced to be eight inches wide for quick clean-up. Broom & Dust Pan Set Now $22.38, Was $27.98 on Amazon Speaking of keeping a clean garden, a rake is not the only handy tool you'll want by your side. A Broom & Dust Pan Set like this one will be extremely useful for cleaning up your paved pathways and can also be used to tidy any mess that comes up while tending to your patio and porch plants. And why not make cleaning up slightly more stylish with this cool chrome finish?

Gardening Tool Belt Now $43.59, Was $57.99 on Amazon Having to go back and forth from your shed to your planting zone is not the best plan of action. So instead of tiring yourself out and misplacing your tools in the process, why not get yourself a gardening tool belt? This one is in a bourbon brown color and is designed with a couple of pockets for pruning shears and other small gardening tools. Crafted by local Guatemalan artisans, it's made with full-grain leather for long-lasting utility. Garden Tool Tote Now $15.99, Was $19.99 on Amazon Another brilliant solution for gardening tool storage is a gardening caddy. This Garden Tool Tote from Amazon has eight outer pockets that are eight inches deep for storing your trowels, pruning shears, mini rakes, and more. You can also pop your seed sachets in the pockets and even have misters or spray bottles handy for plant hydration. Plus, you can easily lug the tote around from plant to plant with the strappy black handles. Outdoor Storage Shed Now $255.96, Was $319.99 on Amazon If you're looking for a larger, more long-term solution for gardening tool storage, then this outdoor shed should be on your radar. Not only is it weatherproof, waterproof, and UV-protected, but it also has a storage capacity of 35 cubic feet. Its exterior dimensions are 54.9 in. L x 30. 3 in. W x 47. 2 in. H, with interior dimensions of 51. 4 in. L x 26 in. W x 45. 3 in. H. And the best part is that it's paintable and drillable, so you can customize it to your heart's content.

A Home for Your Plants

Santorini Bowl Planter Now $59.50, Was $70.00 on Amazon This Santorini Bowl Planter is so stylish and is perfect for styling porch and patio plants. It's designed to be 21" in size and while this concrete finish is my personal favorite, it's also available in black and cream hues. Depending on the space and overarching color palette of your space, you can take your pick from the lot. Concrete Planter Now $87.99, Was $109.99 on Amazon You can't go wrong with a classic concrete planter like this one from Amazon. It's 18" tall and offers a simple solution to boost your home's curb appeal. If you buy a pair of these planters, you can plant some tall leafy plants in them and have them flank your doorway for quick and easy front of home decor. Plus, you can always shift them indoors, if your plants aren't hardy enough to brave the winter. Milan Trough Planter Now $311.99, Was $389.99 on Amazon If you're looking for ornamental planters that fence the side of your backyard, then trough planters are the way to go. This Milan Trough Planter caught my eye immediately and I was sold on its white granite finish. Minimalistic and easy to style around, you can pair this rectangular trough planter with fall privacy plants for added screening.

Protect Your Plants

Plant Netting Covers Now $9.35, Was $22.99 on Amazon One thing you'll learn rather quickly is that pests are a real garden problem and often, they'll get to sample your vegetable patch even before you do. However, there are plenty of solutions to keeping them at bay. And these Plant Netting Covers are one of the best. The drawstring mechanism makes it easy to place over the plant and the breathable netting will not obstruct your crop's respiration. Frost Protection Covers Now $11.84, Was $13.99 on Amazon Once autumn fades into winter, your plants will require some safeguarding from the cold. In most USDA zones that experience chilly winters, you can help your plants stay safe from cold snaps with the help of frost protection covers like these ones. This pack of three is made from breathable, lightweight materials that allow your plants to take in sunlight and respire as normal, while also shielding them from frost. A true saving grace for delicate crops that need a plant blanket of their own. Portable Mini Greenhouse Now $23.96, Was $29.95 on Amazon With the weather dipping day by day, you're probably dealing with the motions of preparing your plants for winter. And since many plants require overwintering, a greenhouse is a tactical buy that will come in super handy. Instead of building your own, this portable mini greenhouse is the perfect solution to your garden's winter woes. It comes in a 47 x 23 x 23-inch size that also features roll-up doors for when you need to pop in and tend to your plants.

These gardening tools are often overlooked but are essential for any gardening toolkit.

These products will actually come in handy on your gardening journey.