'Coolcations' Are Hot Right Now — These 5 Escapes From the Summer Heat Elevate Travel's "Next Frontier" Through Design

As I pen this intro, my Victorian terrace house rental in South East London has, for the fifth time in the last couple of weeks, reached 33 degrees. You live on the top floor of an old flat at the height of summer, what did you expect? Someone could say. But trust me, never had I ever experienced so many consecutive days of full sunshine, clear skies, and, yes, boiling hot temperatures over the past five years in the British capital. If anything, I have previously been battling with frost. And while, as an Italian expat in the UK, part of me inevitably rejoices, both the weather forecast and experts agree: climate change is really here.

This is, of course, nothing new. Nor is the rise of the so-called 'coolcations', or holidays to cold places to visit in summer to escape the heatwaves of the season, a growing phenomenon we covered extensively at the start of the year in our travel trends 2025 report. Deeply entwined with the surge of nocturnal tourism ('nocturism'), which centers around experiences and activities that take place at night, thus transcending the crowds as well as the hotness-induced discomfort of daytime, coolcations see more and more globetrotters prefer places with milder summers, like Scandinavia and the Alps, to more usual southern Europe hotspots.

According to award-winning tour operator Scott Dunn, who works with sojourns in countries like Norway, Switzerland, and Iceland, among others, in 2025, bookings for these regions "have gone up 71% year on year", proving "coolcations are now more desirable than ever". That's why I have spent the past few days researching the top design-worthy destinations for travelers interested in giving the surging trend a go: so that, even immersed in the most breathtaking valleys, fjords, and deserts, north or south of the equator, you won't have to put your love of interiors on pause.

1. Annandale, NZ

Image 1 of 2 The living room of Scrubby Bay, one of the accommodations available at Annandale, a must-know destination for design-worthy coolcations. (Image credit: Stephen Goodenough. Design: Patterson Associates) The Scrubby Bay's landscape and Annandale, as seen from high up. (Image credit: Stephen Goodenough. Design: Patterson Associates)

New Zealand 130 Wharf Road, Pigeon Bay 7583, New Zealand

A family-owned and run working coastal farm, Annandale finds its home along New Zealand's dramatically beautiful Banks Peninsula, situated on the east coast of the country's South Island. What was once a 19th-century, 600-hectare sheep and cattle station has been transformed into a sprawling luxury resort with five individually curated types of accommodation (Seascape, Scrubby Bay, Sheperds Cottage, The Homestead, and The Stables) in a collaboration between the architectural team at Patterson Associates and local design studio Jenny Anderson Interiors. Of all premium lodge options available, Seascape and Scrubby Bay are the most noteworthy for true style obsessives.

The former, sleeping up to 14 guests and nestled in a private bay exclusively reachable by helicopter or a 40-minute, scenic car transfer, feels like a Frank Lloyd Wright's residence transported to New Zealand, with exposed rocky surfaces marrying soulfully with modernist designs in an earthy palette, between oversized Futon-style modular sofas, curated collectibles, and spacious, seaview bedrooms (plus pool!). The latter, dreamed up as a couple's hideout, with bold, sculptural decor in neutral tones, in-house fireplace, brutalist stone walls, and a terrace equipped with a sunken spa bath, calls for a romantic and panoramic getaway. Overlooking Pigeon Bay, between July and August, Annandale enjoys Kiwi winter temperatures of 12 to 16°C. Head to the farm's Main Lodge to enjoy its seasonal produce and pick your favorite activities between cooking classes, hiking, biking, and water excursions, and more, or hire a private chef to savor the fruits of the estate at your own pace.

Book your stay at Annandale.

2. MOLLIE Aspen, CO, US

Image 1 of 2 The retro-fueled atmosphere of MOLLIE Aspen's Restaurant & Bar. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Post Company) A peek inside the hotel's spectacularly designed rooms. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Post Company)

111 S Garmisch St, Aspen, CO 81611, United States

Dominated by the Rocky Mountains, a jaw-dropping range comprising 350 miles of winding hiking trails, diverse wildlife, and the legendary Highway 34's Trail Ridge Road, Colorado makes a great location for visitors planning memorable coolcations, also thanks to its relatively forgiving temperatures, oscillating between 13 and 26°C throughout the warm season. MOLLIE Aspen, a design-led, five-star hotel sited among the mighty peaks of the state's coveted ski destination in the city of the same name, meanwhile, succeed in directing visitors' attention from outdoors inside — or, least, that's what happened with mine. To immediately catch my eye when looking for interiors-driven coolcations options was the stay's time- and space-traveling decor. Reunited within MOLLIE Aspen's vividly evocative walls are a myriad of artistic inspirations and cultural nods — from the pleasantly geometric schemes and primary color palette that bring the place to life across eye-catching textiles and sculptures in a hint at the Bauhaus movement to the heavily Japanese and Scandinavian minimalism-inspired, balanced, and comforting wooden tones that make it into the ultimate hideaway.

Marrying, at once, local heritage and the world as a whole, NYC-based studio Post Company's design of MOLLIE Aspen looks back to the destination's mining past by implementing natural materials, like terracotta, into some of its most impressive environments, like the third-room lounge. The rooms are generous in volume, decorated with all sorts of collectible and artwork highlights, and equipped with ample windows that root the sojourn in the memorable landscape. So if you don't take the chance to stay at MOLLIE Aspen for one of your coolcations, I might have to steal it for an itinerary of mine.

Book your stay at MOLLIE Aspen.

3. ION Adventure Hotel, IS

Image 1 of 4 Brutalism and Scandi-infused, Western interiors collide at ION Adventure Hotel, one of the most magical places to visit for coolcations. (Image credit: ION Adventure Hotel. Design: Minarc) Despite the hard materials implemented in its construction, ION Adventure Hotel still preserves the warmth and coziness expected of a Nordic home. (Image credit: ION Adventure Hotel. Design: Minarc) Surrounded by the rawness of Iceland's nature, with wildlife at your doorstep, the stay is a springboard to outdoor discovery. (Image credit: ION Adventure Hotel. Design: Minarc) Carved from cement and glass, its exterior is as striking as its lit-filled rooms and communal areas. (Image credit: ION Adventure Hotel. Design: Minarc)

Nesjavellir, 805, Iceland

Santa Monica architecture and design studio Minarc has infused the sojourn that is Iceland's ION Adventure Hotel with the quintessentially Californian laid-back coolness we all need a slice of on the hottest of days. Known for their environment-conscious approach, the team didn't disappoint in the construction of this 45-room-and-suite hideaway. Standing out for its characterful, geometric cement, iron, and glass exterior, arising from the rocky soil of the Golden Circle's volcanic surroundings, the stay incorporates natural materials and geothermal energy into a theatrical getaway. Whether enjoying a swim in the ION Adventure Hotel's outdoor heated pool, joining a horseback riding excursion, or giving in to the allure of Nordic cuisine, coolcations at this beloved Icelandic institution hardly go forgotten. Part brutalist Bond villain lair, part Western decor escape, the rooms captivate design-versed guests with their sculptural furnishings, minimalist vibe, and wall-large murals and artworks.

Book your stay at ION Adventure Hotel.

4. Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus by Belvita, IT

Image 1 of 2 The Pavilion of Peace, one of Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus' suggestive wellness rooms. (Image credit: Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus by Belvita. Design: NOA) The breathtaking view from Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus' Sky Pool. (Image credit: Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus by Belvita. Design: NOA)

Via Furcia, 5, 39030 Sorafurcia BZ, Italy

An oasis of peace in the South Tyrolean Dolomites, Belvita's Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus is anything but your ordinary mountain stay. The brainchild of NOA's co-founders Lukas Rungger and Stefan Rier, a team of architects and interior designers based between the northern Italian city of Bolzano and Berlin, this five-star hotel boasts some of the most extraordinarily conceived public spaces — from a multi-room, award-winning wellness center filled with natural light and eight heated pools (including an infinity-style, rooftop one) to sauna cabins blurring the boundaries between nature and the indoors and an equally panoramic culinary spot serving regional and international delicacies. Dotted in sculptural porthole windows and draped in plush fabrics and textural woodwork, the rooms are simple yet welcoming and comfortable, allowing guests to relax and recharge without ever having to miss out on the surrounding views. They also come with decadent bathtubs, which, after the numerous ski excursions, gym sessions, and mountain hikes, you can't help but let yourself be tempted by.

Book your stay at Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus by Belvita.

5. Tierra Atacama, CL

Image 1 of 2 Boasting earthy, organic interiors influenced by Japanese and Scandinavian principles, Tierra Atacama is a journey within the journey, as demonstrated by its Poniente Room. (Image credit: Tierra Atacama. Architecture: Rodrigo Searle and Matías González. Interior Design: Carolina Delpiano) ... and its sweeping, dramatic views. (Image credit: Tierra Atacama. Architecture: Rodrigo Searle and Matías González. Interior Design: Carolina Delpiano)

Ayllú de Yaye - Av. Séquitor s/n, San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta, Chile

One of the greatest, most inspiring aspects of the recent surge of interest in coolcations is that the trend is prompting travelers across the world to reconsider their holiday behavior and opt for alternative destinations. South America and Chile, in particular, would likely already have been on the hotlist of globetrotters with a lust for the outdoors, but did you know the country's hotel scene is making waves, too? The luxury lodges at Tierra Atacama, an interiors-forward, remote retreat immersed in the Andean Mountains' eponymous desert, the first establishment launched by the Chilean Purcell family-operated Tierra hotel group, would steal the show when measured up against some of the leading design hotels in the world. Inaugurated in 2008, the property rises on the premises of a 150-year-old, former cattle corral, whose original adobe-style mud architecture and existing vegetation have been preserved by Rodrigo Searle and Matías González's restoration of the site.

Embraced all around by truly spectacular mountain views, and lending itself naturally to activities like hiking, trekking, swimming, and horseback riding, as well as offering curated gastronomic and crafty excursions, inside, Tierra Atacama fuses the area's centuries-old artisan tradition with unexpected Japandi flair. Despite their more humble dimensions, I prefer the wood and slate-clad Oriente and Poniente Rooms, both of which are filled with sights of the Licancabur Volcano, to the Suite and Apartment accommodations available on-site. Oozing with sophistication, with their handcrafted collectibles, essentially aesthetic spaces, and hip, youthful ambiance, they embody the soul of desert modernism while staying true to San Pedro de Atacama's own cultural legacy. The average temperature for July and August is a balmy 17.9°C, though it drops to around 4°C at night.

Book your stay at Tierra Atacama.

How Did We Pick the Best Places to Visit for Coolcations?

After reviewing the world destinations whose milder summer temperatures offer the perfect escape from the heat, I identified the design-forward stays I believed our interiors-savvy readers would resonate most with. To do so, I didn't simply consider the level of decor inspiration that these sojourns would pack into your coolcations, but I also ensured that past visitors had indeed enjoyed their visit there by keeping an eye on guest reviews and only including hotels that have been awarded four stars or higher. Other factors that came into play included the sustainable efforts made by each property in preserving the surrounding natural landscapes, any activities and excursions available to book on-site, enabling travelers to get a taste of the location's heritage, ecosystems, and culture, as well as, of course, the gastronomic offering of each spotlighted establishment.



