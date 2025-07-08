"It's the Reason Why My Life Is So Happy and Adventurous" — Maison Balzac's Founder, Elise Pioch Balzac, on the Magic of Sydney

What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

There is a sharp, painstaking precision and attention to detail in everything Maison Balzac's founder and creative director, Elise Pioch Balzac, makes — one that promptly reveals the ambitious beginnings of the French-born designer’s shapeshifting career. Having started out as a press officer at the Paris headquarters of Hermès, working under none other than the then-artistic director, Belgian fashion trailblazer Martin Margiela, in the early 2000s, Balzac honed her eye for trends and creative curation as a fashion buyer for luxury retail platforms Belinda and The Corner Shop. But it was with the launch of her own eponymous studio in 2012, which brought her jewel-like design vision into form, that her relationship with Sydney came to the fore.

"I moved to Melbourne in 2004 without knowing how long I would stay, but I very quickly fell in love with Australia," the designer tells me. Fast forward 21 years later, and the Maison Balzac creator is still there, except now she calls Sydney home. "I have lived in Sydney for the last 19 years and only have good memories to share," she says. "Being here is the reason why my personal and professional life is so happy and adventurous. The local enthusiasm and friendliness have meant that my ideas and projects were all possible and well-received. For this reason, I call Sydney my El Dorado."

Since its inaugural drop in 2012, a collection of five perfumed candles, Maison Balzac has come a long way, continuously striving to platform its founder’s retro-inspired yet timeless and boundless imagination across scent, glassware, and decor. At once nostalgic and sensual, minimal and purposefully extravagant, today the brand's creations reunite a multitude of artistic influences and worlds into collections that "dress up a theater for the everyday". Informed by France's storied tableware tradition as much as by Balzac's globetrotting explorations, every Maison Balzac piece is a capsule of joy that comes to life by dint of humorous pois, surreal drawings, and motifs. The hotspots mentioned below, meanwhile, offer you a glimpse inside the founder's Sydney microcosm, her most cherished hangouts, fellow designers, and inspirations.

1. Bath in Artistic Inspiration at Sydney's Top Cultural Spots

A glimpse inside the Yiribana Gallery at The Art Gallery of New South Wales, the first space visitors are welcomed by upon entering the museum, displaying works from the Aboriginal and Torrest Strait Islander art collection. (Image credit: The Art Gallery of New South Wales)

The Art Gallery of New South Wales, Art Gallery Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. Olsen Gallery, 63 Jersey Rd, Woollahra NSW 2025, Australia

The Art Gallery of New South Wales has the best temporary exhibitions, and I also love the Olsen Gallery for its contemporary art selection. Currently, the latter is hosting a retrospective on the decades-long career of Newcastle-born abstract painter John Olsen (1928-2023), whose canvases render the intricacy and contrasts of human life while simultaneously engaging with the natural landscape, and equally striking works by local artist David Larwill (1956).

2. Go on a Design Hunt With Maison Balzac's Favorite Style Coves

"Well-made things last. I believe longevity is one of the simpler forms of sustainability that we can hope to achieve as contemporary designers." — Henry Wilson, founder of Studio Henry Wilson (Image credit: Studio Henry Wilson)

Henry Wilson, 87 Paddington St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia. Tamsin Johnson, 1 Victoria St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia. Jardan, 42 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia

I particularly enjoy walking around Paddington to visit some of my favorite design places: Henry Wilson, for its stunning brass pieces, Tamsin Johnson, for her impeccable antique finds, and Jardan, for their chic contemporary furniture.

3. Please All Senses at Eateries Marrying Beauty With Taste

"When the eyes, ears, mouth, and heart are content, you know you are at Ursula's," says Maison Balzac's founder and creative director, Elise Pioch Balzac. (Image credit: Nikki To. Design: Brahman Perera)

Ursula's Paddington, 92 Hargrave St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia. Quay, Upper-Level Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia

My favorite restaurant is Ursula's, also in Paddington. Chef Phill Wood crafts delicate and addictive dishes served in a very beautiful setting. When the eyes, ears, mouth, and heart are content, you know you are at Ursula's. A special mention goes to Quay in Circular Quay because Chef Peter Gilmore is a poet and an artist, so every single plate is outstanding in beauty and taste.

4. Browse for Gems at Two Local Institutions

The earthy interiors of Incu's HQ and outlet in Sydney, Australia, designed by Akin Atelier. (Image credit: Terence Chin. Design: Akin Atelier)

Incu, Shop RG020, The Galeries, 500 George St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia; Shop RG024, The Galeries, 500 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia; 258 Oxford Street, Paddington, NSW 2021, Australia. Ariel Books, 326 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia

The Incu boutiques have the perfect selection of fashion and accessory brands — they continuously source new, interesting designers. Not far from Incu is one of the best independent bookstores in the whole of Sydney: Ariel. It is easy to spend hours there, discovering world after world.

5. Feel the Vibrancy of Aussie Design at Ace Hotel Sydney

The mid-century modern cool of Ace Hotel Sydney, one of the Maison Balzac mastermind's most cherished hangouts in town. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: David Flack)

Ace Hotel Sydney, 47-53 Wentworth Ave, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

The Ace Hotel Sydney immediately envelops you in a fantastic mood with its playful, stunning interior design by the extra-talented, Melbourne-based David Flack). Every lamp, chair, and piece of art is worth admiring for a moment. The food options within the building are amazing. Plus, Kiln — the rooftop restaurant on level 18 — provides a fantastic vantage point over the city.

6. Feel at One With Nature at the Bronte Baths

"Bronte Baths is a suggestive spot to understand the beauty of Australia." — Elise Pioch Balzac, founder and creative director of Maison Balzac (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bronte Baths, Bronte Rd, Bronte NSW 2024, Australia

The Bronte Baths are heaven on earth. They connect the ocean and the land and offer infinite views over the water with whales, dolphins, shades of blue, surfers, and clouds. It is a sacred place where one feels the force of nature; a suggestive spot to understand the beauty of Australia.

