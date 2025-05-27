Madrid's Hottest New Hotel Was Created "to Tell a Love Story" — And Has a Celebrity Architect as Its Mastermind

From the moment I shimmy out of my coat and step onto the warm tarmac in Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, a stark contrast to the gloomy London weather I was shuddering through just a couple of hours prior, I am impatient to make my way to the doorstep of Brach Madrid, luxury hotel group Evok Collection's second opening outside of France.

Completed in 1922, the seven-storey edifice that houses the stay blends into the artistically traditional architectural landscape of the Gran Vía, adding to my anticipation of exploring what's within. One of the hottest, best design hotels of the moment, Brach Madrid is a sensory adventure led by tasteful interiors and waves of vibrancy, and that's clear from the start.

Ushered through the lobby and to my room, with every step I find myself more and more mesmerized by the layers of decorative inspiration that went into building this beautiful hotel. From the second I open the door to my suite, I instantly know its story lies in the details, manifesting itself to anyone curious enough to notice them.

Where History and Romantic Mod Design Intertwine

Nicole Constante, Events Manager at Brach Madrid, tells me that each room has been arranged with great intention, from the cocoon-esque hanging lights that call out your room number to the wall of accessories meant to tease each sense.

Directing my eyes to the wall facing my bed, she draws my attention to the unit anchoring the suite. With a TV at the center and a plethora of items surrounding it, you can't help but want to reach out and touch it. This isn't coincidental. "From the boxing gloves and the weights to the mini bar glassware and shaker and the musical instruments, everything has been left here for you to play with," Nicole explains. "Each room is meant to feel like a home, which is why you can pick up any of these items, fiddle with them, and even purchase them as a memento before flying back home."

Despite the initial hesitation, the anxiety of meddling with these artful accessories quickly gives way to curiosity, and before I know it, I am deep into this Madrid-inspired, immersive wunderkammer.

Letting Design Tell the Story

"Philippe Starck, who conceived the design of the stay, meant for each room to tell a story of romance, and so when you overnight in our hotel, you get to experience their love for yourself," she adds. "The map around the bed and the writing on the walls are meant to help you reflect on the passage of time and the memories they hold together."

As I look deeper, the graffiti on the walls reminds me of nostalgic etchings of wood-carved initials, with the map around the bed hinting at a treasure trove of history that weaves a tale of passion and heart. It is a narrative that expands throughout the suite, and even into its glamorous bathroom, my favorite part, where 'his' and 'her' shower wings compete with a sunken tub. Here, though, it is the ornate, lacquered, regal green statement vanity to steal the show, alongside the mirrored walls that trail their way back into the bedroom, backlighting the space.

Visitors coming to Brach Madrid for a special occasion should take their pick between the Armando, the Ernesto, and the Antonio suite — larger accommodations made to be lived in as you would in your own abode, featuring abundant living spaces that call for hotel-bound hosting, also thanks to their fully stocked mini bar.

When the Outdoors Steps In

Picture this: you're lounging in the comfort of your room, draped in one of the hotel's cushy bathrobes with a mimosa in hand, when you feel the urge to be surrounded by the picturesque local sights. At the Evok Collection's Spanish outpost, the city is only one step away and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own private balcony, dressed top to bottom in colors, textures, and foliage that stunningly elevate the beauty of Madrid. "You can see so much of the city from here, and when the weather in Spain is playing nice, it's the perfect spot," Nicole says as we gaze at the colorful roofs that queue beyond.

Starck's quintessentially French design flair is equally tangible in the communal areas of the hotel, where magic simmering, searing, and slicing meets a kaleidoscope of textures, colors, and dazzling decor, with not a single detail left to be an afterthought.

This is the playground of chef Adam Bentalha, whose menu fashions Mediterranean flavors with subtle influences from across the map. Stepping into the restaurant is enough to feel the city quieten. As the lights dim, the focus immediately shifts to the plates swerving through the kitchen and onto the napkined tables.

Inside a Scintillating Culinary Journey

Seated in a corner, I find myself lucky enough to be at the perfect lookout point. To my left, a gorgeous bar inspired by Spanish village cafés, with shelves housing woven straw bottles of aromatic spirits and liquors. To my right, walled wine cellars with reds, whites, and rosés from the ages. Blame the Ratatouille moment that sees colorful explosions decorate the mind of my palate while dining at Brach Madrid, but I can assure you no visit to it would ever be complete without savouring Bentalha's masterful menu.

For a refreshing start, the cogollos con vinagreta de cítricos — a sucrine lettuce served with a citrus vinaigrette. Follow this with the colorful and flavorfully layered pulpo, berenjena ahumada, and sobrasada — octopus and smoked aubergine plated in a delectable sobrasada sauce. And at the top of my recommendations is a dish I will certainly return for, atún rojo con pepino, chips de ajo — soft red tuna and crunchy cucumber garnished with punchy garlic crisps.

Brach Madrid's patisserie and convivial breakfast venue is a treat for dessert lovers with a hankering for a taste of that classic French confection they do so well. An endless array of freshly baked desserts and buttery sucrine scents accessorize the shelves of the patisserie. And aside from the pain au chocolat and the impeccable croissants, I recommend savoring the Paris Brest, the Parisian Flan, or the Mont Blanc. Either stop by for a bright, sweet start to your day or reserve a pleasing dessert to complete a meal after hours. After all, there's nothing like dipping into a delicate sweet treat in the comfort of your hotel room.

A Luxurious Sanctuary of Wellness

Last but certainly not least, I had the pleasure of experiencing Brach Madrid's hospitality through La Capsule. "It's not just a spa," says Nicole, and I can see why she makes a point to distinguish the stunning wellness space that silently sits within the hotel.

Described as "half mystical and half futuristic", I'd be lying if I said this definition of La Capsule wasn't absolutely spot on. In interiors alone, the space lulls away stress and catches and keeps your attention on the impeccable style splayed across the expanse of the space. From the gold-tiled showers that are unbelievably enticing, the inviting pool that welcomes, the misty sauna room that's perfect post a visit to their intensely chic gym. And yes, I say intensely chic, because who knew workout equipment could look this good?

Not to mention, I managed to slip away from my duties studying the pace for an hour-long massage that I wished lasted longer. With a menu of scintillating essential oils, some of them paired with personalized treatments from Clarins treatments for a touch of tranquil luxury from the leading French brand. And that's not all.

If you prefer a more future-forward experience, you can experience wellness technology in the form of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, sensory isolation floating, and ice baths. Or fall back on timeless traditional holistic techniques like Chinese medicine, acupuncture, osteopathy, and cupping. Whatever your pick, there's not a chance you won't leave La Capsule without a yearning to return.

All in all, Brach Madrid is a love story of design, culture, and romance that will leave you wanting to live in the pages of this historic architectural novel, or revisit it at every chance you get.

Book your stay at Brach Madrid.