This Hotel in Rhodes Is a "Catwalk Through Nature" — I Spent a Weekend Immersed in Unobstructed, Soothing Mountain Views

Once home to a 108-feet-tall, blazing bronze statue of the sun god Helios, Rhodes attracted people far and wide to bask in the burning gaze of their favorite deity. Although the so-called Colossus is no more, sun seekers still flock to bathe in the glow of Helios' golden rays, just as they did centuries ago, drawn not only to the sun but also to the island's rich culture and historic charm.

While this led to an abundance of all-inclusive, family-friendly resorts, unlike the islands of Santorini and Mykonos, which are home to some of the best design hotels in the world, Rhodes has, until recently, been somewhat lacking in true interiors-led, luxury properties. Then came Casa Cook Rhodes.

I had the pleasure of visiting Casa Cook Collective's Greek outpost for a much-needed 'get me out of London' weekend away earlier this spring. Located on the east coast of the island, a (mostly) scenic 35-minute drive from Rhodes airport, the hotel, unveiled in 2016, makes a striking first impression. Upon arrival, you're immediately met with the dramatic contrast between the hotel and its backdrop: the property itself, a collection of gleaming white, minimalist, flat-roofed buildings, typical of traditional Greek style, nestled in the wild, undulating landscape of the foothills of Mount Panagia Tsambika.

(Image credit: Casa Cook Rhodes)

Hotel designer Remo Masala, creator of the Casa Cook brand and founder of the creative agency Vision Alphabet, says the goal was to work with the landscape rather than against it. "When we began designing Casa Cook Rhodes, the mountain shaped the brief," he says. "Our job wasn't to compete with the landscape, but to frame it. The clean linear architecture acts as a counterbalance — a deliberate juxtaposition that invites the eye to travel between structure and slope." As a result, "the buildings form a catwalk through the natural terrain, choreographing the guest’s journey".

The general vibe of the hotel is relaxed and bohemian, which is reflected in the interiors that run throughout, from the communal areas to the rooms and villas, all of which were overseen by Berlin-based studio Lambs and Lions for the group. "Many of the textures and pieces are locally crafted — timber, ceramics, woven fabrics — selected not for show, but for soul," says Remo. "Everything was chosen with intention. Walls in earthy tones that catch the sunlight. Woods that age beautifully. Linen, straw, stone — elements that feel honest and tactile."

A joy that could never get old, I had a private villa that boasted unobstructed views of the mountain, a highlight of my stay being waking up to the gentle bleating of goats nearby. Complete with its own private pool and a starfish-worthy king-sized bed, the villa itself was open-plan, with floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides, giving it a bright and spacious feel. In the bathroom, a stone shower room complete with Korres toiletries and a dual vanity stepped in for the tub.

(Image credit: Georg Roske and Ana Santl. Design: Lambs and Lions. Architecture: Vana Pernari. Interior Curation & Styling: Annabell Kutucu)

In my humble opinion, a hotel is only as good as its continental breakfast, and Casa Cook Rhodes did not disappoint. Of course, they had the usual suspects on offer — granola, yogurt, fresh omelets, fruit, and bread — but it was the extra accoutrements you didn't know you needed (shout out to the olive tapenade) that took it to the next level. Throw in a Freddo Espresso, and you're all set for a long, hard day by the pool.

The hotel's two on-site restaurants offer extensive menus featuring traditional Greek food and European-inspired dishes, with all produce sourced and grown locally. Kitchen Club serves mezze-style plates, inspired by the local tradition of sharing and communal dining, while the poolside Olive Restaurant & Bar offers more casual options such as pizzas, sandwiches, and burgers. Personally, though, I'm still thinking about the Prawn Saganaki.

If wellness is your thing, the spa setting is nothing short of dreamy. The perfect place to unwind, it offers yet more views of the untamed landscape, making it easy to disconnect and lose yourself in the serenity of nature. Choose from a range of treatments, from full-body massages to facials using natural oils, all sourced locally, of course.

(Image credit: Design: Lambs and Lions. Architecture: Vana Pernari. Interior Curation & Styling: Annabell Kutucu)

For those who get restless after more than an hour on a sun lounger, you’ll find the quaint, cobbled streets of Rhodes Old Town just a 40-minute drive away. There, you can while away the hours searching for souvenirs, indulging in every flavor of gelato, or hiring a local tour guide for Ancient Greece 101. The more adventurous need only look up, as Mount Panagia Tsambika offers guests the opportunity to hike to its summit for unparalleled views from the monastery. The hotel also features a well-equipped gym and open-air yoga classes.

As someone who's always looking to escape the everyday humdrum of city life and swap it for some stillness, Casa Cook Rhodes delivered. This sunlit haven offers a little slice of laid-back luxury, making it the perfect sanctuary for sleep and solitude — or clinking cocktails with your favorite person. I left with a full and happy belly, a well-rested mind, and a few extra freckles, which, in my book, is a great indication of a good time.

Book your stay at Casa Cook Rhodes.

An adults-only, seaside retreat, Casa Cook Rhodes was conceived as a stress-free oasis for relaxation. But if its uninterrupted immersion in nature and tantalizing culinary offerings aren't enough to sell you on the stay, don't despair: you've still landed in the right place. Explore the globe-trotting selection of slow living destinations our editors love to find another peaceful corner of the world better suited to you.