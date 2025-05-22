This Hotel in Rhodes Is a "Catwalk Through Nature" — I Spent a Weekend Immersed in Unobstructed, Soothing Mountain Views
Opened in 2016, Casa Cook Rhodes blends the beauty of its wild landscape with Brutalism-inspired, laid-back luxury. The result is captivating
Once home to a 108-feet-tall, blazing bronze statue of the sun god Helios, Rhodes attracted people far and wide to bask in the burning gaze of their favorite deity. Although the so-called Colossus is no more, sun seekers still flock to bathe in the glow of Helios' golden rays, just as they did centuries ago, drawn not only to the sun but also to the island's rich culture and historic charm.
While this led to an abundance of all-inclusive, family-friendly resorts, unlike the islands of Santorini and Mykonos, which are home to some of the best design hotels in the world, Rhodes has, until recently, been somewhat lacking in true interiors-led, luxury properties. Then came Casa Cook Rhodes.
I had the pleasure of visiting Casa Cook Collective's Greek outpost for a much-needed 'get me out of London' weekend away earlier this spring. Located on the east coast of the island, a (mostly) scenic 35-minute drive from Rhodes airport, the hotel, unveiled in 2016, makes a striking first impression. Upon arrival, you're immediately met with the dramatic contrast between the hotel and its backdrop: the property itself, a collection of gleaming white, minimalist, flat-roofed buildings, typical of traditional Greek style, nestled in the wild, undulating landscape of the foothills of Mount Panagia Tsambika.
Hotel designer Remo Masala, creator of the Casa Cook brand and founder of the creative agency Vision Alphabet, says the goal was to work with the landscape rather than against it. "When we began designing Casa Cook Rhodes, the mountain shaped the brief," he says. "Our job wasn't to compete with the landscape, but to frame it. The clean linear architecture acts as a counterbalance — a deliberate juxtaposition that invites the eye to travel between structure and slope." As a result, "the buildings form a catwalk through the natural terrain, choreographing the guest’s journey".
The general vibe of the hotel is relaxed and bohemian, which is reflected in the interiors that run throughout, from the communal areas to the rooms and villas, all of which were overseen by Berlin-based studio Lambs and Lions for the group. "Many of the textures and pieces are locally crafted — timber, ceramics, woven fabrics — selected not for show, but for soul," says Remo. "Everything was chosen with intention. Walls in earthy tones that catch the sunlight. Woods that age beautifully. Linen, straw, stone — elements that feel honest and tactile."
A joy that could never get old, I had a private villa that boasted unobstructed views of the mountain, a highlight of my stay being waking up to the gentle bleating of goats nearby. Complete with its own private pool and a starfish-worthy king-sized bed, the villa itself was open-plan, with floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides, giving it a bright and spacious feel. In the bathroom, a stone shower room complete with Korres toiletries and a dual vanity stepped in for the tub.
In my humble opinion, a hotel is only as good as its continental breakfast, and Casa Cook Rhodes did not disappoint. Of course, they had the usual suspects on offer — granola, yogurt, fresh omelets, fruit, and bread — but it was the extra accoutrements you didn't know you needed (shout out to the olive tapenade) that took it to the next level. Throw in a Freddo Espresso, and you're all set for a long, hard day by the pool.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
The hotel's two on-site restaurants offer extensive menus featuring traditional Greek food and European-inspired dishes, with all produce sourced and grown locally. Kitchen Club serves mezze-style plates, inspired by the local tradition of sharing and communal dining, while the poolside Olive Restaurant & Bar offers more casual options such as pizzas, sandwiches, and burgers. Personally, though, I'm still thinking about the Prawn Saganaki.
If wellness is your thing, the spa setting is nothing short of dreamy. The perfect place to unwind, it offers yet more views of the untamed landscape, making it easy to disconnect and lose yourself in the serenity of nature. Choose from a range of treatments, from full-body massages to facials using natural oils, all sourced locally, of course.
For those who get restless after more than an hour on a sun lounger, you’ll find the quaint, cobbled streets of Rhodes Old Town just a 40-minute drive away. There, you can while away the hours searching for souvenirs, indulging in every flavor of gelato, or hiring a local tour guide for Ancient Greece 101. The more adventurous need only look up, as Mount Panagia Tsambika offers guests the opportunity to hike to its summit for unparalleled views from the monastery. The hotel also features a well-equipped gym and open-air yoga classes.
As someone who's always looking to escape the everyday humdrum of city life and swap it for some stillness, Casa Cook Rhodes delivered. This sunlit haven offers a little slice of laid-back luxury, making it the perfect sanctuary for sleep and solitude — or clinking cocktails with your favorite person. I left with a full and happy belly, a well-rested mind, and a few extra freckles, which, in my book, is a great indication of a good time.
Book your stay at Casa Cook Rhodes.
An adults-only, seaside retreat, Casa Cook Rhodes was conceived as a stress-free oasis for relaxation. But if its uninterrupted immersion in nature and tantalizing culinary offerings aren't enough to sell you on the stay, don't despair: you've still landed in the right place. Explore the globe-trotting selection of slow living destinations our editors love to find another peaceful corner of the world better suited to you.
Francesca York is Livingetc's Content Director (Social), also serving in this role across all of the other Homes titles at Future. A highly driven, strategic, and creative leader with over 15 years of experience and a passion for great storytelling, she is the mind behind the magazine's visual identity across Instagram, TikTok, and more.
-
-
What Is Acacia Wood Furniture? And Is It Actually Any Good? This Popular Outdoor Material, Explained
This staple material is often used for outdoor furniture, but is it suited to these settings? Our experts explain the pros and cons of this wood.
-
5 Reasons You Shouldn't Paint Your Kitchen Walls White — And the Alternatives You Need to Try
Designers reveal why white kitchen walls can fall flat, and the colors that bring warmth, character, and timeless elegance instead
-
Farm Stays Are Having a Moment — These 10 Peaceful Escapes in the UK Make for a Design-Conscious, Multisensory Countryside Break
We took our pick from the finest rural getaways near London (and beyond) to bring you sojourns that delight the eye, the taste buds, and the mind
-
The Best Hotels in Venice — Bask in the Allure of La Serenissima With Our Curation of Masterfully Designed Holiday Stays
We've rounded up the once-in-a-lifetime Venetian sojourns every interiors-savvy traveler should tick off their list, on time for Biennale Architettura 2025
-
"Modern, Relaxed, and Unmistakably Design-Led" — Checking in at Grace La Margna, St. Moritz's Quietly Luxurious Latest Holiday Stay
A new chapter in the coveted Swiss resort's hospitality scene has only just begun. Global Brand Director Sarah Spiteri takes a closer look
-
Your Cheat Sheet to the Best Milan Cafés — 10 Trusted Local Institutions Where the Interiors Are as Good as the Coffee
Looking for an inspired spot to savor an espresso with friends? Search no further than these design-forward Milanese addresses
-
Mark My Words — RIMOWA's New Retro-Chic Luggage Colors Will Be the Jet Set's Big Style Signifier This Summer
Launched this week, the Granada & Verde Collection expands on the bustling-with-life energy of your next destination, making your luggage an integral part of the journey
-
Hidden Trails — TikTok's Favorite Interior Designer, Bilal Rehman, on Houston, the City That Made Him
The Texan design phenomenon shares the places that inspire him most around his home
-
I Picked the Best Milan Hotels for Design-Addicted Travelers — And Their Retro-Futuristic Interiors Are a Masterclass in Timeless Sophistication
Our Italian Lifestyle Editor rounds up the best boutique hotels in Milan for travelers who want to get a slice of its covetable, timeless flair
-
Can't Leave Without — Packing for Milan Design Week 2025 With Articolo Studios' Creative Director Nicci Kavals
As the Melbourne-based lighting and furniture studio returns to Salone del Mobile's Euroluce fair, its founder picks her ultimate travel must-haves