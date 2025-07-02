Inspired by the Picturesque Villages of Portugal, This Sprawling Luxury Resort Taught Me That Tradition Is Key to Evocative Decor

Like the last-minute packer I am, I quickly searched for the weather forecast in Faro, southern Portugal, and began neatly packing away my favorite outfits ahead of my stay at the Viceroy at Ombria Algarve, a five-star resort filled with vibrant culture, brilliant food, bustling sounds, and sunshine. The excitement of going away for a few days and experiencing it in just a matter of hours was nerve-wracking, but exhilarating. I hurried along and caught the train to the airport, impatient.

When, after a long wait and a flight away, I finally got to Faro, I found it brightly lit by the glistening sun. The capital of the Algarve region is, even to this day, steeped in history and contemporary charm — a captivating hub of Portuguese heritage. The same is true of luxury hotel group Viceroy's local outpost, from which I had the pleasure of immersing myself in the area's beauty high up in the district's hills. The hotel first opened its doors to the public in October 2024, offering an experience that seamlessly weaves tradition into the modern day.

Before I arrived at the stay, I wondered if it could indeed encapsulate its surrounding culture as well as it claims. Will the space honor Portuguese artistry and its people, while also offering an authentic interpretation of the country's tantalizing flavors? At first, I was hesitant, as hotels often prioritize modern interiors and contemporary cuisine over their surroundings. However, I was pleasantly surprised by how much of Portugal was woven into the sojourn's walls, food, and wellness. That's what makes a destination into one of the best design hotels: its ability to have you discover a place on its own terms, which is something I will never forget.

Inside the Viceroy at Ombria Algarve, a Design-Led Hotel

Image 1 of 2 The reception staircase, boasting delicate, timeless Portuguese tiling. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) The reception area was a welcoming scene of bright colors and textures. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve)

After meeting a group of wonderful people and mingling on the bus, I stepped off outside the resort, grabbed my carry-on luggage, and found myself rushed by a faint breeze under the sun. The bright white walls, the sunlit terracotta roofs, and the arched doorways welcomed us in.

Making my way to the reception area, I found my eyes darting along the lobby. Its eloquent interiors and arched path were a vision of peace and tranquility. I was mesmerized, instantly relaxed. Still in a trance, we were then welcomed by hotel staff with warm tea, hot towels, and a tour of the property.

As we walked through the hotel grounds, I couldn't help but notice the way the sunshine bounced from wall to wall — brightening the path as we made our way through the Algarvian landscape. The details and design of the resort were brought to life by WATG, an architecture firm that works with luxury clientele from around the world, with the interiors captured by local studio Wimberly Interiors.

Surveying the Viceroy at Ombria Algarve, I was taken by the level of attention and care that went into its development, which is evident from the moment you set foot on the premises: from the traditional Portuguese tiles that wrap around the reception desk so effortlessly, to the thoughtful curation of the exterior landscape, which captures nature most refreshingly.

Image 1 of 5 Deep in the Algarvian hills lies a resort filled with color. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) Terracotta roofs are found in various parts of the region, but the Viceroy at Ombria Algarve truly brings them to life. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) Here, we see a view of the golf club and a guest room. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) In different parts of the resort, there are little resting areas for guests to lounge in. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) Just outside the apartments and guest rooms are several borders of lush, green plants. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve)

With an astonishing 150 hectares of land, the establishment boasts several buildings that host guests, as well as apartment residences with shared amenities, including a gym and wellness center, and, of course, public spaces such as the pool and lounge area. The guest rooms and apartments are organically integrated into the Algarve's natural landscape, offering stunning views of its dramatic hilltops.

As we continued our tour, we reached the heart of the resort, also known as the praça, which translates to "square". It's essentially a communal space surrounded by the hotel's restaurants, cafes, outdoor seating areas, and bars. Easily visible from the praça was a historic castle, which has now been transformed into a golf club. However, the most unique aspect of it is that it still stands in its grandeur as a castle, wrapped in a rich, symbolic history.

To craft such an experience, the design team found inspiration in the traditional villages of Portugal, where citrus trees danced in the breeze alongside olive groves and fig trees — a nostalgia-fueled vision they strived to bring into the resort.

"Our intention was to create a sense of discovery for guests, giving each space distinct character through curated art, vintage pieces, and custom fabrications, while maintaining a cohesive design approach, visible throughout the hotel with regionally authentic color palettes and materials," says Liana Hawes Young, Creative Director at Wimberly Interiors.

When Portuguese Artisanry Sculpts the Space

Image 1 of 5 A lush view of the outdoors from the Viceroy guest room apartment. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) The bedroom at one of the apartments draws on Portuguese culture in a unique and modern way. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) The living room-cum-lounge area in one of the Viceroy apartments. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) The bathroom at the Viceroy at Ombria Algarve. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) Take a moment to pamper yourself in the vanity area of the guest room. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve)

I was then given my room key to take a moment to reset and relax. As I entered, I went in with a sigh of relief and excitement, soaking in all the subtle tones of natural materials that, mixed with traditional Portuguese styling, sculpted the space. It was a sight that reminded me of how storied heritage and culture can still thrive within modern design.

At first glance, I noticed the large living room area, which also featured a small kitchen in the corner, perfect for families and friends who enjoy entertaining. I then made my way into the bedroom, which had been seamlessly decorated with a mosaic backdrop, with wood tones also featured in certain parts of the room. Its rustic charm and modern amenities are what drew me in further.

The rugs and furnishings in the room are locally crafted, making for a warm, cozy atmosphere. As I swiftly moved through the room, taking in every corner of its fascinating designs, I was soon drawn into the undeniably gorgeous view from my balcony. The fresh scent of the Algarve was the escape I needed, with its thriving, raw greenery, while painstakingly curated details, like the book-matched bathroom walls and the soap dishes and dispensers realized for the stay by local artisans, injected a strong sense of place into the space.

Portugal's Warmth and Hospitality Set the Tone

Image 1 of 6 Ombria Kitchen utilizes light, airy tones to unify the space. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) The space is often filled with bright, natural light due to its large windows. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) The menu at Ombria Kitchen offers a selection of delicious traditional Portuguese meals. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) Solalua is the fine dining destination of the resort. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) Offering a range of fresh seafood with impeccable presentation. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve) Café Central is a traditional Portuguese bakery serving fresh bread and so much more. (Image credit: Viceroy at Ombria Algarve)

Lunch couldn't come any quicker, and for me, the one thing I always wonder is, can a place accommodate guests when they're on the hunt for an alcohol-free and vegetarian, or halal-friendly dining option? The answer is yes, and that's exactly what the staff, as well as the undeniably talented chef at the Viceroy, Pedro Pinto, did. The Viceroy at Ombria Algarve offers a diverse range of food and beverages across six outlets, and I was lucky enough to try three of them.

Ombria Kitchen

As we entered our first dining experience at Ombria Kitchen, I was immediately captivated not only by the food but also by the stunning decor that wrapped around the space. The warm tones and oak instantly made me feel at home. This was largely thanks to the food, which was remarkable. We were greeted with a basket of fresh bread and delicious oven-baked pizza, followed by a main of seafood risotto. It's fair to say we were stuffed by the end of our meal, but it was a feast that was dancing in flavor and comfort, and one worth feeling heavy from.

But that isn't all, Ombria Kitchen also serves a delicious breakfast selection. From a fresh honeycomb treat to a granola bowl packed with endless nutrition, I did my best to indulge in it. Guests also have the option to order from the hotel's breakfast menu, which offers a diverse array of choices.

One sweet memory of the staff and chef that I have is their efforts to ensure my comfort. The restaurant did not offer any halal options, which I was okay with, as I do love my seafood. But to my surprise, on our final dinner gathering, the chef had very generously gone out of his way to cook halal chicken for me, so that I could enjoy an evening of roast chicken with the rest of the guests. It was a special moment, one that made me realize that hospitality and warmth are deeply ingrained in the people of Portugal.

Solalua

Bringing you a mix of fine and casual dining, Solalua was undoubtedly on the elevated side of gastronomy. The bamboo ceilings created a calm and cooling atmosphere while the dark webbed fabric pendant lights and bar stools played perfectly against the wood textures that graced the room. Dinner was truly a treat. The chef kindly treated us to a heavenly six-course tasting menu, a seafood feast, and an evening filled with culinary creativity.

Café Central

Not your average coffee shop, Café Central is a charming Portuguese bakery located in the heart, or the praça, of the hotel. We dined there on our final day, before heading to the airport. The light oak tables, paired with traditional Portuguese tiling, unleashed a sense of comfort in the space, while the contrasting tiling gave it depth and dimension. Playfully feeding into the resort-core trend, the café also features a small section where you can shop for artisanally crafted jewelry, handbags, and ceramics from the region. And who would resist the prospect of getting a few souvenirs in?

Viceroy at Ombria Algarve, or an Holistic Journey Through Wellness

Image 1 of 5 Curved lines and natural textures encapsulate the wellness center. (Image credit: Viceroy Ombria ) The waiting area offers food and drink for guests at the hotel (Image credit: Viceroy Ombria Algarve ) Here, guests can indulge in fresh food and drinks before or after their spa treatment. (Image credit: Viceroy Ombria Algarve ) Guests are also welcome to purchase some of the spa's organic treatment creams and oils. (Image credit: Viceroy Ombria Algarve ) The Class is a session that focuses on movement. (Image credit: Viceroy )

Offering a thermal pool, eight treatment rooms, beauty outlets, and a fitness centre, the Viceroy at Ombria Algarve's spa is a space that truly draws in peace of mind. Conceived by wellness expert Greg Payne, the center emphasizes the importance of using organic ingredients, practicing mindful movement, and maintaining balanced nutrition.

"We've crafted a holistic wellness journey that ties the Algarve's cultural essence to the fabric of each experience," says Greg. "Our intention is to offer something beyond the typical spa visit — something that inspires personal growth and reconnection, with nature, local traditions, and innovative treatments all woven seamlessly together."

From the moment I stepped in, a rush of calm melted over my body. The walls were masked with a microcement-like material, featuring light, airy colors and textures that filled the corridors and treatment rooms, further cementing its soothing nature. I had a 90-minute facial, and didn't expect time to fly by so quickly. On the second day of my trip, I also got to dive into The Class, a US-hailing concept founded by Taryn Toomey, consisting of music-driven somatic exercise sequences striving to regulate the nervous system and release energy through movement.

The resort recently announced its global wellness partnership with the project, with each session embodying an opportunity for guests to release tension and stress. The wellness center as a whole is dedicated to giving guests the reset they need, with a holistic approach envisioned to connect the soul, the body, and the mind — something the Viceroy at Ombria Algarve seeks out to do through its layered, nature-immersed vision of design.

Book your stay at Viceroy at Ombria Algarve.

Looking for more revitalizing escapes? Chances are our curation of the world's best spas, edited by lifestyle editor Gilda Bruno, has got something for you. Happy travels!

