Clocking Off for the Summer Holidays? Livingetc Editors Share Their Top 3 Packing Picks (and a Peek Into Their Travels)

Let's be honest, making a packing list and ensuring you stick to it certainly isn't the highlight of a holiday. But if you, like us, have either got trips lined up for the final few weeks of summer or have already stocked up on Vitamin D for the year, you'll likely know that bringing the right travel essentials with you can make your journey all the more worthwhile.

At Livingetc, we aren't afraid to admit that style plays a big part in how we like to be seen when we move around. For us editors, the ultimate packing list for summer (and any season) does not lack its fair dose of design flair while simultaneously equipping us with all the wellness hacks and creative inspiration we can benefit from during our time offline. Whether you're heading to one of the hottest hotel openings of 2025 or choosing to take the less beaten track with a hiking vacation to secluded mountain peaks, you should never have to renounce the few objects that make you feel confident, comfortable, and at peace.

So, if you're stuck for ideas, do yourself a favor. Grab your agenda of choice and nearest pen, and note down anything that catches your eye from our very own travel packing list. It's filled with crafty finds, à la mode fashion buys, and even comes with luggage tips that will make packing a backpack for your next journey as easy as it's ever been. Plus, should you be looking for last-minute destination advice, it offers a peek inside our summer itineraries.

Livingetc Editors' Ultimate Packing List

Hugh Metcalf, Editor

Interiors of Locke de Santa Joana

The Kissiten listening bar at Lisbon's Locke de Santa Joana, in all of its 1970s grandeur.

(Image credit: Locke de Santa Joana. Design: Laìzaro Rosa-Violaìn)

At the time of writing, I haven't taken my summer vacation yet, but by the time you read this, I'll be busy soaking up all that Lisbon has to offer. I'm staying at Locke de Santa Joana, which won a Wallpaper* Award for best 2025 hotel opening at the start of the year, and finds its home in a converted convent given fresh design life with a nod to its location through local textiles and ceramics.

It has a vinyl listening cocktail bar that, after reading about the opening of Il Sereno's Darsena Listening Suite, I'm excited to try, called The Kissiten. On my to-do list? A flea market at Alfama, the city's Old Town; paying a visit to the viral LX Factory, a cool cultural center located in a heritage industrial site I keep seeing all over social media; and a quest to find some stylish ceramics for my kitchen, wherever that may take me.

Emma Breislin, Interiors Editor

A young woman dressed in a white linen blouse dress and with her hair gathered in a low bun stares at ancient ruins immersed in green while facing the camera with her neck.
Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin, photographed catching up on the beauty of the Acropolis of Athens.(Image credit: Future)

As an Antipodean who moved to London largely due to its proximity to the rest of the world, I'm pleased to report I've been to a fair few far-flung places this summer. But by far the one I talk about most is Athens.

While the history is enough to utterly enthrall you, what really got me was the burgeoning wine and food scene. How can one city feel so part of the past, but so ahead of the moment at the same time? It's a thought I grappled with over a few natural wines at Wine is Fine and Kennedy, mussels and feta at new-age estiatorio ("restaurant"), Isandsia, and grilled octopus at authentic taverna Therapeutirio.

I was blown away (almost literally — it's very windy) at the Acropolis, but if you don't want to buy tickets, I'd recommend climbing Areopagus Hill just beneath it for some unreal views instead (and preferably at sunset). Otherwise, it's a very walkable city, you never know what'll be around the corner: marble gutters, a vintage flea market, or yet another breathtaking view of a 2,500-year-old, early Bronze Age ruin.

Gilda Bruno, Lifestyle Editor

A ypung woman dressed in a black bottoned-up top and a beige, pleated skirt smiles at the camera while standing in front of a river canal bathing in sunshine, while in another image, two middle-aged people sit on a bench on the same, leafy canal.
An ice cream seller offered to take a picture of me as he watched me snap a view of Basel's river bank, which I appreciated, given I am most often behind the lens.(Image credit: Future)

Summer 2025 has been pretty itinerant for me so far. Days before the solstice, I got to attend the latest edition of the Art Basel fair in Switzerland's buzzy creative capital, and it wasn't just an opportunity to witness the work of legendary artists and rising talents firsthand. For mid-June, the weather was surprisingly Mediterranean, with clear blue skies and 30-degree temperatures throughout my stay. So as soon as I had a moment to escape the mazy Messe Basel center, boy, I did.

What I found along the way was a picturesque city that is hard not to fall for, with buzzy waterfront bars, public art installations, and cerulean blue water embracing visitors all around. Parasol-clad restaurants and Apéro spots abound along the Unterer Rheinweg ("lower Rhine bank"), while the scenic Acqua eatery, situated in a former industrial warehouse and now boasting stunning modern rustic decor and a sweeping, immersed-in-greenery patio, crafts nourishing Italian plates that make for special occasions.

I also just came back from a stay in the Darsena Listening Suite, the world's first-ever hotel room entirely dedicated to the art of hi-fi music, tucked on the hilltops of the quiet Lake Como village of Torno. A destination in itself, it also allowed me to discover one of the most nostalgically designed and delicious restaurants I have tried to date: Hotel Ristorante Vapore. Clad in earthy terrazzo flooring and wrapped in breathtaking views of Italy's most glamorous body of water, it transports guests back in time through traditional Lombardy dishes like creamy risottos and melt-in-your-mouth sorbets. The stuff of dreams.

Maya Glantz, Design Writer

A young woman dressed in a white mini skirt and a wide purple top stands on a rocky beach at dusk.
Livingetc's design writer, Maya Glantz, reports on the latest style trends directly from the beach of Budva.(Image credit: Future)

After seeing a barrage of articles hailing Montenegro as the 'new Croatia' (or as one of the top Ibiza alternatives), I decided that it was time to find out for myself, only to quickly realize that to frame Montenegro as the undiscovered younger sister of its looming neighbor is quite the disservice.

I stayed right on the coast of the busy town of Budva. I'd been warned of cramped beaches and streets swarming with tourists, but in mid-July, it seemed the peak of summer holiday-makers hadn't yet descended, though it's clear why this spot has quickly become a go-to stop on several European summer holiday lists. With views of the glassy azure waters of the Adriatic, framed by mountains standing proud in the distance, Montenegrin beaches are hard to beat.

In Budva, the swanky designer beach club scene hasn't yet dominated the coastline, though you can certainly find them if you search them out. Still, to me, the laid-back Balkan hospitality and poster-worthy views of the local beaches more than sufficed. If the beach isn’t your thing, there's more than enough nature to explore in this small country. Not only is it home to five national parks, but it also boasts the world's second-largest canyon. Once you tire of awe-inspiring views and crisp, fresh air, it might be time to explore some of their other cultural offerings.

Budva's old town stands as a beautifully preserved slice of history, a maze-like square of cobbled streets, tucked within a town rife with new developments. Here, you'll find bars buzzing with life, and tourists and locals alike perched on stone stairs tucking into street food and sipping beers. A dinner at Restaurant Mlin was a highlight of the trip. Not only were the food and courtyard settings both standouts, but the restaurant is home to the country's oldest olive oil mill.

Amiya Baratan, Home Wellness Writer

Two young women dressed in patterned shirts and denim jeans stand against a colorful textile installation made of stripy tents in green, orange, yellow, white, and black tones.
Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, and IKEA designer, Ida Pettersson Preutz, at the opening of Magical Patterns, a recently unveiled group exhibition curated by the brand in Edinburgh.(Image credit: Future)

Despite having lived in London for more than a few years now, I'm slightly sad to admit that I have only just started exploring the neighboring destinations that locals claim to love and live by. Recently, walking the cobbled streets of Edinburgh while visiting the city with IKEA, I had the chance to savor a preview of its Fringe theater festival in collaboration with famed tapestry workshop Dovecot Studios.

And if you're around, lunching at Sotto Enoteca & Trattoria with £6 negronis or an intensely refreshing house iced tea is a visit that will leave you satiated and ready to dive into the art-loving locale of Stockbridge. Not to mention a short stroll away from Rare Birds Books, a small, cheerful library supporting female authors.

Now, with tickets to soak in the end of summer in Brighton and an in-the-works trip to Portugal on the books, I'm learning and slowly finding myself with a set of wandering essentials I can't leave without.

Olivia Wolfe, Design Writer

A series of images depicting the architectural, design, and nature standouts of Aix-en-Provence features picturesque alleys wrapped in vegetation, modernist interiors, and snapshots of food.
Livingetc's design writer, Olivia Wolfe, captured at work in the streets of Aix-en-Provence.(Image credit: Future)

I've said it once, and I'll say it a million times again: Aix-en-Provence is one of the best places to visit in the South of France. It's located just 20 minutes by train inland from Marseille (meaning a day trip to the beach, specifically to a small seaside town called Cassis, is essential). However, Aix-en-Provence itself has so much to offer that you might not want to leave.

It's been dubbed "Little Paris", and as soon as you stroll through the beautiful streets, you'll understand why. Daily markets bring a lively buzz to the town center during the day, and the cafes in the six town squares begin setting up outdoor dining around lunchtime. Pastry shop Maison Weibel is an institution for pretty cakes with posh packaging, though Maison Bechard is the popular local patisserie. Forum des Cardeurs is a lively spot for drinks and a bite in the evening.

You might want to keep your packing list tight because all the boutiques (everything from Sezane and Maje to COS and Mango) make it hard not to go home with more than what you started with. Aix-en-Provence was home to impressionist painter Paul Cezanne (you can visit his studio), and the entire city has a rich, romantic sense of art history. The architecture is incredible. Mont Sainte-Victoire (the mountain that was Cezanne's muse) sits in the country fields just 15 minutes outside of town, so pack a sturdy pair of shoes to hike around the rural side of Aix (you'll probably meet some locals along the way).

Now that you have all the advice you need to craft the ultimate packing list for a design-savvy summer holiday, all that's left is to check out our best carry-on luggage directory to stroll into your vacation in style.

And if you want to make your bags instantly recognizable at checkout, choose your favorite model from our curation of the coolest luggage tags, created for aesthetic-conscious globetrotters.

