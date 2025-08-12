Clocking Off for the Summer Holidays? Livingetc Editors Share Their Top 3 Packing Picks (and a Peek Into Their Travels)

Let's be honest, making a packing list and ensuring you stick to it certainly isn't the highlight of a holiday. But if you, like us, have either got trips lined up for the final few weeks of summer or have already stocked up on Vitamin D for the year, you'll likely know that bringing the right travel essentials with you can make your journey all the more worthwhile.

At Livingetc, we aren't afraid to admit that style plays a big part in how we like to be seen when we move around. For us editors, the ultimate packing list for summer (and any season) does not lack its fair dose of design flair while simultaneously equipping us with all the wellness hacks and creative inspiration we can benefit from during our time offline. Whether you're heading to one of the hottest hotel openings of 2025 or choosing to take the less beaten track with a hiking vacation to secluded mountain peaks, you should never have to renounce the few objects that make you feel confident, comfortable, and at peace.

So, if you're stuck for ideas, do yourself a favor. Grab your agenda of choice and nearest pen, and note down anything that catches your eye from our very own travel packing list. It's filled with crafty finds, à la mode fashion buys, and even comes with luggage tips that will make packing a backpack for your next journey as easy as it's ever been. Plus, should you be looking for last-minute destination advice, it offers a peek inside our summer itineraries.

Livingetc Editors' Ultimate Packing List

Hugh Metcalf, Editor

The Kissiten listening bar at Lisbon's Locke de Santa Joana, in all of its 1970s grandeur. (Image credit: Locke de Santa Joana. Design: Laìzaro Rosa-Violaìn)

At the time of writing, I haven't taken my summer vacation yet, but by the time you read this, I'll be busy soaking up all that Lisbon has to offer. I'm staying at Locke de Santa Joana, which won a Wallpaper* Award for best 2025 hotel opening at the start of the year, and finds its home in a converted convent given fresh design life with a nod to its location through local textiles and ceramics.

It has a vinyl listening cocktail bar that, after reading about the opening of Il Sereno's Darsena Listening Suite, I'm excited to try, called The Kissiten. On my to-do list? A flea market at Alfama, the city's Old Town; paying a visit to the viral LX Factory, a cool cultural center located in a heritage industrial site I keep seeing all over social media; and a quest to find some stylish ceramics for my kitchen, wherever that may take me.

Backvac Backvac® Pro £151 at mybackvac.com I am traveling with hand luggage only, so I'm seriously considering investing in one of these Backvac bags. Fitted with vacuum compression tech, it promises to make room for 40% more items than traditional options. Oisín McKenna Evenings and Weekends £8.49 at Amazon UK I've been saving this book recommendation about a hot London summer for a holiday read, and the forecast looks perfect. Anthropologie Set of 4 Reeves Portuguese Stoneware Side Plates £56 at Anthropologie (US) This is a case of highlighting the importance of keeping space to pack souvenirs for the trip back home! Some new plates and serving platters are on my souvenir list, and given Lisbon's ceramic tradition, should be fairly easy to find.

Emma Breislin, Interiors Editor

Image 1 of 7 Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin, photographed catching up on the beauty of the Acropolis of Athens. (Image credit: Future) It's the kind of sight that takes you by surprise, no matter how many times you've seen it in textbooks. (Image credit: Future) Off for drinks at Wine is Fine, a Greek wine bar with an instantly iconic vibe. (Image credit: Future) Whether in the cuisine or design realm, great taste is almost guaranteed in Greece, as this image testifies. (Image credit: Future) The design hassle never stops, and so spotting these antique chairs around town was inevitable for Emma. (Image credit: Future) More restaurant design inspiration, this time with an edgier touch. (Image credit: Future) And she even caught Livingetc out in the wild. (Image credit: Future)

As an Antipodean who moved to London largely due to its proximity to the rest of the world, I'm pleased to report I've been to a fair few far-flung places this summer. But by far the one I talk about most is Athens.

While the history is enough to utterly enthrall you, what really got me was the burgeoning wine and food scene. How can one city feel so part of the past, but so ahead of the moment at the same time? It's a thought I grappled with over a few natural wines at Wine is Fine and Kennedy, mussels and feta at new-age estiatorio ("restaurant"), Isandsia, and grilled octopus at authentic taverna Therapeutirio.

I was blown away (almost literally — it's very windy) at the Acropolis, but if you don't want to buy tickets, I'd recommend climbing Areopagus Hill just beneath it for some unreal views instead (and preferably at sunset). Otherwise, it's a very walkable city, you never know what'll be around the corner: marble gutters, a vintage flea market, or yet another breathtaking view of a 2,500-year-old, early Bronze Age ruin.

Havaianas Havaianas Slim Square £30 at havaianas-store.com These were the only shoes I took to Athens — bold, I know. But even with all the hills, I found them so comfortable to walk around in all day. Yes, they got dusty, but the best part was once I got back to my hotel room, I could rinse them off in the shower, they dried in seconds, and looked good as new again. And the square toe is so much more elevated than other styles, Copenhagen's 3daysofdesign taught me that. H&M Scalloped-Edge Fan £6.99 at H&M (US) The weekend that I was there, Athens reached 38 degrees Celsius, and when it's that hot, there's no escaping the heat. Luckily, I'd packed this hand fan, which was a game-changer. Not only is it a cute accessory, but it's surprisingly effective, and I felt way more sophisticated than the other tourists around me with their portable fans. Away Featherlight Tote in Jet Black £88 at Away One of my biggest flexes these days is that I can pack for a weekend away in a bag that fits under the seat on a RyanAir flight. There's honestly something so freeing about it. 1. You don't have to wait to collect baggage at the airport, so you can spend more time on holidays, and 2. It's not that bad when you have to check out early on the last day and carry your bag around the city…it just fits over your shoulder. While searching for a stylish option, this one from Away caught my eye...

Gilda Bruno, Lifestyle Editor

Image 1 of 8 An ice cream seller offered to take a picture of me as he watched me snap a view of Basel's river bank, which I appreciated, given I am most often behind the lens. (Image credit: Future) The tranquil, leafy waterfront streets of Basel, captured during Art Basel 2025 in June. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) Basel locals' favorite summer trick? Letting the Rhine River carry them back home. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) See for yourself, but to me, Basel is the kind of city you can't help but go back to. (Image credit: Future) Everywhere I looked at sunset, all I saw were people unwinding by the water, drinks (and friends) in hand. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) Turns out Basel isn't just worth visiting for its artistic scene, as life there is pretty good, too. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) A recent boat tour I got to enjoy while reviewing a hotel suite on Lake Como, Lombardy. (Image credit: Future) And the views all around it. (Image credit: Future)

Summer 2025 has been pretty itinerant for me so far. Days before the solstice, I got to attend the latest edition of the Art Basel fair in Switzerland's buzzy creative capital, and it wasn't just an opportunity to witness the work of legendary artists and rising talents firsthand. For mid-June, the weather was surprisingly Mediterranean, with clear blue skies and 30-degree temperatures throughout my stay. So as soon as I had a moment to escape the mazy Messe Basel center, boy, I did.

What I found along the way was a picturesque city that is hard not to fall for, with buzzy waterfront bars, public art installations, and cerulean blue water embracing visitors all around. Parasol-clad restaurants and Apéro spots abound along the Unterer Rheinweg ("lower Rhine bank"), while the scenic Acqua eatery, situated in a former industrial warehouse and now boasting stunning modern rustic decor and a sweeping, immersed-in-greenery patio, crafts nourishing Italian plates that make for special occasions.

I also just came back from a stay in the Darsena Listening Suite, the world's first-ever hotel room entirely dedicated to the art of hi-fi music, tucked on the hilltops of the quiet Lake Como village of Torno. A destination in itself, it also allowed me to discover one of the most nostalgically designed and delicious restaurants I have tried to date: Hotel Ristorante Vapore. Clad in earthy terrazzo flooring and wrapped in breathtaking views of Italy's most glamorous body of water, it transports guests back in time through traditional Lombardy dishes like creamy risottos and melt-in-your-mouth sorbets. The stuff of dreams.

Sterling Pacific 35l Cabin Travel Case £1,449.88 at sterlingpacific.com Don't ask me why, but aluminum luggage has become a bit of a style signifier within the culture globetrotting ranks, and so whenever events like Art Basel and Milan Design Week return, so do these sheeny travel cases. I must admit that owning this Sterling Pacific cabin bag has made me feel much more comfortable when checking into my collectors, artists, journalists, and gallerists-filled hotel on my recent trip to the Swiss creative capital, as if I instantly belonged with them. Looks aside, its velvety brown leather lining and adjustable straps kept my clothing immaculate, ready to showcase at the fair or at events during the night. Keen on the aesthetic but not so much on the price tag? Take your pick from these equally stylish, customer-approved alternatives by Arlo Skye, Away, and SIMANLI. No7 Good Intent Dew Bank Water Cream £14.95 at Boots.com Until recently, my skin knew no routine other than a splash of water before I got into bed, and I still stand by it. However, blame the stress of being away from home, disrupted food habits, or fluctuations in climate, but my complexion always takes a drastic U-turn when traveling abroad. That's why I have grown accustomed to always including an essential, natural face (or body) moisturizer in my travel packing list — so that, instead of worrying about abrupt skin rashes, I can fully relax and soak up the atmosphere of the city I am headed toward. Last time I got on a plane, I took a pit stop at Boots and bought this water cream right before boarding. Alone somewhere I had never been before, dedicating a few minutes to myself to apply it at the end of each day imbued me with a sense of calm and control, all while prepping my skin for my next explorations as I dosed off. Fujifilm Instax Brown Mini Evo Camera £175 at Urban Outfitters (US) I am a huge photography addict, meaning my cameras are always the first thing to be noted down on my packing list: there is nothing I hate more than realizing I haven't taken them with me when I stumble upon an unmissable scene. Currently, I own a mirrorless Fujifilm X-T20, which is compact enough to snap street shots without people around you noticing, and a great investment if you are looking to reproduce the feel of analog imagery without having to incur the rising cost of film processing (I also shoot with an old Canon AV-1, so sadly, not much benefit for me other than the stuck-in-time effect that it brings to my photos). This portable Instax Brown Mini Evo Camera is on my bucket list: stunningly designed, it is a digital age-friendly alternative to my beloved Polaroid 1000, as it allows you to review images before they get printed, and can hold much better light conditions than my, admittedly, slightly prehistoric pick.

Maya Glantz, Design Writer

Image 1 of 3 Livingetc's design writer, Maya Glantz, reports on the latest style trends directly from the beach of Budva. (Image credit: Future) Say what you will, but if Montenegro is the next hotspot, there are plenty of reasons for it to be the case. (Image credit: Future) Starting from the views alone. (Image credit: Future)

After seeing a barrage of articles hailing Montenegro as the 'new Croatia' (or as one of the top Ibiza alternatives), I decided that it was time to find out for myself, only to quickly realize that to frame Montenegro as the undiscovered younger sister of its looming neighbor is quite the disservice.

I stayed right on the coast of the busy town of Budva. I'd been warned of cramped beaches and streets swarming with tourists, but in mid-July, it seemed the peak of summer holiday-makers hadn't yet descended, though it's clear why this spot has quickly become a go-to stop on several European summer holiday lists. With views of the glassy azure waters of the Adriatic, framed by mountains standing proud in the distance, Montenegrin beaches are hard to beat.

In Budva, the swanky designer beach club scene hasn't yet dominated the coastline, though you can certainly find them if you search them out. Still, to me, the laid-back Balkan hospitality and poster-worthy views of the local beaches more than sufficed. If the beach isn’t your thing, there's more than enough nature to explore in this small country. Not only is it home to five national parks, but it also boasts the world's second-largest canyon. Once you tire of awe-inspiring views and crisp, fresh air, it might be time to explore some of their other cultural offerings.

Budva's old town stands as a beautifully preserved slice of history, a maze-like square of cobbled streets, tucked within a town rife with new developments. Here, you'll find bars buzzing with life, and tourists and locals alike perched on stone stairs tucking into street food and sipping beers. A dinner at Restaurant Mlin was a highlight of the trip. Not only were the food and courtyard settings both standouts, but the restaurant is home to the country's oldest olive oil mill.

xlodea Waterproof Underseat Cabin Bag £15.26 at Amazon UK If there's one purchase I could recommend above all else, it's this bag. Knowing I was planning a fair few weekend trips over the summer months, I was on the search for a good option that would pass the UK airlines' stringent size restrictions, while still providing enough space for my compulsive overpacking tendencies. This bag does exactly that, and for less than £20, I think it might be the best thing I've bought all year. SUPERGOOP! Glowscreen Spf 30 Suncream £36.50 at Selfridges By now, I'm sure you don't need me to tell you the importance of sun protection, not just when you're on holiday, but every day. The only trouble is finding one that you can happily and willingly make part of your routine. The trick I've found is that if something actively makes me feel nicer, I'm much more likely to remember to apply it every morning. And the gorgeous, pearlescent glow this suncream gives my skin means that no matter what, I'm remembering to apply it. Plus, it maintains that nostalgic holiday scent that so many fancier suncreams have attempted to move away from. Jil Sander Multicolor Double Printed Scarf £200 at SSENSE A big, printed scarf is a surprisingly heavy hitter in my holiday packing list. In the daytime, I add a few strategic ties and transform the silky square into a loose, boho-style beach bag, then, a few hours later, it’s draped across my body as an evening top. The next day, it could be worn as a sarong or wrapped around your head to protect your scalp from the midday heat. All that, and it takes up barely any space in your bag. The striking bright tones of this Jil Sander design make it a particularly appealing option.

Amiya Baratan, Home Wellness Writer

Image 1 of 4 Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, and IKEA designer, Ida Pettersson Preutz, at the opening of Magical Patterns, a recently unveiled group exhibition curated by the brand in Edinburgh. (Image credit: Future) The word is out: Sotto has got the cheapest Negronis in Edinburgh. (Image credit: Future) Edinburgh's delicatessen shops are your secret to bringing home a slice (or two) of the city. (Image credit: Future) More pattern extravaganza courtesy of IKEA and its rule-breaking designs. (Image credit: Future)

Despite having lived in London for more than a few years now, I'm slightly sad to admit that I have only just started exploring the neighboring destinations that locals claim to love and live by. Recently, walking the cobbled streets of Edinburgh while visiting the city with IKEA, I had the chance to savor a preview of its Fringe theater festival in collaboration with famed tapestry workshop Dovecot Studios.

And if you're around, lunching at Sotto Enoteca & Trattoria with £6 negronis or an intensely refreshing house iced tea is a visit that will leave you satiated and ready to dive into the art-loving locale of Stockbridge. Not to mention a short stroll away from Rare Birds Books, a small, cheerful library supporting female authors.

Now, with tickets to soak in the end of summer in Brighton and an in-the-works trip to Portugal on the books, I'm learning and slowly finding myself with a set of wandering essentials I can't leave without.

Urban Outfitters Kodak Power Flash Disposable Camera £25 at Urban Outfitters (US) Feeling nostalgic yet? This Kodak point-and-shoot disposable camera has become my travel companion: with it, no moment goes lost. Beauty of Joseon Red Bean Refreshing Pore Mask £9.90 at Amazon UK When on the go, skincare is key. To look after myself when on holiday and feel as fresh as I do in my own home, I take one of these Beauty of Joseon masks everywhere I go. It's the ultimate packing list essential for wellness-minded travelers. Gabrielle Zevin Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow £5.50 at Amazon UK People complain about long train journeys, but if there's one thing I loved about my trip to Edinburgh, it's that it finally gave me the chance to dive into this book. So when traveling long distances, don't forget to include one in your packing list.

Olivia Wolfe, Design Writer

Image 1 of 6 Livingetc's design writer, Olivia Wolfe, captured at work in the streets of Aix-en-Provence. (Image credit: Future) As the countless painters who drew inspiration from it testified via their work, this hotspot in the South of France combines standout food and drink with the most bucolic scenery. (Image credit: Future) Characterized by a buttery yellow hue, its historical center looks straight out of a postcard. (Image credit: Future) Filled with design and art gems, it is every culture lover's dream. (Image credit: Future) Needless to say, the food and drink scene is rather good, too, and every corner makes for an impromptu picnic. (Image credit: Future) More into shopping than the outdoors? That, assures Olivia, won't be a problem, either. (Image credit: Future)

I've said it once, and I'll say it a million times again: Aix-en-Provence is one of the best places to visit in the South of France. It's located just 20 minutes by train inland from Marseille (meaning a day trip to the beach, specifically to a small seaside town called Cassis, is essential). However, Aix-en-Provence itself has so much to offer that you might not want to leave.

It's been dubbed "Little Paris", and as soon as you stroll through the beautiful streets, you'll understand why. Daily markets bring a lively buzz to the town center during the day, and the cafes in the six town squares begin setting up outdoor dining around lunchtime. Pastry shop Maison Weibel is an institution for pretty cakes with posh packaging, though Maison Bechard is the popular local patisserie. Forum des Cardeurs is a lively spot for drinks and a bite in the evening.

You might want to keep your packing list tight because all the boutiques (everything from Sezane and Maje to COS and Mango) make it hard not to go home with more than what you started with. Aix-en-Provence was home to impressionist painter Paul Cezanne (you can visit his studio), and the entire city has a rich, romantic sense of art history. The architecture is incredible. Mont Sainte-Victoire (the mountain that was Cezanne's muse) sits in the country fields just 15 minutes outside of town, so pack a sturdy pair of shoes to hike around the rural side of Aix (you'll probably meet some locals along the way).

Aspinal of London A5 Refillable Luxury Journal £95 at Aspinal of London US Everyone's ultimate packing list to Aix-en-Provence cannot fail to include a chic travel journal, as you are sure to feel inspired here. I love this one from Aspinal of London, and not just because it carries my name on its front. M&S Collection Straw Tote Bag £49.50 at Marks and Spencer UK When on the move, a tote bag is a must. Adding it to your packing list ahead of a visit to Aix-en-Provence means you can use it for carrying your journal, a water bottle, all of your pastries, and a sun hat (it gets super hot in the summer). This one from M&S matches the Aix vibe perfectly. Lilian May Studio Mini Watercolor Ceramic Paint Set £20 at holly.co Another must in my packing list is a travel-sized watercolor set, because all of the art and art history is bound to leave a mark on you. You can try your hand at capturing the landscape and architecture. This one is beautiful, while this Søstrene Grene alternative is more practical (plus, you can head to the brand's flagship if you forget to put one in your bag).

