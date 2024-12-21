The Coolest Luggage Tags — 6 Beautiful Buys Stylish Jetsetters Won't Travel Without
These are the best-looking luggage tags, guaranteed to turn heads at baggage claim
Cool luggage tags are the most overlooked of travel accessories. But these most necessary of additions shouldn't just be for safeguarding your journey; they should also act as a real personal statement.
The color, pattern, and design of your travel essentials are an at-glance manifestation of who you are, and yes, they can even inform people's first impressions of you; we know, no pressure.
That's why we have searched the internet for the best luggage tags every design-led explorer will want to attach to their suitcase — so that neither your bags nor your personality will be anonymous.
Best Personalized
Price: $37.01
Material: Leather and Solid Brass
Some designs never grow old, and that's the case with this Man & Bear Leather Luggage Tag, whose lived leathery aesthetic, paired with solid gold brass hardware, exudes timeless elegance. Handcrafted in the UK, this flap-style, luxury luggage identifier will add instant charm to your suitcase, ensuring your bag can be easily identified. Simply write your name on its integrated card insert, and get your initials inscribed onto it to make it even more unique. Available in black or vintage tan-brown leather, it was given 5-star reviews by 1,749 customers.
Best For Air Travel
Price: $18.00
Material: Recycled Leather
Can't Live Without protagonist Ellen Van Dusen, the trailblazing homeware designer behind cult label Dusen Dusen, has created some of the most eye-catching, coolest luggage tags on the market in a recent collaboration with New York's MoMA. Entirely crafted from recycled leather in Spain, this whimsical luggage identifier is only for the bold, design-conscious travelers. Decorated in one of the creative's signature stripy prints, and available in two other quirky pattern options, it will keep your belongings safe and make you stand out from the crowd. Reviewers said it's "fun and functional", which earned the tag a 4.5-star rating.
Best For Hand Luggage
Price: $115.00
Material: Leather
Sophisticated wanderers in search of a luggage tag that feels like a personality statement will find the ultimate charm in those envisioned by acclaimed British designer Anya Hindmarch. Complete with a gold-tone keyring and lobster clasp, this luggage addition brings a touch of light and luxury to any travel bag, and serves as the ideal gift for loved ones with wanderlust. It comes in this chic, grass green colorway or 'Burnt Sienna' terracotta. While no reviews of the product are currently available, the fact that it's manufactured from Capra leather, known for its refined quality, makes it a precious travel accessory, and a covetable one, too.
Best Colorful
Price: $14.47
Material: Leather
Pairing a minimalist style with an eye-catching color palette, this Wasama Leather Luggage Tag makes your travel bags impossible to miss. At once sturdy and stylish, its resistant strap allows you to fasten it to any kind of suitcase in one simple gesture while keeping your details safe and promptly reviewable. This luggage tag's linear aesthetic is elevated by the wide range of shades it is available in, including red, yellow, lavender, blue, brown, black, and more. Previous customers have praised its "fantastic quality" and the extent to which it matches its product description IRL, granting this Wasama creation a 5-star rating from 234 reviews.
Best Sustainable
Price: $9.00
Material: Faux Leather Made From 100% Recycled Plastic Bottles
Who said that luggage tags can't be planet-conscious? This Not Another Bill Recycled Bag Tag, stunningly obtained from 100% recycled plastic bottles, was conceived to evoke "the look and feel of real leather". Eco-friendly and widely affordable, it isn't just one of the coolest designs available on the market, but it can be made even more striking through the brand's bespoke monogramming service, which allows you to enrich it with de-boss initials, emojis, or a message for everyone you might want to gift it to. Available in 11 electric shades, including this beautiful matcha green, it will make your travels safer and guilt-free.
Best Compact
Price: $115.00
Material: Vegetable Tanned Leather
As one of the world's leading luxury luggage brands, Globe-Trotter's suitcase tags couldn't but be on our list. I am especially fond of this premium vegetable-tanned leather 'Palm Springs' one, whose compact and striking design marries character with functionality. Its warm yellow hue means your luggage will be hard to lose, while the accessory's hand-stitched details capture the house's dedication to the finest understanding of craftsmanship. Although no reviews are available of the product, we think the legendary British brand's decades-spanning dedication to crafting top-of-the-class travel essentials is enough of a guarantee.
What to Look for in Great Luggage Tags?
With a plethora of alternatives widely available on the market, picking the coolest luggage tags requires some discerning. For this Livingetc edit of the top suitcase identifiers, we selected products that manifest a strong sense of style and an elevated design while also being praised for the quality of their materials, durability, visibility, and the functionality of their attachment methods.
Traditionally, the best luggage tags are made of leather, metal (such as stainless steel or aluminum), or durable plastic, as these are the materials that offer the ultimate balance of durability, visibility, and resistance to wear and tear from travel handling. Because of its more refined, luxurious look, we decided to stick to leather (including its vegetal and faux alternatives) suitcase identifiers, as the most suitable for design-conscious travelers.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
