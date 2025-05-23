How to Pack a Backpack for Travel — 6 Tips for Short Trips that Call for a Stylish Wardrobe

With all the bank holidays rolling in one after the other, it feels like everyone has fun getaways all planned and prepared. And the travel trend at the moment is to go light on the luggage for low-budget travel that allows for high-budget vacations. But the main disadvantage to this is luggage restrictions.

However, a well-packed backpack can make even the most luxurious trips fashionable. It's all in how you fold clothes for travel, and believe it or not, with a touch of strategic packing, backpacks can hold everything you need to survive a quick holiday.

So, whether you're going on a day trip from London, about to connect with nature on a trek, or simply looking to adopt that backpack travel for a Birkin budget mindset, here are six expert tips to help you pack like a pro.

1. Plan and Edit Ruthlessly

Overpacking is the bane of backpack travel.

Arabella Drake, professional organizer and co-founder of Ankersen Drake, tells me that the key to travelling with a backpack is to plan thoroughly and edit ruthlessly. It's important to aim for a capsule wardrobe instead of overpacking.

"A lighter bag really does make all the difference," she says. "Lay everything out before packing so you can identify duplicate items, stick to multi-use pieces, and only pack what you’ll genuinely wear or use."

Think of the energy you channel when you declutter your home ruthlessly, and channel that spirit towards your wardrobe for travel. It's always good to be prepared, but do you really need a swimsuit for a ski hotel that only has an outdoor pool (and no jacuzzi)? Or eight individual outfits for a weekender? Probably not.

2. Use Packing Cubes

Packing cubes are an underrated backpack organizer.

Siân Pelleschi, founder at Sorted! and president at APDO, tells me that packing cubes or a must when learning how to pack clothes in a backpack. "I recommend grouping similar items, like tops, underwear, tech gear, together to keep your backpack organised and easy to live out of," she says.

Arabella also says that if you're not using packing cubes to store your clothes, you're doing it wrong. "Packing cubes keep everything contained and make it easy to access what you need without unpacking the whole bag," she says. "For added efficiency, label each cube by category so you can grab what you need at a glance."

I love these Packing Cubes in Mist Blue from Antler. And if you're looking for a quick fix to your packing problems, this set of Backpack Packing Organizers from Amazon is another great pick.

3. Let Essentials Get Top Billing

Sort your backpack so the essentials are at the very top.

"First, think about what you’ll need as soon as you arrive at your destination," says Siân. "This could include your charger, toiletries, and travel documents. And ideally, it's best to keep those accessible."

Arabella also recommends keeping your travel essentials handy when packing a backpack for travel. "You can either pack these important items last or even store them in handy external pockets on your backpack for speedy access at any moment."

Personally, I never leave for a holiday without a travel folio tucked away into the front pocket of my backpack. And this Deep Plum Bellroy Passport Cover from Amazon is a clever add-on.

4. Streamline Toiletries

A pared-back skincare routine will make travelling light easier.

When it comes to packing a backpack for travel, you need to really consider what comes with you and what stays behind. And as someone who would love to cart everything in my skincare fridge with me everywhere I go, I've learnt the hard way that carrying full-size bottles is not the move.

"I recommend sticking to the essentials when packing toiletries," says Siân. "Plus, it's best to decant liquids into travel-sized containers to save space and meet airport liquid limits if flying."

My favorite trick is to buy travel-friendly minis or decant them into smaller bottles. In the case of decanting, a Travel Toiletries Set from Amazon has everything you need to jetset the smart way.

5. Balance the Weight

It's all about organizing your backpack for ergonomic comfort.

When packing a backpack, Siân says that every traveller needs to plan the blueprint of their bag strategically. And in order to do so, she says that it's extremely important to balance the weight inside your backpack.

"As you load your apparel into your backpack for travel, remember that heavier items should go closest to your back and centred," she notes. "This will help avoid strain and improve comfort while carrying."

She also recommends tucking socks, chargers, or underwear into shoes and side pockets, while using other soft items to fill any empty gaps and help stabilize the load.

6. Choose the Right Backpack

This Lipault backpack is my favorite bag for weekenders.

According to Arabella, it's not just about what goes into your backpack but also the luggage itself. And while keeping up with travel trends in style is at the top of our priorities, comfort and durability are just as important.

"A structured backpack with multiple compartments and easy access openings will make organisation and retrieval much easier on the go," she says. "This Renn™ 65 backpack from Osprey is a perfect example."

And if you're looking for more travel backpack inspiration, here are some of my favorite buys for your next trip.

FAQs

Is It Better to Roll or Fold Clothes in a Backpack?

"Rolling is generally better for backpack travel as it saves space, reduces wrinkles, and helps keep things more compact," says Arabella. "I'd recommend rolling softer items like t-shirts and dresses, and only folding bulkier pieces like jackets when travelling with a backpack."

Bank holiday coming soon? Check. Backpack organizing guide? Check. Now, all that's left is to find some visit-worthy locations to add to your travel list. And from the best design hotels to the best spas in the UK, our lifestyle editor, Gilda Bruno, has a recommendation to make even the most simple occasions special.