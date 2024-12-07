Our Go-to Packing List for Design-Led Globetrotters — 12 Sophisticated Travel Essentials to Wander in Style
Level up your journey with the Livingetc's traveler edit, bringing you only the most elevated luggage options and accessories for the adventurous design lover
As Livingetc's Travel Editor, I know for a fact that it's never not the right time to invest in some durable, beautifully crafted travel essentials. Whether you're already planning your next escape, or want to gift your most adventurous loved ones some sophisticated buys that won't simply add style to their itineraries, but also bring ease and functionality, you've landed in the right place.
Correct us if we're wrong, but we think no one obsessing over hotel design and home décor should ever be caught unprepared when it comes to packing for a getaway. That's why, in this curated edit of the best travel essentials, we're spotlighting the most refined luggage options and accessories for wanderers who value great taste just as much as they appreciate stress-free journeys.
From meticulously crafted check-in suitcases to elevated alternatives for scruffy tote bags, and multi-purpose pouches, tech travel kits, and passport cases that infuse a sense of joy (and style) into your much-anticipated holidays, these are the travel essentials we can't leave without. After experiencing them, you won't either.
Best Check-In Suitcase
Price: $1725.00
Material: Outside: Aluminum. Inside: Polyester. Handles: Leather. Wheels: Hard Plastic. Dividers: Polyester
Size: 27.6 x 18.6 x 9.9 in
That RIMOWA's Classic Check-In M Suitcase is the Ferrari of suitcases has been known for a while now, and while its price might keep you from giving this luggage jewel a go yourself — and reasonably so — we think it's definitely worth the investment. Produced in the brand's historic factory in Germany, this aluminum-drenched suitcase has become somewhat of a status symbol among the world's "most discerning travelers". Yet, its minimalist, made-to-last design and instantly iconic look won't let you down: described by reviewers as much lighter than most other options while retaining the sturdiness of thicker models, the Classic Check-In M Suitcase is a sophisticatedly functional way to travel, and comes complete with a leather luggage tag and a sticker. Opt for the RIMOWA Check-In L and Trunk versions if you're on the go for more than five days.
Best Carry-On Suitcase
Price: $275.00
Material: Exterior: Polycarbonate Shell. Interior: Water-Resistant Polyester
Size: 21.7 x 14.4 x 9 in
Being able to instantly spot your suitcase at the airport's baggage claim area is a notable advantage when it comes to cutting down waiting time and kicking off your itinerary without unwanted delays. For this, less minimalist buys might be preferable. Available in ten different colorways, the AWAY Carry-On Suitcase is just as iconic and meticulously crafted as the RIMOWA model above while also falling within a smaller budget. Thanks to its more compact size, you can take it on the plane with you, making it ideal for shorter stays. With 94% would-recommend-to-a-friend customer satisfaction and a 4.7-star overall rating, it has been praised for "making organization sexy" (it comes with three mesh pouches and one hanging pocket), for its scratch-free, easily cleaned surface, and speedy 360-degree wheels. I am in love with its pastel-hued colorway, and the wide compression straps mean you don't have to leave anything behind. Plus, it includes a lifetime warranty.
Best Carry-On Backpack
Price: $595.00
Material: Premium Nubuck Leather, Vachetta Leather Detailing, Technical Nylon Canvas Lining, Custom Nickel-Plated Hardware, Nylon YKK Zippers With Metal Sliders
Size: 11.8 x 16.9 x 7 in / 23 L
There's something about retro-inspired travel essentials that makes me prefer them over the most contemporary, sleek gear. London-headquartered luggage disruptor Carl Friedrik's City-hopper Backpack pairs that nostalgic feel with cutting-edge design, from both a style and performance perspective. Conceived with city-dwellers in mind, this foldable bag is optimal for weekend journeys that require nothing but the essentials, and perfect for those wanting to have a more comfortable work commute by choosing it as their everyday bag. Its integrated luggage holder, promptly concealed through a top pocket, will allow you to drag it along the way, wherever you go. It has one zipped and two open interior pockets, a front zipped pocket, and even a side one for your water bottle. Workaholic travelers will find in its padded laptop compartment one of its standout features.
Best Carry-On Tote
Price: $190.00
Material: Leather
Size: 18.42 x 15.90 in
Tired of crunched-up tote bags? Me too. Luckily for both of us, COS has just given the traditional tote bag the design treatment, and their Slouchy Tote has got half of the Livingetc's team daydreaming (and adding an entry on their wish lists, of course). Thanks to its 100% leather composition, this isn't the sort of bag that wears off after a couple of journeys or heavy rainfall. Instead, COS has crafted it for you to cherish it long-term, whether on your way to work or university, hopping on the train, or a plane.
Best Tech Travel Kit
Price: $65.00
Material: Translucent German Polycarbonate Shell, Cotton Dust Bag
Size: 2.7 x 8 x 5 in / 2 L
One of the things I hate most about traveling, particularly when I am on my way to the airport or in the lounge waiting for my gate to appear, is having to search through all of my suitcases to find my phone charger, power bank, or headphones. Available in four eye-catching colorways, this 4.9, 98% customer satisfaction-rated tech kit by July keeps the nightmare of losing any of your most-needed travel essentials (or not finding them) away.
Best Travel Pouch(es)
Price: $36.00
Material: Recycled Ripstop Nylon
Size: Large: 10 x 7 x 6.5 in. Medium: 8.5 x 5 x 5 in. Small: 7 x 3.5 x 3.5
Pouches might not necessarily be the most design-forward of travel essentials, but they always come in handy. Because we don't want you to settle for anything that doesn't feel design-forward, we have gone on a hunt for models that are as organization-aiding as they are quirkily beautiful. This Baggu 3D Zip Set, also purchasable in seven whimsical, color-backed prints, is our top choice, both because of its sustainable reuse of nylon and for its playful look.
Best Portable ID Bag
Price: $48.00
Material: Body: 100% Nylon. Trim: 100%. Lining: 100% Polyester
Size: 4.5 x 1.3 x 7.75 inc / 0.235 L
Among the objects I am most scared of dropping, my ID is, for obvious reasons, at the top of the list. Thanks to this unisex BÉIS Crossbody Bag, available in black and beige, dreading days are gone. With a 4.9 rating from 299 reviewers, it has been proven to be every practical design-obsessed traveler's ally against last-minute distractions and inconveniences. Safely store your ID in its PVC slot, along with your credit card and phone in its other dedicated pockets, sit back, and relax. Not your thing? Try the ever-so-cute water bottle sling instead.
Best Passport Case
Price: $35.00
Material: Recycled Leather
Size: Closed: 6.25 x 4.12 x 0.25 in. Open: 6.25 x 8.25 x 0.12 in
Recently featured in our Can't Leave Without column, cult homeware designer Ellen Van Dusen knows how to bring a groovy, fanciful touch to the travel game. For her collaboration with New York's MoMA shop, she has designed a series of accessories that exemplify the whimsical essence of her pattern and color-filled artistry while making it more collectible than ever. Preventing your passport from being damaged and making it promptly recognizable, her recycled leather passport case is another one of our must-have travel essentials.
Best Portable Umbrella
Price: $27.90
Material: Wood and Recycled Polyester
Again, umbrellas might not scream design, but we find this ZARA Telescoping one to be pretty charming for what it is. Coming in a beautiful, timeless shade of brown that tends towards the trendy cherry plum, it is compact, elegant, and fit for the job, particularly if you're headed to rainy destinations. It is also made of sturdy wood and recycled polyester, which, considering the state of the world, makes it a valuable purchase to keep dry and avoid further polluting the environment with freshly manufactured materials.
Best Card Pouch
Price: $28.00
Material: Recycled Fabrication
Size: 5 x 3.5 in
As one of today's hottest luggage brands, CALPAK knows how to elevate even the smallest of travel essentials. Take their Terra Clippable Card Pouch, for example, and tell me if its industrial design and crafty look don't make it a must-have for every globe-trotter. Complete with a carabiner for the safe attachment to keys, bags, and clothing, we can see our most irreverent readers style it on the way to the airport or on their day-to-day. Again made from upcycled materials, it comes with front and top pockets, keeping your cards secure and emptying your pockets for additional ease. Rated five stars, people seem to love it.
Best Portable Wallet
Price: $750.00
Material: Moire and Saffiano Leather
Size: 8.5 x 3.3 x 11.2 x 4.4 x
To real design lovers, Prada needs no introduction, which is why, as far as this delicately crafted Saffiano Leather Wallet is concerned, I am only going to say the following: mostly living at the bottom of our bags, wallets are one of those accessories and travel essentials whose quality and aesthetic get often overlooked. This Prada option, complete with its iconic enameled metal triangle logo, isn't just one to show to the rest of the world because of its elegant look, but it will also store all of your cards and IDs in the same safe and easy-to-spot place. It has a zipper coin compartment, as well as a bill one, and five card slots.
Best Comfy Socks
Price: $55.00
Material: Cotton
Last but not least on our curated selection of aesthetic travel essentials is a comfy-looking (-and-feeling) pair of cotton socks, coming courtesy of burgeoning Danish fashion brand GANNI — because, whether you're ready for a hiking holiday with some friends or looking to relax at the end of your business trip's first day, traveling shouldn't see you compromise on comfort. Decorated with the Copenhagen house's butterfly hardware logo on the side, these organic cotton socks will make you feel as warm and peaceful as you look stylish, especially if paired with the best slippers for women. Wear them with your walking boots ahead of an adventure or as an evening treat to wind down before bed.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
-
-
Jen Aniston's Home Bar Uses a Dark Palette and Gold Accents to Create Timeless Sophistication — And You Can To
A moody blend of dark finishes and metal moments — chic cocktail corners don't get much more sophisticated than this. Here's how to shop the star-quality style
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
When to Stop Watering a Christmas Cactus — Timing Is Key for This Flourishing Bloom to Grow Beautifully
A gardening expert explains what you need to know about watering this divine plant
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
A Trailblazing "Residential" Gallery, David Alhadeff's Hollywood Home Is an Ever-Evolving Canvas
The Future Perfect founder talks the beginnings of his intimate, three-location contemporary design project, "living with art" in his LA house, and the forever-becoming essence of his ambitious talent incubator platform
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
To Art Basel Miami 2024 and Beyond — 8 Surreally Beautiful Installations Not to Miss in Miami This Week
With the fair returning to the Sunshine State’s creative capital alongside Design Miami, we've selected the best exhibitions to explore starting today
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
This Jeremiah Brent-Designed Door Showroom Is Every 70s Furniture Lover's Dreamland
Inspired by a love of craftsmanship and lasting, personalized décor, the designer's latest project for PINKYS Iron Doors invites you to make yourself at home
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
What Do the Miami Concept Stores We Love Most Have in Common? Hint: It's All in the Shapes
In Vice City, our favorite shopping destinations all draw on one of the 1980s' hippest design movements
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I'm a Travel Editor — These Are the On-Sale Coffee Table Books to Gift to Loved Ones With Wanderlust
Forget ordinary destination guides: our curated edit of volumes for design-minded travelers brings you unexpected stories from across the world, told from fresh, captivating perspectives
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
At This Designer’s LA Flagship, an Unexpected "Neutral" Paint Color Captures the Feel of California Sun
Launched earlier this fall, Natasha Baradaran's West Hollywood Design District showroom channels her globe-trotting inspirations into a peaceful oasis brought to life by her signature shade
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Looking for the Best Cafés in Miami? Pin These Upliftingly-Designed Hotspots on Your Map
As a new edition of Design Miami returns to town next week, we've compiled a list of coffee stores that expand on the creative pulse of the fair, from Wynwood and Miami Beach to Little Gabbles
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
At These Modern Miami Restaurants, Exuberant Interiors Come With the Meal
More is more at the Magic City's most irreverent dining destinations, which bring culinary delights and bold design together under one roof
By Gilda Bruno Published