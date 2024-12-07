Our Go-to Packing List for Design-Led Globetrotters — 12 Sophisticated Travel Essentials to Wander in Style

As Livingetc's Travel Editor, I know for a fact that it's never not the right time to invest in some durable, beautifully crafted travel essentials. Whether you're already planning your next escape, or want to gift your most adventurous loved ones some sophisticated buys that won't simply add style to their itineraries, but also bring ease and functionality, you've landed in the right place.

Correct us if we're wrong, but we think no one obsessing over hotel design and home décor should ever be caught unprepared when it comes to packing for a getaway. That's why, in this curated edit of the best travel essentials, we're spotlighting the most refined luggage options and accessories for wanderers who value great taste just as much as they appreciate stress-free journeys.

From meticulously crafted check-in suitcases to elevated alternatives for scruffy tote bags, and multi-purpose pouches, tech travel kits, and passport cases that infuse a sense of joy (and style) into your much-anticipated holidays, these are the travel essentials we can't leave without. After experiencing them, you won't either.