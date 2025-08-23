I Thought I Didn’t Have Room for a BBQ, Then I Saw This Genius Garden Table That Turns Into a ‘Japanese Grill' and Firepit

I may have just found a new small garden essential... It's part garden table, part firepit, and can even be used as a Japanese outdoor grill; there's not much this buy can't do.

Having been born and raised in London, I've made peace with the fact that some things just aren't going to be part of my life, namely, a large garden. For the most part, this hasn't caused much of an issue for me; after all, there are more than enough beautiful parks across the city for me to spend the rare sunny days in. But there is one gripe I have with these pokey urban gardens, and that's the lack of BBQ space.

Every year, come June, I find myself wishing for a bit of extra space to tuck a grill into my outdoor space. I mean, what could be better than a summer evening spent dining al fresco, tucking into some freshly grilled meats? But the issue is, even if I found the space for the barbecue, I couldn't also squeeze in any seating, which is precisely why this blumfeldt Pompeji Fire Bowl & Grill from Amazon came as such a revelation to me. Not only does it cover the BBQ issue with its clever Japanese-style grill feature, but it can also act as a table after grilling. And, even better yet, once it gets chillier in the evenings, I know there will be nothing better than huddling around my new firepit.

blumfeldt blumfeldt Pompeji Fire Bowl and Grill £161 at Amazon UK A very clever garden triple threat, you can use it as a table, grill, or fire bowl, depending on your mood. And there's no complicated faff to switch between these modes, it's as simple as lifting off the lid and adding or removing a grate. Plus, you're not having to sacrifice anything when it comes to style. The main body is made of a dark, painted steel, which has a cool, industrial feel. The double-tiered, round shape makes for a modern, minimalist design, with enough softness from the rounded edges to keep it from feeling harsh. The bamboo lid further adds to this softness, supplying a natural, earthy touch to the design. With its lid on, the black body and bamboo lid look seamless and chic enough to entirely convince you that its sole purpose is as a garden table. Begin the evening with drinks on your sleek table. Then, remove the lid and add your charcoal grid and grill grate to get your authentic Japanese BBQ going. Once the sun goes down, it's time for full-on firepit time. You should probably roast some marshmallows too; it would be rude not to.

Chic Alternative Finds

FAQs

What Is a Japanese Grill?

Okay, so maybe you have one question to clear up before pressing order: what exactly is a Japanese grill?

It's a fair ask, but the answer is surprisingly simple. These grills, typically known as Konro grills or Hibachi grills, are essentially just small, charcoal grills.

Unlike the popular gas barbeques, these little powerhouses offer unrivaled smokiness and flavor, making them a favorite amongst foodies in the know. As the food sits only a few inches above the hot charcoal, any dripping juices are immediately transformed into richly aromatic puffs of smoke, which are then reabsorbed by the food, creating that signature smoked taste.

Traditionally, these grills would be used for cooking skewers, known as yakitori. However, this style of grilling is excellent for any fast-cooking food — think thinly sliced meat cuts, vegetables, and seafood.

What Fuel Should I Use?

For this question, the answer will depend on your desired function.

If you want to use this firebowl for grilling purposes, you'll achieve the best smoky flavor with charcoal. Though for the absolute optimal result, experts recommend sourcing binchotan charcoal, a special species made from Japanese white Ubame oak.

However, when being used as a firepit, you'll find the best results using a dry, seasoned hardwood. Oak, ash, and birch are typically among the most popular choices for any type of firepit.

If you've experienced the struggle of designing a small garden, you'll understand the excitement I felt when I found this three-in-one design. Also, you may enjoy these tips for how to make a small garden look bigger.