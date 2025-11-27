This Japanese 'Slide-Out Countertop' I Found Is Such a Clever Addition to a Tiny Kitchen to Give You Extra Work Surface to Use — But Only When You Need It
Small kitchen owners, rejoice. I think I've just found the Amazon buy that will solve your countertop problems
Has anyone ever felt as though they have enough countertop space? It seems as though, whether you're in a tiny shoe-box kitchen or a huge, expansive home, you'll always feel that you could do with that extra bit of prep space.
As inconvenient as limited counter space can be on a day-to-day basis, the time I really find myself resenting my small kitchen is when it comes to hosting season. Cooking for one or two can be tricky, but doable, but cooking for a crowd? It's the stuff of nightmares. Unless, that is, you get yourself one of these genius Tower Sliding Countertop Trays from Amazon.
That's right, this slide-out kitchen countertop find will be a game-changer for big hosts with small kitchens. The sleek, black surface conceals an extendable tray within, doubling up on counter space and saving you from disaster. It's sturdy, smart, and doesn't look half bad either - what more could you want?
In line with the country's reputation for innovative design, this genius product comes from Japan, manufactured by the popular, minimalist design brand Yamazaki. The brand is known for its sleek, simple designs, with smart, high-impact results, designed to make your life easier.
And they certainly hit the mark with this product. The tower sliding countertop tray is designed to act as a home to small kitchen appliances, like your air fryer or microwave. More often than not, having countertop appliances means having to say goodbye to a decent chunk of your worktop space, which can become an issue in smaller kitchens. This product resolves that problem, providing both a home for your appliances and an additional surface for you to benefit from.
The sliding drawer tucks into the tray, hiding beneath your appliance when not in use. Then, when you need some extra prep space, simply slide out the tray and use it as needed.
Deck Out Your Countertops
For a cheaper option with similar results, opt instead for this bamboo sliding tray by Ibyx. The natural finish is ideal for wooden kitchens, where this will blend in perfectly. Plus, the best part of this design, it comes in multiple sizes, so you can find one that will perfectly fit your space.
There's nothing chicer than a dark wood kitchen, and this smart over-counter chopping board helps you bring that look into your own home with complete ease. Part of Next's premium kitchen range, Bronx, this worktop saver has a rich, warm wooden finish and saves your countertops from any damage, ideal for marble kitchens.
This clever IKEA board is designed to fit over your kitchen sink, acting as an extra countertop and extending your kitchen worktop surface area. It's a simple fix that can make a huge difference, and can be added and removed whenever you need, with no hassle at all.
Similar to the previous product, this chopping board transforms your kitchen built-ins into countertop space; however, instead of your sink, this board is designed to fit over your stove. Plus, the handled design means it could work just as well as a serving platter as it would as a prep space.
There's nothing more annoying than that pointless gap between your kitchen cabinets and fridge. Not only is it a waste of valuable space, but it's a hotspot for crumbs and mess to gather. Which is exactly why this acrylic gap filler is a must-have buy. It comes in multiple sizes, too, so you can find one that perfectly fits your gap.
This design builds upon the original sliding tray product, utilizing the same concept and adding a drawer to provide even more kitchen storage space. It's perfect for storing any accessories you may need to use alongside your appliance, or anything else that doesn't have enough space.
If you're still in need of some more ways to maximize the space in your kitchen, these Amazon kitchen cabinet inserts may be a good place to start. Plus, there's a good chance a fair few of them will go on sale this Black Friday.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.