This Japanese 'Slide-Out Countertop' I Found Is Such a Clever Addition to a Tiny Kitchen to Give You Extra Work Surface to Use — But Only When You Need It

Has anyone ever felt as though they have enough countertop space? It seems as though, whether you're in a tiny shoe-box kitchen or a huge, expansive home, you'll always feel that you could do with that extra bit of prep space.

As inconvenient as limited counter space can be on a day-to-day basis, the time I really find myself resenting my small kitchen is when it comes to hosting season. Cooking for one or two can be tricky, but doable, but cooking for a crowd? It's the stuff of nightmares. Unless, that is, you get yourself one of these genius Tower Sliding Countertop Trays from Amazon.

That's right, this slide-out kitchen countertop find will be a game-changer for big hosts with small kitchens. The sleek, black surface conceals an extendable tray within, doubling up on counter space and saving you from disaster. It's sturdy, smart, and doesn't look half bad either - what more could you want?

