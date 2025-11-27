This Japanese 'Slide-Out Countertop' I Found Is Such a Clever Addition to a Tiny Kitchen to Give You Extra Work Surface to Use — But Only When You Need It

Has anyone ever felt as though they have enough countertop space? It seems as though, whether you're in a tiny shoe-box kitchen or a huge, expansive home, you'll always feel that you could do with that extra bit of prep space.

As inconvenient as limited counter space can be on a day-to-day basis, the time I really find myself resenting my small kitchen is when it comes to hosting season. Cooking for one or two can be tricky, but doable, but cooking for a crowd? It's the stuff of nightmares. Unless, that is, you get yourself one of these genius Tower Sliding Countertop Trays from Amazon.

That's right, this slide-out kitchen countertop find will be a game-changer for big hosts with small kitchens. The sleek, black surface conceals an extendable tray within, doubling up on counter space and saving you from disaster. It's sturdy, smart, and doesn't look half bad either - what more could you want?

YAMAZAKI 2106 Tower Sliding Countertop Tray £92.89 at Amazon UK In line with the country's reputation for innovative design, this genius product comes from Japan, manufactured by the popular, minimalist design brand Yamazaki. The brand is known for its sleek, simple designs, with smart, high-impact results, designed to make your life easier. And they certainly hit the mark with this product. The tower sliding countertop tray is designed to act as a home to small kitchen appliances, like your air fryer or microwave. More often than not, having countertop appliances means having to say goodbye to a decent chunk of your worktop space, which can become an issue in smaller kitchens. This product resolves that problem, providing both a home for your appliances and an additional surface for you to benefit from. The sliding drawer tucks into the tray, hiding beneath your appliance when not in use. Then, when you need some extra prep space, simply slide out the tray and use it as needed.

Deck Out Your Countertops

If you're still in need of some more ways to maximize the space in your kitchen, these Amazon kitchen cabinet inserts may be a good place to start. Plus, there's a good chance a fair few of them will go on sale this Black Friday.