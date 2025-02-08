Don't Settle for Eyesore Appliances — These 12 Brands Actually Add Design Quality to Your Kitchen

It doesn't matter if you're a budding master chef or only an occasional cook, you can't escape the fact that a kitchen needs appliances. But while you can have almost total control over how every element of your kitchen looks, it's the appliances where you're a little more limited in the design stakes, despite having big stakes in the final result of how your kitchen actually looks.

The good news is that there are plenty of kitchen appliance brands that offer ideas that won't detract from your space's good looks. Integrating your appliances into your kitchen requires one of two design approaches, in my eyes. One, you embrace the idea of the presence of the fridge, oven, or hob, and pick one of the brands that focus on decorative details that make your appliance a centerpiece of the design — something that wows with its character. Two, you walk the minimalist's path, choosing appliances that hide away, blend into the background, and aim to not pull attention — bringing the wow factor in their own, more understated way.

Whatever your approach, it's worth knowing about the best kitchen brands that can help you achieve it. But, know it's not all about good looks. These brands are not only premium in design but in the underlying technology that makes living and cooking easier than ever before. This is the lowdown on the most beautiful appliances out there but also the clever ideas you need to know about right now.

1. AGA

Classic AGAs can be used in more contemporary schemes, too. (Image credit: AGA)

AGA doesn't need much introduction — it's one of those rare cases when a brand's name transcends into a more general idea of a heat-storage stove. But for those who aren't in the know, what exactly is an AGA cooker? "AGA cookers are built from cast-iron which is an excellent material for retaining and radiating heat," the brand tells me. "This is what makes the AGA different — its heat-storage ovens cook using radiant heat which is gentle on food and locks in moisture and flavor."

Design-wise, it's an instantly recognizable appliance. Its enamel finishing, which gives the cooker an opportunity to introduce color into your kitchen, requires multiple coats of vitreous enamel that takes three days and at least three separate firings to complete. It’s available in 17 colors and there’s a bespoke service for those who want something a little different.

Living with a heat-storage stove was once considered a lifestyle choice, but the modern versions are more versatile than before. "Modern AGA models are all-electric and are programmable or include an eco-mode, allowing you to control the amount of heat in the kitchen and avoid using energy unnecessarily. Newer models feature hotplates with fast heat-up times that are designed to be on only when needed." There are even models with induction hobs if that's your preference. For a more modern look, check out the AGA Era, the first AGA with glass doors and a sleeker aesthetic.

Prices start from: The AGA 60 costs £7,650 and prices rise according to the size and model. For example, an AGA R7 210 starts at around £23,000.

2. Bertazzoni

Bertazzoni specializes in more decorative styles, alongside its more generalist offering. (Image credit: Bertazzoni)

Bertazzoni is an Italian kitchen brand best known for its distinctively styled appliances, often featuring a bolder use of color and more ornate, decorative details than you'd expect from an appliance brand. It's a signature, but by far not only what the brand offers. "The Modern Series is ideal for minimalists, for example," explains Paul Whyte, commercial director, Bertazzoni UK Ltd, "while the Master Series perfectly blends the best of a commercial kitchen-inspired style with fine Italian flair."

Whether you opt for the sleek, modern side of these Italian designs, or the more 'upscale Nonna's kitchen' vibe, that's what these styles have in common — flair.

Bertazzoni is a heritage brand, established in 1882, and having visited its factory itself, I know how much pride it takes in its legacy. However, these aren't appliances that are afraid to move with the times, and the brand is innovative with the ideas it's implementing for the modern kitchen of today. "The Bertazzoni Assistant, for example, manages programs, timings, and temperatures, so you can simply put the dish in the oven and let it do the rest," Paul explains, "but the best example of technological evolution in kitchen appliances is the Air-Tec range cooker, a multi-award-winning 90cm, 3-in-1 range cooker with oven, cooktop, and integrated extraction."

The brand has an extensive network of retailers, so they're not hard to get hold of — the likes of AO and John Lewis & Partners stock its appliances.

Prices start from: Range cookers typically start from around £2,000, however smaller appliances can be anything from £399.

3. Bora

Bora's induction hobs have downdraft extractors making them perfect for kitchen islands. (Image credit: Design: Sola Kitchens)

BORA, as an appliance brand, is perhaps best known for its flush mount cooktops with integrated downdraft extraction — a brilliant idea, and piece of technology, that has revolutionized how kitchens are laid out, and allowed for hobs to be located on islands, without causing other design problems for kitchens. However, if all you know it for is cooktops, you're missing out on a lot of other 'extraordinary' products. "We don’t create ‘me too’ products — we create outstanding products," Andy Cummings, BORA Head of Sales UK, tells me.

BORA has a steam oven — super sleek with screen controls — refrigeration, lighting and accessories, while there are some wonders to be found in some of its more unexpected innovations. Its QVac is a built-in vacuum sealing system that can be installed directly into your kitchen countertops, while the Bora sink has an incredible self-cleaning process where water runs from around the rim of the sink. For cooktops, the redesigned BORA X Pure cooktop extractor features supportive Assist functions and connectivity to the BORA JOY app. When these are combined with products from the new BORA Pots and Pans Assist range, you can appreciate the ingenuity of supported cooking.

BORA appliances aren't available through 'high street' stockists as such, instead relying on a network of professional retailers — you can find the dealer page on the BORA website.

Prices start from: The BORA X Pure retails from £3,010.

4. Fisher & Paykel

The DishDrawer is a gamechanger for your kitchen. (Image credit: Phillip Reed. Design: Tara Kantor Interiors)

New Zealand export Fisher & Paykel is a modern appliance brand with an elevated, minimalist aesthetic. Its designs range from the quietly understated to the more explicitly modern styles, to its bolder professional series. Ovens, hobs, ranges, triple-zone fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, and dryers — you can get the full suite for your new kitchen, and then some. The brand has a smart ecosystem to connect to your appliances, too. SmartHQ™ Living allows you to remotely manage connected appliances through the SmartHQ™ app.

It's also the brand behind industry-defining ideas such as the DishDrawer™ dishwasher, re-imagining the standard dishwashing appliance into a more ergonomic drawer design. Another kitchen game-changer, it offers an easy way to do halfloads, makes loading and unloading easier, and can make your whole kitchen layout a little more functional.

Prices start from: A DishDrawer starts from £1699.99 at John Lewis & Partners.

5. Gaggenau

Gaggenau's ovens have a distinctive design. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

Gaggenau's appliances have a 'quiet luxury' appeal to them. Distinct but understated, you'll recognize a Gaggenau oven from 10 paces down to its signature control panel. It's a design language that follows through on the other, non-integrated, appliances in the range. They are not designed, in the way some 'black square' appliances are, to fade into the background, so much, but if you want an oven with a bit of recognizable prestige, you'll likely have bought into that design already.

However, this isn't just what Gaggenau does. At a talk at Milan Design Week last year, the brand acknowledged how 'less is more' is making a return to design, while referring to a new 'invisible' cooktop that can be incorporated directly into the work surface, with nothing more than a dot and control knob giving away you have an induction range in your kitchen.

That's to say it's an innovative luxury brand that puts your experience using its appliances over style, in spite of the products' good looks.

Price start from: Gaggenau steam ovens start from around £4,500.

6. La Cornue

The CornuFé is the brand's offering on a more scaled-back budget. (Image credit: La Cornue)

Beautifully elegant and charmingly detailed, La Cornue, best known for its range cookers, is a kitchen appliance brand for those who want to make a design statement. Recognizable for its cookers' decorative metalwork, and often mixing brass knobs with polished chrome panels, these designs have a traditional, old-world charm that meets with a modern sense of luxury — perfect for transitional-style kitchens.

The Château is the flagship range of La Cornue. "Born from the inexhaustible creativity of André Dupuy, from the second generation of the founding family of La Cornue, this line appeared in 1964 and takes its inspiration from the ovens of yesteryear found in the castles of the Loire," the brand tells me. "Each model is unique, made to order, and crafted by hand in La Cornue workshops in the Paris region." There's a choice of colors, finishes, hob configurations, gas or induction, and even the possibility of engraving the name of the property or the owner on the La Cornue plate (if you so desire).

Cookers from the Château range are on display at the flagship Middleby Residential store in Oundle and AGA, Harrogate, as well as at kitchen companies including Humphrey Munson in London. Stockists can be found on the La Cornue website which also offers a ‘configurator’ through which customers can design their cooker.

Prices start from: Prices for CornuFé cookers start at £7,310.

7. Signature Kitchen Suite

(Image credit: Signature Kitchen Suite)

Signature Kitchen Suite is a relative newcomer, having only launched in the UK market in 2023, however, it's part of the LG Group focusing on luxury built-in appliances, so you don't need to worry about taking a chance on this young brand.

It sets itself apart in its design ethos. "All of our appliances are built-in and feature a clean, essential design, perfect for seamless integration into kitchen projects of various styles," Manuela Ricci, marketing manager Signature Kitchen Suite Europe. explained to me. "Our combi steam ovens are perhaps the best example of our minimalist style: available in two colors, black or silver-grey, they are completely handle-free and lack traditional knobs for ignition and program control. The door opens with a sensor, and the programs are activated through a color touch screen (incredibly intuitive to use) that is completely black – and therefore invisible – when not in use." We love a good invisible kitchen.

Technology-wise, the brand has a very specific approach, too. "The models of ovens and induction hobs, previewed at the latest edition of Eurocucina in Milan, will integrate AI, offering additional support in defining the optimal cooking combinations based on the ingredients," Manuela says. "Another example is our wine cellar range, where, with the help of technology, we have recreated the ideal conditions for wine storage typically found in the caves, precisely balancing temperature, humidity, light, and vibrations."

In the UK, Signature Kitchen Suite is distributed by Falmec, and has a growing number of partners, retailers, and increasing showroom presence, but it's perhaps not a brand you'll come across so often out in the wild, quite yet.

Prices start from: RRP for the refrigeration range goes from £5.420 (undercounter convertible refrigerator), to £12,800 (French door 36”). RRP for cooking range starts from £5,680 while the wine cellars vary from £4,995 to £10,500.

8. Liebherr

(Image credit: Liebherr)

Liebherr is a German kitchen brand with a narrow specialty — refrigeration. This spans all kinds of fridges and freezers, integrated to freestanding, as well as wine fridges. Think the precision of German engineering with a push for greater energy efficiency, and some unexpected style points, too. Adding to a portfolio of stainless-steel and classic metal finishes, the brand recently introduced a new, 'BlackSteel' interior. "It's ideal for modern, dark kitchen aesthetics, the new black stainless steel surface features a unique vertical brushed texture and is now available for the back and inner door of the appliance," Tim Hutchinson, Divisional Manager at Liebherr UK, told me recently. For something a little bit different from a freestanding fridge, the MyStyle range is a collection of bold-printed covered appliances that aren't the sort of thing you see every day.

Energy efficiency might not be the most 'sexy' of innovations, but it's what will pay most dividends in the long run, and the brand is launching "the world's first fully integrated fridge-freezer in energy efficiency class A," Tim tells me.

Alongside that, there are innovations in tech to keep produce fresh for longer, as well as 'auto door technology' which "uses a knocking signal or voice command to open your fridge", and SmartDevice technology which enables you to control a Liebherr appliance through your smartphone.

Prices start from: Liebherr’s Vinidor Wine fridges start from £2,899, while Side-by-Side fridge-freezers start from £2,359.

9. Miele

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

Miele is a giant in the world of kitchen appliances, known not only for its sleek, understated, yet elegant designs, but also a real push to innovate how we cook in our homes.

It's a premium brand, and its prices can reflect that, but it's not outlandishly priced, and you'll see this brand in many kitchens, from mid-level to luxury. Along with its minimalist aesthetic, I'd say the brand's most recognizable for its integrated tower units, especially in the four-piece format pictured above, often including a warming drawer and coffee machine. I can't say for sure, but I think Miele was one of the first brands to push this appliance arrangement as a kitchen trend.

Miele has smartphone and voice connectivity for its appliances through the Miele@home app, and lots of other innovations, according to what appliance you're looking for, that makes cooking, and cleaning, easier. "Features like automatic dosing in dishwashers and washing machines, intuitive touch controls, and precision cooking systems further enhance efficiency and ease of use," Tom Hopper, Kitchens Manager at Miele GB, tells me. The brand also has new ovens with integrated airfryer technology, so you can wave goodbye to that clunky worktop appliance, and still reap the rewards of quicker, healthier cooking.

The brand is pretty widely available, and you can shop Miele appliances from the likes of AO and John Lewis & Partners.

Prices start from: Entry-level washing machines start around £899, while dishwashers begin at approximately £799. Built-in ovens typically start from £1,100, and refrigeration options begin at around £1,200. Higher-end and specialized models are available at a premium.

10. Novy

In 2025, Novy will be launching the Undercover, a cooktop where four inductors are invisibly integrated into a 20mm thick Dekton worktop, pictured here with a Novy Pureline ceiling hood. (Image credit: Novy)

Novy is a Belgian luxury appliance brand that's best known for all things extraction — especially powerful, extra-quiet cooker and ceiling hoods, as well as induction hobs (and vented induction hobs, too).

Jenny Nalborczyk, marketing manager, Novy UK says:

What sets you apart as an appliance brand?

“Belgian luxury brand, Novy, consistently monitors the latest trends in kitchens and lifestyles to pioneer and create innovative and technologically sophisticated appliances that suit the way we live now. Every product is manufactured and hand-finished at the Novy factory in Flanders, Belgium with a commitment to quality and reliability.

“Novy strives to take the cooking experience to the next level and all appliances are designed to be quieter than the sound of your cooking. Its cooker hoods and ceiling hoods deliver powerful, yet ultra-quiet extraction, while induction hobs and vented induction hobs are user-friendly with advanced functions. In addition, Novy’s touchless gesture-controlled dimmable Designer Lighting models, in Mineral White or Mineral Black colourways and in a range of lengths, provide task and ambient illumination for the kitchen.

How would you describe the style of your appliances

“Novy’s appliances are contemporary and minimalist in their aesthetic. A specialist in statement recirculation island hoods with stunning lighting options, together with smart ceiling hoods that are controlled using an app on your smartphone, the brand also features integrated, built-in and sensor-controlled extraction appliances that intuitively and efficiently adjust their settings according to the level of cooking vapours in the kitchen.

Continued to next page:

“Novy’s vented induction hobs are available in a range of sizes and styles. The Panorama collection of 90cm and 120cm downdraft hobs have an opaque glass extraction tower concealed within the hob that rises in 10cm increments to 30cm to powerfully and quietly extract cooking vapours at source, directly behind the pans. When cooking has ended, the tower retracts back into the hob to be invisible. The latest range of Easy vented induction hobs is available in 80cm and 90 versions, and these versions feature a central matrix vent that quietly extracts cooking vapours directly next to the pans. Intuitive, it will also change the direction of extraction if cooking is only taking place on one side of the hob.

What is new and exciting in your appliances now?

“The award-winning Novy Easy 90 Prestige is the latest addition to Novy’s collection of minimalist and luxurious vented induction hobs. This surface or flush-mounted 90cm dual purpose appliance features a range of cooking functions and has an ultra-quiet A++ + energy rated central matrix extraction vent that intuitively activates when cooking starts, automatically regulating the extraction speed as required. Providing an on-trend professional aesthetic, five elegant mineral black rotary dial controls are integrated within cabinetry beneath the hob.

“In 2025, Novy will be launching the Undercover, a truly minimalist solution to the trend for camouflage kitchens, where appliances are not obviously visible. Four powerful inductors are is invisibly integrated into a 20mm thick Dekton worktop, ideally on a kitchen island, with very subtle centre points and sleek LEDs to indicate the correct location for the pans, activated using a smart control.”

In addition to two Novy ‘Experience Centres’ at Halcyon on Wigmore Street, W1 and at the AGA Shop in Oundle, Northamptonshire, you can source Novy appliances through selected kitchen design studios and specialists.

Prices start from: Novy’s integrated hoods start from £604. Ceiling hoods start from around £2,000. Island hoods start from around £3,000 and Vented Induction Hobs start from around £3.000. Designer Lighting models start from around £1,000.

11. Smeg

What sets you apart as an appliance brand?

Smeg is proud of its authentic Italian roots and being known for its rich cooking heritage. Smeg is renowned for its unique blend of Italian design, high quality materials and advanced technology which form each and every one of its beautifully designed home appliances. Smeg is known for its stylish retro inspired aesthetics and design innovation, with a focus on both form and function. The Smeg product range, assembled in design families – from classic to contemporary offers something for everyone and as a brand we are consistently working to regularly introduce new products to meet changing needs and exploiting new materials and technologies.



How would you describe the style of your appliances?

Smeg offers a versatile range of products, a fusion of retro and modern design which echoes Italy’s timeless elegance and love for beauty in the everyday. Most commonly known, Smeg’s 50s Style line features retro inspired aesthetics with curvaceous lines and vibrant colours. On the other hand, we have our contemporary products which boast refined and sleek detailing, ranges like Linea, Dolce Stil Novo and Classic.

Smeg’s products are ideal for consumers who value both performance and design and who are increasingly looking to make a statement with their interior style be it a bright modern Portofino or curvy Victoria range cooker.



What technology is new and exciting in your appliances now?

As technology advances, so does Smeg. Combining the best technology with cutting-edge design, Smeg keeps up with the latest innovations from increasingly high-tech appliances to energy-efficient designs and more intuitive cooking tools, best in class dishwashers, and a selection of ovens, hobs and accessories to ensure your kitchen appliances flex to your cooking, cooling and cleaning needs.



Smeg's latest FQI60KD fridge embraces touchscreen technology and innovative features to cut down on food waste. Key smart features include a No Frost System so there is no need to manually defrost and Holiday Mode, which allows the fridge to operate at a lower temperature if you are away from home. Plus, it features an impressive D energy class rating and has a super quiet 39db A noise level rating – showing how Smeg delivers on smart, eco-conscious features.



Other exciting technology includes Smeg’s Omnichef oven which combines three technologies in one including traditional, steam and microwave cooking. This pioneering technology allows users to cook a whole roast chicken in just 30 minutes or the perfect roast potatoes in only 35 minutes.



Elsewhere, Smeg’s Dolce Stil Novo collection features premium built-in appliances with touchscreen controls and copper trimmed handles. Eclipse glass on these ovens remains opaque when not in use and transparent for exceptional visibility in the oven capacity when cooking – the perfect example of technology with a purpose.



What's the process like for someone trying to source your appliances for a project in the UK?

Smeguk.com is the perfect starting point for customers wanting to see the full range of products on offer in the UK. The website lists full product spec sheets so customers can access the dimensions, colourways and details on all the technological functionality of each appliance here. For a more personal experience, Smeg has a showroom on Regent Street, London, alongside Abingdon, Oxfordshire, great specs to explore products in more detail alongside an experienced consultant. Selected Smeg’s appliances are also available across a network of electrical retailers, national department stores and independent kitchen design studios.



Can we get some starting prices for some appliances to give an indicator of cost range?

Smeg’s range offers something for all in terms of specification and design. Smeg single oven’s start at entry level models for £469 and go right up to top of the range Omnichef models which combine oven, microwave and steam for £3499.



Smeg range cookers start at around £1299 and go up to 6999 for top of the range larger models, while a dishwasher starts at £399 and goes up to £999 based on specification.

12. Sub-Zero & Wolf

(Image credit: Sub-Zero & Wolf)

The Louboutins of appliance brands, you might best know Sub-Zero & Wolf for its iconic red-knobbed range cookers, as pictured above. Well, to be precise, Sub-Zero refers to the refrigeration range, while Wolf is all things cooking, but they're part of the same umbrella brand, and they all speak the same design language — all finished in a timeless stainless steel finish. They are appliances that look like appliances, but in the way you want them to — classic, with a functional, but handsome aesthetic.

This timelessness and the idea that the appliances are engineered to last drives through into how the American brand produces models. New product launches are infrequent, where with some brands you'll find new models launch in quick succession, but where they are updated, it's to include "a series of high-tech advancements designed to offer greater control, flexibility, and performance in the home," Ricky Davies, MD of Sub-Zero & Wolf UK and Europe, tells me. The average lifespan of one of its products is 22 years.

Take the recent relaunch of the 'Classic' refrigeration range as an example of the sorts of innovations we're talking about. "This latest upgrade includes a NASA-inspired air purification system (a scaled-down version of the one on the International Space Station) which scrubs the air of Ethylene gas and odour every 20 minutes, slows food spoilage and reduces waste," Ricky explains.

Appliances can be purchased at the London showroom at 251 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, or via the brand's approved interior designer and kitchen supplier network.

Price start from: Tall refrigeration appliances range from £11,988 to £35,400, whie range cookers start from £12,720.