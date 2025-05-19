6 Range Alcove Ideas That Make a Statement of This Awkward Kitchen Feature
Who said your range can't be beautiful? These designs turn awkward stove alcoves into stunning kitchen focal points
Cooking should be at the heart of a kitchen design, and range alcoves offer exactly that. This traditional layout, often seen in period homes, prioritizes a culinary focus — one that puts your range front and center. And yet, a stove nestled in an alcove can be an awkward feature to design around, especially if you want it to make a visual statement.
Marrying style and practicality in our modern kitchen ideas takes skill. Just like fusing two flavors in a dish, you want the components to coalesce and form a full-bodied final result. While we're cooking, we want a cohesive kitchen layout that allows for easy flow, but we also want something as utilitarian as our range to be a thing of beauty, too.
If you're looking to turn your range alcove into a stunning focal point, you've come to the right place. From statement tile backsplashes and integrated shelves to beautiful looks that enshroud your stove in stone, we've rusted up some of the best range alcove ideas to inspire your next redesign.
1. Tile Your Alcove's Backsplash to Create a Focal Point
By far one of the easiest (yet most effective) ways to turn your range alcove into a design statement is by tiling your stove's backsplash. A kitchen backsplash in a contrasting shade to your cabinets, countertop, and wall color will make your range alcove an arresting focal point, adding depth and dimension to this central feature.
"We love using statement tile to add bold contrast and elevate your kitchen with personality and polish," explains interior designer Ginger Curtis, founder of Urbanology Designs. "No matter the material or finish of your vent hood, the right tile brings a playful yet refined touch to the space where you’ll spend countless moments cooking and connecting."
Consider a colorful zellige tile, like the one above, to play with light reflections in your alcove. Or, use a kitchen wall tile to play with pattern, adding a decorative touch to your range alcove with a layout of stripes, octagon dots, or classic checkered squares.
2. Integrate Shelving Niches for Added Functionality
Rather than seeing your range alcove as an awkward feature that limits practicality, why not capitalize on the built-in nook by integrating niches at the side for storage? This clever kitchen shelving idea adds an extra element of functionality to your work station, offering the perfect place for the likes of cooking oils, spices, and seasonings.
It's exactly what interior designer Bre Perrigo, owner of Revival House Design, opted for in the space above, maximizing utility around the stove. "Range alcoves are making a strong comeback, blending practicality with architectural charm," she says. "By framing the range like a centerpiece, it creates the perfect canvas for tile, stone, or custom millwork that elevates the entire kitchen design."
3. Plaster in Your Hood to Create a Seamless Alcove
Plaster kitchen hoods are fast becoming a designer favorite for contemporary spaces that feel sleek and streamlined. What you might not realize, however, is that this "built-in" hood idea can form the very foundations of your range's alcove, creating beautiful sculpted pillars that flank your oven workstation.
A great case in point? The space above designed by Marie Flanigan. Simple, elegant, and seamless, it results in an understated range alcove idea that integrates the hood into the design itself.
"There’s something timeless about plaster — the way it catches light, softens edges, and adds quiet depth to a space," says Marie. "In a range alcove, plaster becomes both backdrop and sculpture, shaping an architectural moment that feels both refined and effortless. Its organic texture creates a sense of warmth, inviting the eye to rest while elevating the everyday ritual of cooking."
Interior designer Marie Flanigan is known for her trademark style made evident through her sophisticated use of color, texture, and light. Now, Marie is taking her iconic aesthetic and creating a curated selection of goods to seamlessly layer and integrate into your own home. Her eponymous store, Marie Flanigan, is full of elevated pieces that the designer is continually sourcing for her own clients.
4. Choose a Solid Stone Splash for a Luxe Feel
For a contemporary kitchen design, countersplash ideas — where the same material is used for both the countertop and backsplash — are often the default choice for a more continuous look. With that in mind, a range alcove with a splash of solid stone can create a luxe, sophisticated look that's in keeping with current kitchen trends.
"This range alcove was designed to work hard and look good doing it," says Melissa Hryszko, director of design at Veranda Estate Homes, in reference to the space above. "The full-height marble slab gives it that clean, uninterrupted look we always aim for — no grout lines, just one bold material that sets the tone. It's a piece of art from Mother Nature!"
This large alcove is complemented by the generous counter space on either side of the range. "Across from it, the island is left completely open with no sink to interrupt it, giving the client a huge prep zone right where they need it," Melissa adds.
Ginger Curtis is the author of Beauty By Design (Harvest House Publishers) and a sought-after speaker and design & lifestyle authority/expert. Her work has been featured in prominent national magazines and books, including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Better Homes & Gardens, Raw Interiors, and Architecture Today.
5. Make a Statement With An Alcove Made of Stone
On a similar note, you could also carry a stone motif through the alcove itself, as seen in this design by Ginger at Urbanology. Rather than a backsplash, the material is instead used as the outline of the alcove, encasing the range and hood in a sculptural stone masterpiece. It's a more unusual way to embrace kitchen stone trends and add a hint of luxury to the space.
"The statement tile within the range area is elegantly framed by polished quartzite, creating a striking focal point and natural bookends that break up the expansive kitchen layout," explains Ginger. "This thoughtful pairing of tile and luxurious stone enriches the contemporary design, delivering both visual intrigue and timeless functionality."
Melissa is an acclaimed design luminary, leading Veranda Homes alongside her husband, Rob. With over two decades of expertise, they have established themselves as trailblazers in Calgary's home-building industry. Melissa's unwavering commitment to precision and attention to detail defines Veranda's approach to every project. Her meticulous handcrafted designs ensure that each endeavour, whether traditional, modern, renovation, new construction, or commercial, is infused with individualized care, resulting in unmatched uniqueness and the embodiment of the Veranda brand.
6. Stretch Your Alcove to the Wall in a Small Kitchen
Do you have a small kitchen alcove that's difficult to work around? When space is at a premium, don't let anything go to waste. Rather than install a range alcove that takes up valuable square footage, stretch your nook across to one side of the wall for a more practical idea, as pictured above.
You may have to forgo a bit of visual balance to embrace this idea, but from a practical perspective, it's certainly worthwhile. Gaining extra countertop space and elongating the alcove means more room for food prep and extra storage. In this case, it allowed for the inclusion of a pot filler tap and a utensil rail for easy, hassle-free cooking centralized to one area.
FAQs
How Far Should a Range Stick Out From a Counter?
When designing a range alcove idea, you need to consider the minutiae of countertop overhang and range depth to ensure visual harmony. According to Ginger, your range should typically extend two to three inches beyond the countertop for the best results.
When using a solid slab splash behind a range, she also includes a range strip behind the cooktop. "It provides a heat break, especially if you use the back burners often," says Ginger. "We typically do a minimum of two inches, but that can vary depending on the layout. If all of the cabinetry is custom, adjusting the depth is easy. However, if you’re working with stock cabinets, just have the installer pull them off the wall by an inch or two to make it work."
A range alcove is a traditional kitchen feature that adds charm and character to a home. As awkward as they might be to plan, they open up a whole world of possibilities for inventive design and, done right, they become a beautiful focal point that's guaranteed to make a statement.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.
-
-
You Could Style Your Entire Garden in Just One Click With These Outdoor Dining Sets
Whether you're looking for a garden table with chairs to fit two, four, or more, you can always trust Livingetc to find the most stylish furniture
-
A Designer Was Invited Back a Decade Later to Give This Modern Home a "French-Take-on-Minimalism" Makeover
More than ten years on from his first visit, designer Greg Natale returned to give this Art Deco home its striking sculptural look
-
Should Your Kitchen Tap Match the Rest of Your Kitchen? Not All Designers See Eye-to-Eye
We asked the experts for their opinions on whether a kitchen tap should match the rest of the kitchen, and they didn't all see eye to eye
-
3 Things I Wish I Knew Before Renovating My Small Kitchen — Number One? Always Be Prepared...
After taking on my own small kitchen project recently, here are the main takeaways I've learned for the next time I renovate one
-
The 10 Different Types of Kitchen Taps — And the Pros and Cons of Each One to Know Before You Pick
From sleek pull-outs to vintage bridge taps, explore 10 kitchen tap styles that mix function, flair, and a splash of cool
-
7 Budgeting Mistakes to Avoid When Planning Your Kitchen Extension
Designing a kitchen extension on a strict budget requires you to work smarter, not harder. Avoiding these slip ups is the first step to success.
-
Kris Jenner’s 'All-Green' Glass Fridge Is My Organization Inspo of the Week — Here Are 5 Smart Storage Takeaways I'll Be Adopting
If you're looking for fridgescaping inspiration, you might not think to look to Kris. But her all-green fridge says otherwise. Here are five tips we've learnt.
-
This Brilliant, Space-Saving Laundry Room Feature Makes Ugly and Clunky Drying Racks a Thing of the Past
Sick of wheeling out that awkward-to-put-up drying rack all the time? This clever utility room design is something to consider for your space
-
I'm Obsessing Over Brick Flooring in Bathrooms — It Might Be My Favorite Way to Bring Character to These Spaces
Looking to create a rustic, cozy bathroom? A brick floor might just be the answer
-
Should I Go for a Mixer or Standard Tap in My Bathroom? The Debate Might Be Finally Settled
The experts weigh in on the choice between a standard tap and a mixer, so you know which one to choose.