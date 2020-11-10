Small kitchen ideas – an expert guide to getting a tiny space right

When it comes to small kitchen ideas, you don't have to think small. We have seen some wonderful small kitchen designs, that feel every bit as open and airy and stylish as their larger counterparts. You just have to be cleverer when it comes to designing a small kitchen, as with any small space, you want to really maximize on the room you have got without overcrowding.

And while yes, you often do have to think practically first, that doesn't mean there's no room to be creative and really express your personal style even in the tiniest of kitchens. So that's why our expert guide covers both, from the more practical questions like what layouts work best and how to add an island, to the, let's face it more fun stuff, like the best colors for a small kitchen and how to bring pattern into a small kitchen. Plus, plenty of lovely kitchen ideas and examples to get you inspired.

How to effectively design a small kitchen



(Image credit: Pluck)

The majority of small kitchens are either one run, U or L shaped to maximize the space and storage, and they need small kitchen ideas accordingly. This one is a U shape, and created in a small space next to the living area.

They can be some of the easiest to plan because there is a finite space, and in this one, the window takes up all of one wall and a section of the sidewall which means wall cupboards can’t be used, but it does make it very light.

Choosing a splashback that is the same color as the units makes for a cohesive feel, so nothing jars and shelves add a decorative touch for displaying favorite objects. A sliding door is ideal in this situation as it won’t encroach into the room.

'A compact kitchen must be designed to maximize storage and use space efficiently as obviously this is at a premium, but the cabinetry shouldn’t make the room feel claustrophobic,' says Leila Touwen, Co-Founder, Pluck Kitchens. 'It’s not about cramming as many cupboards in as possible, and for this reason, shelves can be a good alternative to wall cabinets. Whether you go for cheeky, bold accents or use one hue throughout, you can have fun with color in a small kitchen as the size means you can make a big impact.'

How to get the most out of a small galley kitchen

Arbor kitchen from £20,000, Harvey Jones (Image credit: James Merrell)

Galley kitchens sometimes get a bad rep, but this one shows how it can work perfectly. The great thing about them is that everything is within reach. This one has a cooking zone on one side and preparation space on the other. There is plenty of natural light and the kitchen is in a neutral tone but with a few select colorful accents to add personality amongst all the sleek white cabinetry

To create a seamless, and less ‘bitty’ look, install integrated appliances, so that the run isn’t broken up. Deep drawers cope with pans and cookware and open shelves on one side can store lots of tableware, displayed in a stylish way, and within easy reach. If the space is narrower, choose sliding or pocket doors so there is more space to move around and people don’t walk into them.

'Galley kitchens offer a simple, practical and efficient layout despite being on the snug side,' says Matt Baker, kitchen designer at Harvey Jones. 'Positioning your sink on the opposite side to the cooker is a good idea as it avoids worktop conflict. Think about placing your fridge freezer away from the windows and near to the entrance, so that people can access it without coming into the kitchen. Galley kitchens aren’t really designed for more than one person!'

How to add an island to a small kitchen

(Image credit: Alexander James)

You might not think it’s possible, but see how this small kitchen island idea works perfectly in a tiny space. Worksurface is usually in short supply in small kitchens, so this is a great solution, especially if you can add a seating area too - two problems, solved.

The key is to make it smaller than a standard island. Determine the space available, leaving enough space between the kitchen and island, 110mm is the minimum, and make an island to fit. This one has the hob in it so it’s the ideal and preparation and cooking zone.

An overhang at the end and a recess means two stools can tuck underneath. The bi-fold doors and skylight give it a feeling of space too so it doesn’t feel cramped. A kitchen or butcher’s trolley on wheels is another alternative form of kitchen ideas, and one you can take with you if you move.

'You can have an island as narrow as a standard unit,' says Hayley Robson, Creative Director, Day True. 'Often people try to wrap a kitchen around the walls when actually there is plenty of space for an island. I would say it's good to have a flush-fitted induction hob that can act as extra work surface/prep space when not in use. An overhang at one end provides a seating area, but also makes the island not too solid or heavy, giving the illusion of more space.'

How to maximize storage in a small kitchen



(Image credit: IKEA)

You need to be brutal with clutter in a small kitchen and don’t buy more than you need in terms of cookware and gadgets, which take up a lot of space, especially on the worktop.

Drawers are essential and offer multiple storage options, especially deep drawers with cutlery or utensil inserts in the top part. Tall, thin larder units can fit into the gaps between units and are great for storing food and spices. If it’s a tiny gap, use it to store trays.

This small kitchen storage idea is a great example of how to make the most of a tiny space. An open wall unit has an insert for stacking plates, a swivel shelf for spices, and hooks beneath for hanging pods to hold utensils. A matching unit on the opposite wall is used for food storage in stacking glass pots so it’s easy to see what is inside, and a slimline trolley can be wheeled out and put next to the table for an added surface at mealtimes.

"The open shelf home design trend gives you more storage variety for a smaller price tag than traditional cabinetry. This popular storage solution suits modern and traditional kitchens. Kitchen trolleys can fit in left over spaces in a kitchen,' says Bettina Oshiro, Interior Design Leader at IKEA UK and Ireland.

The best colours to use in a small kitchen

Ladbroke kitchen, £10,000 for a similar kitchen, Naked Kitchens (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Pink has become a new neutral and works well in a kitchen. This pale shade, Meadow Thistle, is teamed with a darker shade, Bramble, both by Naked Kitchens, on the back wall, which allows the wood grain to show through, then a wall of bare ply paneling on the left adds contrast.

A high-level shelf doesn’t take up much space and is great for displaying accessories. The base unit doors open out into the room, another great small kitchen idea because it is saving space in the kitchen on the other side. A trio of pendants zones the space and gives the illusion of widening the kitchen.

'Using a clean and simple color palette really helps to open up a room. Paler shades allow natural light to bounce off the walls and surfaces and the addition of timber adds another dimension.' Jayne Everett, Design Director, Naked Kitchens.

How to use pattern in a small kitchen

Terracotta Gammon Encaustic Cement tiles, £120 per m2. Otto Tiles (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

Large patterns can sometimes dominate in a small kitchen, so go for a smaller scale design that will add interest without overpowering. Using colorful accessories on open shelves is a good way to bring pattern, and color, into a small space and can be changed regularly, or for a striking look use a bold design tile on the floor and walls to define the space and add personality.

'For small kitchens, I recommend patterned tiles with no more than two colors, one being a neutral so as to not overwhelm the space" says Damla Turgut, Founder, Otto Tiles. 'A single tile that encompasses a whole pattern such as a grid, pyramid or herringbone design, rather than a tile which needs 4-6 tiles to make up a design, is ideal for a small kitchen making the space appear visually larger, by tricking the eye.'