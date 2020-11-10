Small kitchen ideas – an expert guide to getting a tiny space right
The smartest small kitchen ideas for when space is tight but style is everything
When it comes to small kitchen ideas, you don't have to think small. We have seen some wonderful small kitchen designs, that feel every bit as open and airy and stylish as their larger counterparts. You just have to be cleverer when it comes to designing a small kitchen, as with any small space, you want to really maximize on the room you have got without overcrowding.
And while yes, you often do have to think practically first, that doesn't mean there's no room to be creative and really express your personal style even in the tiniest of kitchens. So that's why our expert guide covers both, from the more practical questions like what layouts work best and how to add an island, to the, let's face it more fun stuff, like the best colors for a small kitchen and how to bring pattern into a small kitchen. Plus, plenty of lovely kitchen ideas and examples to get you inspired.
How to effectively design a small kitchen
The majority of small kitchens are either one run, U or L shaped to maximize the space and storage, and they need small kitchen ideas accordingly. This one is a U shape, and created in a small space next to the living area.
They can be some of the easiest to plan because there is a finite space, and in this one, the window takes up all of one wall and a section of the sidewall which means wall cupboards can’t be used, but it does make it very light.
Choosing a splashback that is the same color as the units makes for a cohesive feel, so nothing jars and shelves add a decorative touch for displaying favorite objects. A sliding door is ideal in this situation as it won’t encroach into the room.
'A compact kitchen must be designed to maximize storage and use space efficiently as obviously this is at a premium, but the cabinetry shouldn’t make the room feel claustrophobic,' says Leila Touwen, Co-Founder, Pluck Kitchens. 'It’s not about cramming as many cupboards in as possible, and for this reason, shelves can be a good alternative to wall cabinets. Whether you go for cheeky, bold accents or use one hue throughout, you can have fun with color in a small kitchen as the size means you can make a big impact.'
How to get the most out of a small galley kitchen
Galley kitchens sometimes get a bad rep, but this one shows how it can work perfectly. The great thing about them is that everything is within reach. This one has a cooking zone on one side and preparation space on the other. There is plenty of natural light and the kitchen is in a neutral tone but with a few select colorful accents to add personality amongst all the sleek white cabinetry
To create a seamless, and less ‘bitty’ look, install integrated appliances, so that the run isn’t broken up. Deep drawers cope with pans and cookware and open shelves on one side can store lots of tableware, displayed in a stylish way, and within easy reach. If the space is narrower, choose sliding or pocket doors so there is more space to move around and people don’t walk into them.
'Galley kitchens offer a simple, practical and efficient layout despite being on the snug side,' says Matt Baker, kitchen designer at Harvey Jones. 'Positioning your sink on the opposite side to the cooker is a good idea as it avoids worktop conflict. Think about placing your fridge freezer away from the windows and near to the entrance, so that people can access it without coming into the kitchen. Galley kitchens aren’t really designed for more than one person!'
How to add an island to a small kitchen
You might not think it’s possible, but see how this small kitchen island idea works perfectly in a tiny space. Worksurface is usually in short supply in small kitchens, so this is a great solution, especially if you can add a seating area too - two problems, solved.
The key is to make it smaller than a standard island. Determine the space available, leaving enough space between the kitchen and island, 110mm is the minimum, and make an island to fit. This one has the hob in it so it’s the ideal and preparation and cooking zone.
An overhang at the end and a recess means two stools can tuck underneath. The bi-fold doors and skylight give it a feeling of space too so it doesn’t feel cramped. A kitchen or butcher’s trolley on wheels is another alternative form of kitchen ideas, and one you can take with you if you move.
'You can have an island as narrow as a standard unit,' says Hayley Robson, Creative Director, Day True. 'Often people try to wrap a kitchen around the walls when actually there is plenty of space for an island. I would say it's good to have a flush-fitted induction hob that can act as extra work surface/prep space when not in use. An overhang at one end provides a seating area, but also makes the island not too solid or heavy, giving the illusion of more space.'
How to maximize storage in a small kitchen
You need to be brutal with clutter in a small kitchen and don’t buy more than you need in terms of cookware and gadgets, which take up a lot of space, especially on the worktop.
Drawers are essential and offer multiple storage options, especially deep drawers with cutlery or utensil inserts in the top part. Tall, thin larder units can fit into the gaps between units and are great for storing food and spices. If it’s a tiny gap, use it to store trays.
This small kitchen storage idea is a great example of how to make the most of a tiny space. An open wall unit has an insert for stacking plates, a swivel shelf for spices, and hooks beneath for hanging pods to hold utensils. A matching unit on the opposite wall is used for food storage in stacking glass pots so it’s easy to see what is inside, and a slimline trolley can be wheeled out and put next to the table for an added surface at mealtimes.
"The open shelf home design trend gives you more storage variety for a smaller price tag than traditional cabinetry. This popular storage solution suits modern and traditional kitchens. Kitchen trolleys can fit in left over spaces in a kitchen,' says Bettina Oshiro, Interior Design Leader at IKEA UK and Ireland.
The best colours to use in a small kitchen
Pink has become a new neutral and works well in a kitchen. This pale shade, Meadow Thistle, is teamed with a darker shade, Bramble, both by Naked Kitchens, on the back wall, which allows the wood grain to show through, then a wall of bare ply paneling on the left adds contrast.
A high-level shelf doesn’t take up much space and is great for displaying accessories. The base unit doors open out into the room, another great small kitchen idea because it is saving space in the kitchen on the other side. A trio of pendants zones the space and gives the illusion of widening the kitchen.
'Using a clean and simple color palette really helps to open up a room. Paler shades allow natural light to bounce off the walls and surfaces and the addition of timber adds another dimension.' Jayne Everett, Design Director, Naked Kitchens.
How to use pattern in a small kitchen
Large patterns can sometimes dominate in a small kitchen, so go for a smaller scale design that will add interest without overpowering. Using colorful accessories on open shelves is a good way to bring pattern, and color, into a small space and can be changed regularly, or for a striking look use a bold design tile on the floor and walls to define the space and add personality.
'For small kitchens, I recommend patterned tiles with no more than two colors, one being a neutral so as to not overwhelm the space" says Damla Turgut, Founder, Otto Tiles. 'A single tile that encompasses a whole pattern such as a grid, pyramid or herringbone design, rather than a tile which needs 4-6 tiles to make up a design, is ideal for a small kitchen making the space appear visually larger, by tricking the eye.'
Alison Davidson is well-respected British interiors journalist, who has been the Homes Editor of Woman and Home magazine, and the Interiors Editor for House Beautiful. She regularly contributes to Livingetc, and many other titles, and often writes about kitchens, extensions, and decor ideas. She is the go-to for information about green energy, sustainable home improvement and eco design ideas.
-
-
Best exercise bikes: 5 favorite buys for home use
The best exercise bikes for your home, to ramp up your fitness routine in your home gym or outhouse
By Annie Collyer • Published
-
How to take care of daffodils in a vase - 5 tips from florists to make them last longer
Experts reveal how to take care of daffodils in a vase with 5 easy ways to make your spring sprays look better
By Jacky Parker • Published
-
15 cozy living room ideas – how to create a stylish den-like space in your home
These cozy living room ideas are sure to make you want to curl up, surrounded with throws and cushions, no matter what the time of year
By Hebe Hatton • Published
-
Bathroom wall tile ideas – from bold and bright to subtle and sleek
Bathroom wall tile ideas are what give your bathroom personality, adding color, texture and depth – here are our favorite looks
By Hebe Hatton • Published
-
Front door ideas – how to choose the perfect style for your home
Our front door ideas will guide you through picking out the most practical, and stylish design to create a beautiful first impression
By Hebe Hatton • Published
-
24 bedroom lighting ideas to create a restful retreat
Looking for some stylish bedroom lighting ideas? We've sifted pulled together our favorites from chic and simple wall lights to elegant chandeliers
By Lotte Brouwer • Published
-
30 bedroom color ideas – stylish schemes to inspire a quick and easy makeover
Whether you are neutrals lover or color-obsessed, these bedroom color ideas are sure to make you want to redecorate
By Hebe Hatton • Published
-
Grey kitchen ideas - designers explain how to get the most from this wonderful color
Grey kitchen ideas are the height of liveable luxury - smart, chic and calming. Interiors experts explain how to get them right
By Lotte Brouwer • Published
-
Interior design trends 2022: 15 key decorating looks for the year, from materials to moods
Interior design trends shape how we decorate and style our homes. From colors to textures, accessories to building materials, experts explain the biggest and brightest for 2022
By Rohini Wahi • Published
-
Modern kitchen backsplash ideas - 10 inspiring ways to add flair to your decor
Our edit of the modern kitchen backsplash ideas that will protect your walls while adding personality too
By Yvette Murrell • Published