Checkered Rugs Are Still Everywhere, Sure, but This Is How You Do Them in 2025

As a design writer, it's my job to keep a finger on the pulse when it comes to the latest patterns breaking the interior design space. It's no secret that checkerboard prints have been popular lately (and for a long time before that, dating back to early Roman architecture) — specifically when it comes to accent rugs. But for the design-forward — those who like to keep one step ahead — there's a new way to approach the popular pattern: plaid.

The pretty pattern trend feels like a natural extension of the checkerboard print. It's still bold, but comes with a little more intrigue. Rug trends are "moving away from bold, graphic grids toward something more woven, layered, and nuanced — very much in line with classic plaid, but reinterpreted through natural materials and texture," explains designer Malin Glemme, founder of Scandinavian rug brand LAYERED.

But don't mistake plaid in 2025 for lumberjacks and tartan alternatives. Instead, it's playful, colorful, and with all the timelessness of a checkerboard print, just pushed a little.

Plaid is mixed with a more creative geometric pattern in this stunning Rollakan Ruth Wool plaid rug from LAYERED. (Image credit: Layered)

Beyond spotting plaid rugs in new collections from the best rug brands, the reinvented print follows a shift toward materials and patterns in interior design that feel rooted and familiar, but still fresh. Some iterations of 2025's plaid rugs only hint at the traditional plaid pattern, and that's the beauty of it.

"Plaid designs are timeless, but by reworking them in natural fibers and softer forms, they speak to the desire for calm, craftsmanship, and warmth," says Malin Glemme. In a world that often feels overstimulating, these tactile, grounded patterns bring comfort without being boring.

Where traditional plaid often relies on bold color combinations and clear, repeated lines, what’s happening now is more subtle and textural. "Checks are built into the weave rather than just printed or dyed on top," explains Malin. The result is more tactile, modern, and integrated with the material itself. It’s plaid with a twist — relaxed, earthy, and versatile.

A plaid rug can be a cozy base layer, as seen in this kitchen. You can pull the warm red, pink, and orange tones to decorate the rest of the room. (Image credit: LAYERED)

And you needn't sacrifice color, if that's what you are after. Plaid rugs are a fantastic way to introduce the latest color trends to a room.

Malin's advice? "Let the plaid guide the room’s rhythm." If your plaid rug is more textural or maximalist, pair it with soft, neutral tones and natural materials to create harmony.

On the other hand, you can create contrast in design by pairing a softer plaid rug with bolder colors and sculptural shapes if you want something more expressive. "Because the pattern has structure, it works especially well as a base in more eclectic or layered interiors," says Malin. "And don’t shy away from mixing patterns — just keep the overall palette cohesive."

The plaid print on this living room rug becomes even more interpreted and abstract while keeping the same familiar rhythm of traditional plaid. (Image credit: Valerie Wilcox. Design: Katelyn Rempel at Studio Sonny and Lisa Lev at Lisa Lev Design)

Below, I've found six of my favorite plaid rugs currently on the market.

Gone are the days when rugs needed to blend into the background; these days, they're the statement piece for so many spaces. So, skip the rugs going out of style in 2025, and opt for a playful pattern like plaid.