The 10 Big Flooring Trends Emerging in 2025 — These Are the Most Exciting Materials, Styles, and More for Every Room in the Home

When it comes to designing your home, it's always best to work from the bottom up. Following this logic, your flooring will be one of the first choices you'll make, and, not to mention, one of the most important. So, it will serve you well to be thoroughly acquainted with all the hottest flooring trends for 2025, whether you're planning an upcoming renovation or you're just hunting for some inspiration.

While there's an obvious degree of permanence to every decision you'll make regarding your home design, there's something almost intimidatingly unwavering about the floor you choose. This is a decision you're not only locking yourself into, but likely one you'll be subjecting whoever comes after you to as well. Because let's face it, you're not going to put yourself through the strain of replacing your flooring unless you really have to.

So, with that in mind, we've selected the most stylish interior design trends in flooring we've been spotting this year, and we don't expect them to be going away anytime soon. From classic checkerboard tiling to surprising, vibrant-toned carpets, there's something for every end of the spectrum in this rundown. Plus, unlike other trend cycles, flooring types tend to have a far longer shelf life, so you can feel safe committing to these trends with the knowledge that they'll maintain their appeal well into the future.

1. Dark, Luxe Finishes

The Espresso oak from Chauncey's Timber Flooring looks dramatic paired with light walls and antique furniture. (Image credit: Pierce Scourfield. Design: Rees Architects Flooring: Chaunceys Timber Flooring)

We've been into dark, moody interiors for a while now. From our favorite Rosso Levanto marble to the vampy tones we've been coating our walls with, it seems like it's time for our floors to catch up now.

At least, Ian Tomlinson, from Chaunceys Timber Flooring, thinks so; "One of the most exciting flooring trends we’re seeing for 2025 is the return of rich, darker timber tones," he says.

"This marks a noticeable shift away from the pale Scandi design that has dominated interiors in recent years. There is a growing appetite for depth and drama, and dark floors like our Espresso finish are ideal for achieving that moodier, more luxurious aesthetic," Ian continues.

This shift towards darker flooring invites a more sophisticated, intimate vibe that appears more balanced when used alongside lighter colored walls and accessories.

"A rich, dark floor also brings a timeless elegance that won’t date. It is a bold design choice, but one that pays off by adding warmth, character, and a sense of grounded calm," says Ian.

Natalie Mudd, co-founder and creative director of Knot & Grain, agrees, saying, "In 2025, we're seeing a rise in luxurious dark woods being introduced to a range of interior design schemes. These rich and chocolatey tones offer an old-world charm, adding both warmth and character."

Ian Tomlinson Managing director of Chauncey's Timber Flooring Ian joined Chaunceys in January 2008 as an ambitious Sales Team member and became Managing Director in 2012. Ian is passionate, knowledgeable, and diligent. He puts his all into everything he does, committed to pushing the company forward and ensuring that it sticks to its ethos. Ian’s focus is on constructing and implementing a strategy that gives Chaunceys the best opportunity to consistently deliver top-quality products and excellent service.

2. Check Mate Chic

Ca'pietra's checkerboard flooring lends itself well to a vintage-feeling home. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

"The checkerboard is having a quieter, more refined renaissance," comments Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

Although checkerboard flooring has long held its title as a classic flooring trend, recent years have seen the style adapted into more modern, surprising interpretations.

"We’re seeing a move away from bold, oversized tiles and sharp contrasts, and towards smaller formats and softer palettes — think chalky neutrals, gentle greens, warm browns," says Grazzie, "This shift in scale opens up new design possibilities: the pattern becomes more intricate, almost woven, with a sense of movement and tactility underfoot."

While these smaller-scale tiles have certainly risen in popularity, there is still a strong place for the classic checkerboard style, as well.

As ROCCIA’s tile trend specialist, Ashif Kazee says, "My favorite is chequerboard flooring’s renaissance. I can’t help but think that, in part, it is to do with famous faces like Victoria and David Beckham sharing their most Instagram-worthy moments within their chequerboard tiled hallway! This floor tiling style is having a real moment for good reason. It strikes that perfect balance between timeless elegance and playful edge."

Ashif Kazee Tile trend specialist at ROCCIA ROCCIA is the UK’s largest independent tile, bath, and kitchen showroom with the most comprehensive range of luxury brands in Europe. They are an award-winning family business with the achievement of winning the prestigious ‘Family Business of the Year’ 2024 award, at the Lancashire and North West Business Awards (BIBA's). ROCCIA proudly offers a bespoke first-class service from initial design consultation all the way to arranging final home installation.

3. Playful Parquet

This patterned kitchen flooring idea adds a touch more character to your interiors, without being too in-your-face. (Image credit: Alexander James Designer: Pringle & Pringle, Chauncey's Timber Flooring)

This geometric, patterned wood flooring type has been around since the 18th century, but now we're witnessing a more unique spin on the look.

"Parquet flooring is continuing to evolve in 2025, with a move towards more playful, expressive patterns," comments Ian. "Herringbone and chevron designs remain hugely popular, but we’re seeing clients increasingly use them in bolder ways, opting for oversized blocks, unusual layouts, or pairing them with contrasting borders to create a real design statement underfoot," he continues.

Adopting traditional, elegant styles and updating them in ways that feel more current and exciting will guarantee a timeless, yet contemporary feel in your home.

As Ian says, "There’s something incredibly elegant and timeless about parquet, but it also allows for personality and creativity. These patterns can add rhythm and texture to a space, helping to break up large floor areas and draw the eye through open-plan rooms."

4. Wood-Look Vinyl

"The Weymouth Collection is our new range of wood design flooring. And not only is it incredibly durable and waterproof, meaning they are ideal for use in every area of the home, they use the latest technology to offer a true-to-nature textured finish," says Darwyn. (Image credit: Woodpecker Flooring)

Nothing beats the look of a classic wood floor, but the durability and maintenance can often leave much to be desired, which is why we're seeing a move towards wood-look vinyl flooring.

Darwyn Ker, managing director of family-run flooring experts Woodpecker Flooring, says, "We are seeing a real demand for hyper-realistic wood effect flooring that can stand up to everything modern living can throw at it."

With these more durable types of flooring, you're able to achieve a longer-lasting effect while maintaining the same classic style.

"Homeowners who want all the practicality of a laminate or a vinyl, without compromising on the aesthetics, are looking to the next generation of wood-effect flooring," says Darwyn.

5. Taking Inspiration from Nature

"That’s exactly where our newly expanded Knight Tile collection comes in. With 13 beautiful new designs — from warm wood planks and elegant herringbones to tactile stone tiles — the collection offers a perfect balance of style, practicality, and comfort. These designs are inspired by the grounding qualities of nature but reimagined for everyday life," says Claire. (Image credit: Karndean)

We look to many places for inspiration, from the runways to the TV screen, but the one place that will never disappoint is the natural world. Nature has always been the most fulfilling source of design inspiration, and we're seeing a reignited embrace of this in our flooring trends.

As Claire Ryan from Karndean Design Flooring says, "As our homes evolve into multifunctional hubs — doubling as sanctuaries, workspaces, and social spaces — the concept of restorative design has never felt more essential. In an increasingly fast-paced and digitally saturated world, we’re all craving spaces that offer a sense of calm, clarity, and connection. That’s exactly what restorative design sets out to achieve."

Restorative design takes its inspiration from our surroundings, bringing in the grounding influences of nature to help evoke these feelings of relaxation and serenity, for a home that feels calm.

"It’s about more than just aesthetics. It’s a way of creating interiors that support mental and emotional well-being by appealing to our innate need for harmony and balance. Think natural textures underfoot, earthy tones that soften the edges of daily life, and materials that echo the outdoors — all thoughtfully chosen to soothe the senses and invite a sense of ease," she explains.

"By reconnecting us with nature and creating room to breathe, restorative design helps turn our homes into spaces where we can truly recharge," says Claire.

6. Mineral Drenching

A full mineral-drenched room gives an instantly relaxing, soothing feel. (Image credit: Julie Soefer. Studio credit Marie Flanigan Interiors)

You've heard of tile drenching and color drenching, but now we're making way for a new 'drenching' trend: mineral drenching.

"One flooring trend we're really excited about — and expect to see even more adoption of in the coming months — is the modern revival of mineral-style porcelain floor tiles," explains Ashif.

"While classic materials like marble and onyx stone have always been popular for floors, we're now seeing these luxurious finishes used throughout entire spaces in a trend known as 'mineral drenching,'" he continues.

Taking this all-encompassing approach to your material allows you to build a more striking, cocoon-like space in which you feel fully immersed in your material of choice.

“This approach wraps floors along with walls in rich, stone-inspired surfaces to create a truly immersive, cohesive look. It’s bold, sophisticated, and effortlessly elevates a room, perfect for anyone wanting to make a statement without sacrificing timeless appeal," says Ashif, "And it’s not just for lighter shades, this flooring style is being applied in deep and dark shades for a super luxurious, cocooning aesthetic."

7. Retro Modernism

Contrast wood flooring makes for a playful, modern take on mid-century design. (Image credit: Havwoods Flooring)

The term modern retro may, at first, seem like an oxymoron, but something about it just makes sense. And once you've seen it in practice, we're sure you'll agree.

Anthony Scott, from Havwoods, explains it, saying, "The popularity of the 'modern retro' trend continues to grow in the UK, as homeowners aim to bring a sense of nostalgia into their interiors — but with a contemporary twist."

He continues, "This trend is all about blending the charm of mid-century style with clean lines, curved forms, and a modern, curated feel."

This balanced, blended approach to interior design can create a home that maintains elements of that retro style, without feeling kitsch. It's an elevated take on nostalgic design.

"Flooring definitely plays a central role in achieving this balance. At Havwoods, our extensive collection of wood flooring ranges from rich coffee tones to soft, honeyed oaks, providing the perfect foundation for the 'modern retro' look. These tactile natural surfaces add texture and warmth while keeping a room feeling fresh and inviting," says Anthony.

Anthony Scott Global Purchasing and Product Development Director at Havwoods , Global Purchasing and Product Development Director Employee of Havwoods for 24 years and counting, Anthony has experience across many areas of the business. He started in the Warehouse fresh out of University and also held roles in Transport, Product Management, Business Development, and Sales. In 2016, Anthony began supporting the North American business, securing many global brands. Following this transatlantic success, Anthony took the reins as North America MD in 2019.

8. Smart Stripes

"If you're unsure of where to start, go bold in the bedroom. Smart stripes, in any width, are a brilliant way to make a bedroom feel wider or longer, depending on the direction in which the stripes are laid," says Kirsty. A bedroom flooring win. (Image credit: Alternative Floorings)

"Pinstripes, pencil, or bold and chunky, whatever your style, 2025 is officially the year of the stripe," claims Kirsty Barton, from Alternative Flooring.

This staple print is everywhere this year, and we're here for it.

"They have a unique ability to infuse energy and visual interest into any space, and this year, they’re making their mark everywhere. From upholstered furniture and wallpaper to rugs and carpets, stripes are proving that there’s little they can’t do," continues Kirsty.

As stripes are such an inherently simple pattern, there's endless space for exploration, with an option that can fit any vibe. They're perfect for leaning into a more maximalist look and finding which patterns go with stripes.

"Serving as decorative accents or impactful focal points, their versatility makes them truly timeless. If you embrace them all at once or take a more subtle, gradual approach, stripes perfectly harmonise with today’s leading interior trends," says Kirsty, "From cosy farmhouse aesthetic to full-on maximalism, there’s a style to suit everyone."

Plus, just as with striped clothing, striped flooring has a flattering, elongating effect, creating the illusion of more space, perfect for making smaller rooms look bigger.

9. Colorful Carpets

Bring in other complementary accents to your striking carpet color for a more cohesive design. (Image credit: Tim Veresnovsky)

2025 has been a big year for carpet trends, and we've seen them officially re-enter mainstream style, having been considered slightly outdated for the past few years. And personally, we couldn't be more pleased about this carpet renaissance.

"Transform your interiors with the latest trend in carpets and rugs: statement-making, vibrant hues," suggests Jodie Hatton, design manager at Brintons.

The colored carpet trend has been taking over our feeds, yet we still can't seem to get enough of it.

"2025 sees a gentle shift towards introducing bold colors to interiors — from flashes of rich red and intense jade green to calming coral. These shades are joined by electric cobalt and warming mustard yellow, creating floors that command attention. More than just a design choice, these bold colors reflect our collective desire for spaces that radiate personality and spark joy," says Jodie.

Rich, jewel tones look even more sumptuous on a plush carpet than they would when used on flat, one-dimensional surfaces. A thick pile rug in a vibrant shade instantly becomes the highlight of a room, while still leaving space for other design elements to shine.

"Create visual harmony by balancing these dramatic floor pieces with serene, neutral walls and clean-lined furniture. For the more adventurous, layer complementary bold accents throughout the space. Incorporate natural-colored materials such as rattan, wood, and linen to temper the intensity of these vivid tones," Jodie suggests.

10. Terracotta Tiling

Go for floor-to-wall tiling for a full terracotta drenched bathroom design. (Image credit: Tiles of Spain UK)

In keeping with the stylistic leaning towards warmer, earthy tones and natural hues, terracotta is set to become one of the hottest materials to style this year.

"Synonymous with traditional, Mediterranean interiors, terracotta has been a longstanding popular color and style choice," says María D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain UK.

This warm-toned clay material has been used for thousands of years, with existing artefacts dating back to Mesopotamia, so you can safely know it won't be going out of style any time soon. However, tile brands are continuously experimenting with the stone, offering new, contemporary takes on the ancient material, and giving us ideas for new ways to decorate with terracotta accents.

"From geometric patterns to glazed accent features and textured reliefs, the latest tile collections take the classic warmth of the terracotta colorway and blend it with a contemporary twist, providing a fresh, new take on a European design classic," says Maria.

FAQs

Where Can I Buy On-Trend Flooring?

Now that you're up to speed with the flooring trends of 2025, you might also be interested in exploring the flooring types that never go out of style.

The latest color trends have also been helping us make all of our design decisions this year.