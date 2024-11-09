"Modern Retro" Is the Mood of the Moment, and These 5 Designer Schemes Got the Memo
Think rich woods, deep reds, burnt oranges, and a surprise hit of blue for nostalgic, yet contemporary design
You can get a real sense of how people are feeling, and what they're craving, by the interiors trends of the moment — which is why the current appetite for nostalgic, modern retro decor is so interesting. It speaks to a collective need for comfort, warmth, and a yearning for a rose-tinted past.
And designers are delivering with schemes that embody modern retro decor in all its glory – think warm, earthy palettes of reds, yellows and oranges, materials like rich woods and stones layered together, and pattern brought in through a decorative mural, a prized landscape painting, a tortoiseshell vase. It's the interior design trend we can't get enough of.
Feeling the nostalgia yet? If not, you soon will — scroll on for the best retro room schemes around.
1. Balance out warm colors with a hit of cool
Lighting brand In Common With opened its showroom in a Tribeca loft in 2024 in time for NYCxDesign, and this space within is full of retro decor ideas – not least the color palette, with its ochre, burnt orange, burgundy and magnolia.
It might be the muted blue rug that's the most interesting part, though. Without it, the scheme would feel cocooning but a little one-note; instead, the addition of the carpet offers an opposing cool tone that imbues the room with a soft energy.
2. Layer rich and extravagant materials
In this private event box at Ascot Racecourse by Tatjana von Stein, burled wood is undoubtedly a huge driver of the nostalgic mood; the designer combines it with red-toned parquet flooring and blue stone surfaces to deepen the richness of the scheme. "We [were] inspired by the racecourse – the colors of the grass and the jockeys’ tops," says Tatjana.
It's through materials, however, that the nostalgia is really delivered. "I think beyond the colors it might be the extravagant use of burr wood paneling, the marble counter, and an overall slight nod to the Art Deco era that transports you — which was our aim, to walk into a little world as you enter this private space and what tends to be a day of revelry," says Tatjana.
3. Take cues from vintage-inspired patterns
Retro room ideas often reference classic vintage patterns or mural-style wallcoverings: the pieces in this scheme by LA design studio Night Palm were influenced by the wallpaper from Pierre Frey. The result is a soft, almost sepia-toned palette, brought up to date by the the grey-blue sheen of the living room sectional sofa.
"The palette was inspired by Italian cinema and a 90s floral Gucci editorial," says the studio’s founder, Tiffany Howell. "Our Pierre Frey wall covering was the starting point, which we pulled throughout the space." The use of warm, vintage-inspired colors – "sun faded and washed out tones such as greens and soft rose" – along with layered materiality, creates a "dreamlike romanticism," she adds.
4. Add a retro twist to a darker, moodier scheme
Rather than build on a warm neutral backdrop, Studio Montemayor chose a deep green for the walls and ceiling here – neutrals are instead offered through the carpet and sheer curtains – while the red of the nostalgic palette is drawn in through the table and chairs. "Colors have long been used to evoke emotion, and the red and green to create a comforting environment and draw the residents in," says principal Regina Perez Montemayor.
Rich, deep color trends are key to modern retro decor, Regina adds. "They trigger nostalgia because they are colors of our past — colors used in old master oil paintings, old photographs from our childhood, and more simply colors found in nature."
5. Use 'unexpected' color to bring the look up to date
In this houseboat scheme by Minneapolis studio Prospect Refuge, red and beige tones are interrupted by a cobalt cushion. The pink curtain is something of an interrupter too, acting as a scheme- and mood-brightener. "Enveloping, cozy and comfortable, the mix of patterns and the unexpected blue keep the scheme from being monotonous," says designer and founder Victoria Sass.
While the teak original to the boat has aged to a warm, rust tone, Victoria wanted to add a twist. "Playing into more of a purple undertone for the textiles feels playful and irreverent," she explains. "It's my personal opinion that purple goes with just about everything. I wanted it to feel like a space that had come together and been collected over a lifetime of travels."
