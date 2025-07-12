16 Different Styles of Curtains to Consider When Dressing Your Windows — And Which to Pick for a Modern Home

Curtains are not only a practical way to dress your windows, but one that designers often favor when looking to add design interest, warmth, and a tactile element to a room. That's why knowing the different styles of curtains, and what they each say about you, matters.

While choosing between curtains vs blinds (or even layering both) largely depends on their practical benefits, curtains are a wonderful way to add weight and depth to a room. That said, there's a whole range of different styles of curtains out there, and knowing where to start isn't always simple.

So, we've rounded up Livingetc's edit of the most elevated curtain styles. (It's not an exhaustive list, because why bother with curtains that aren't stylish?) From cafe curtains to heavier drapes, sheers, and blackouts, below are the curtain heading styles, as well as functions and fabrics worth knowing before you pick the best modern window treatment for your space.

The Curtain Heading Styles to Know

From pinch to cartridge pleats, the following list contains the most stylish curtain headings (the top part of your curtain that attaches to the curtain rod or track) to consider when adding design flair to your dressings.

1. Pinch Pleat

Featuring gathered pleats, pinch pleat curtains are a go-to choice if you want to create a formal look. (Image credit: Curtains 2go)

Pinch pleat curtains are a classic style of curtain featuring "tightly gathered pleats at the top, creating a tailored and elegant look", explains Yvonne Keal, product expert at Hillarys. "These pleats are sewn into the fabric at regular intervals, which not only gives the curtains a decorative look, but also helps them hang beautifully."

Creating more of a traditional look, pinch pleat curtains make a stylish window treatment idea for bay windows, and work well in many fabric types, according to Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Curtains 2go.

"This heading works nicely with a range of materials from voiles and sheers and linen to heavier fabrics like velvet and chenille," she adds.

2. Tailored Pleat

Tailored pleated curtains are a more relaxed take on a pinch pleat, perfect for creating a modern but still put-together look. (Image credit: Studio Alexandra, photography by Freya Llewellyn Smith)

A tailored pleat, though similar, is a different style of curtain that offers a slightly more relaxed and less structured look than a pinch pleat.

"A double-tailored pleat curtain is a contemporary version of a pinch pleat," adds Ali Childs, founder of Studio Alexandra, who opted for this curtain heading in the living room above. "It gives a chic outline while being understated and fuss-free. The folds stay nicely defined, easily maintaining a crisp and elegant aesthetic."

"The style sits well within most interior schemes, so unless we are working on a really rustic cottage, it is one we call on again and again, mixing prints, color, and fabric to ensure a cohesive look for each room," Ali adds.

3. Pencil Pleat

Pencil pleat curtains are defined by their tightly-gathered fabric at the top. (Image credit: Hillarys)

Perhaps the most popular and readily available style of curtain to shop, a pencil pleat, which features a much tighter gathering of fabric, gives a structured and modern look. An example can be seen in the cozy living room shown above.

"Pencil pleat curtain headings are a timeless classic, gathering the fabric into neat, semi-cylindrical rolls that resemble a row of pencils," describes Yvonne Keal.

This option still offers the classic appeal of pleated curtains but can feel more understated and relaxed than a pinch pleat, with a less rigid structure.

John Lewis Velvet Pair Lined Pencil Pleat Curtains From £95 at John Lewis Go for a classic pencil pleat curtain heading with this velvet option, which comes in a range of different colors and sizes.

4. Cartridge Pleat

For a structured and contemporary look, opt for a cartridge pleat curtain style. (Image credit: Pleat)

Yet another different style of curtain, cartridge pleat curtains, as seen in this open-plan kitchen and dining room, offers a more streamlined and modern look when it comes to window dressings, featuring structured interlining to give them their distinct shape.

"Cartridge pleats are stuffed to give them a wave-like effect, so it's a great option for a very clean and contemporary finish," explains Harriet Wooldridge, the founder of Pleat.

5. Eyelet

Eyelet curtains offer a distinct and modern look with their metal ring headings. (Image credit: John Lewis)

Eyelet curtains, also known as grommet curtains, are attached to the curtain pole through a series of metal rings. This style of curtain offers a simple and contemporary look, without the details of pleats, which makes it a particularly popular choice for more contemporary spaces.

"Eyelet curtain headings are a popular choice for modern homes, featuring metal rings that slide directly onto a curtain pole to create deep, uniform folds," Yvonne Keal explains. "This style offers a sleek, contemporary look and is ideal if you want your curtains to hang in smooth, elegant waves from top to bottom."

It's also a good choice if you want to make more of a feature of your curtain rod, as it's much more visible with this style of curtain.

John Lewis Arlo Pair Lined Eyelet Curtains From £40 at John Lewis John Lewis offers an extensive range of different styles of curtains, ready-made, including this burnt orange eyelet style in a number of lengths and drops.

6. Wave

Wave curtain pleats create a minimalist look with their concealed track and simple curve design. (Image credit: Hillarys)

Another contemporary style of curtain heading is wave curtains, which lean more minimalist with their hidden track and simple fold design.

If you're looking for curtain ideas for large windows, this modern style feels sleek and fuss-free. "Wave curtain headings are perfect for creating a relaxed, informal feel at the window," says Yvonne Keal.

"Fitted to a discreet track, the fabric falls in soft, ripple-like folds, allowing more of the curtain’s design to be seen and making it a great option for showcasing beautiful patterned or textured fabrics," adds Yvonne.

7. Ring-Top

A simple ring-top curtain heading is a classic choice that allows your fabric to make a statement. (Image credit: Studio Alexandra, photography by Finn Studio)

Ring-top curtains, as used in the bedroom above, are attached by rings that are fixed above the fabric. "We will often use a ring-top header where a pelmet isn’t the right fit, whether aesthetically or literally," shares Ali Childs of Studio Alexandra.

"In this lovely country bedroom, it was the latter — the windows reach almost to the ceiling, and introducing a pelmet would rob some of the beautiful light that streams in," she explains. "The ring-top header gives a clean and classic looking finish to the window dressing and allows the two-tone stripe fabric of the curtain to really shine."

You can often find different styles of curtain pleats that work with a ring-top design, too. For example, the curtains below from John Lewis feature a pencil pleat with a ring-top curtain header.

John Lewis Pure Cotton Pair Lined Pencil Pleat Curtains From £35 at John Lewis Available in a range of colors and sizes, these pencil pleat curtains feature a ring top header which means they sit below the curtain rod.

8. Rod Pocket

Rod pocket curtains are a timeless choice with subtly gathered fabric, without the addition of structured pleats. (Image credit: Tori Murphy)

If you're looking for a timeless and understated curtain heading style, a simple rod pocket is a great choice, and experts say it makes an effective window treatment for small rooms.

It describes a style of curtain, also known as casement or pole top curtains, where a fabric casing or pocket is sewn onto the top of the curtain back to conceal the rod.

“Rod pocket curtains offer a simple, timeless solution that is perfect for tighter spaces or where you want a more relaxed look," explains textile designer Tori Murphy.

Above, it was used as a functional yet stylish bathroom curtain idea. "The pocket allows the fabric to slide effortlessly onto the rod, while the gentle gather adds just the right amount of fullness," explains Tori. "This example is made with our signature sheer fabric, which feels light and informal, ideal for kitchens and bathrooms."

Tori Murphy Social Links Navigation Designer and Founder at Tori Murphy Tori Murphy is the designer and founder of her eponymous English homeware brand, Tori Murphy. In her early career, Tori moved to Milan where her passion for textile manufacturing flourished while working as a textile designer for renowned fashion houses, including Dior and Louis Vuitton. It was on the factory floor in Italy that the concept for her business took shape, prompting her return to England with the simple goal of establishing a homeware brand entirely woven and produced in the UK.

Different Styles of Curtain Functions to Know

But beyond choosing between the different styles of curtain headings, depending on where your windows are in the home, it's worth considering the functional requirements, and how your style of curtain can benefit the space accordingly.

Below, we've broken down some different styles of curtain depending on what you need in the space, from a practical point of view.

1. Blackout Curtains

Blackout curtains are a go-to choice if you need to fully block out the light. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

If blocking out light is a priority, then blackouts are the best style of curtain for you. Beyond their obvious functional purpose, this popular bedroom curtain idea comes in a whole range of colors, fabrics, and patterns to suit your space.

“Blackout curtains keep the light out and the warmth in, making them a practical choice for both bedrooms and living rooms," adds Iona Graham of Graham & Brown. "The heavy-duty design still maintains its graceful drape, whether you choose pencil pleats or wave."

La Redoute Intérieurs Lincot Hidden Tab Blackout Curtain From £32.99 at La Redoute Add a pop of yellow to your scheme with these functional blackout curtains.

2. Sheer Curtains

Sheer curtains allow light to filter into a room, a great choice if privacy is a concern. (Image credit: Kirsten Francis. Design: Studio Olivine)

If instead of fully blocking the light, you're looking to filter the light and maintain a level of privacy, sheer curtains should fit the bill.

In this modern living room, interior designer Hannah Blumenthal of NYC-based Studio Olivine opted for sheer curtains, which, in addition to their functional purpose, add a soft and relaxed look to the room.

"I love sheers for their ability to beautifully filter light while offering privacy and, when necessary, screening less-than-stellar views," Hannah shares. "In this Manhattan apartment, sheer curtains are installed in a ripple-fold design, adding verticality, visual interest, and softness to the modern space."

3. Cafe Curtains

Here, a bouclé cafe curtain adds a rustic feel to the room, while also adding privacy. (Image credit: Jenny Forsberg. Design: Gotain)

French cafe curtains are a stylish and trending way to add a cozy, bistro-style look to a space, while also adding some degree of privacy.

"Cafe curtains are half-height panels that cover the lower portion of a window, offering just the right balance of privacy and daylight," explains Tori Murphy. "This style of curtain brings a cozy, intimate charm perfect for kitchens, breakfast nooks, or any space where you want light streaming in but privacy below."

Marley Linen Slot Top Voile Panel £8 at dunelm.com Cafe curtains are the perfect way to add a touch of privacy to a space without blocking too much light.

4. Thermal Curtains

If you want to boost warmth in your room during the winter and block the heat in the warmer months, look no further than thermal curtains. (Image credit: Finn Studio. Design: Studio Alexandra)

"Thermal curtains are specially designed to help insulate a room by reducing heat loss in the winter and blocking out heat in the summer, making them an excellent choice for enhancing energy efficiency in the home," Yvonne Keal explains.

Whether you have large modern windows that bring in too much heat during the warmer months or older windows that let the cooler air in, thermal curtains are a clever choice to make your space more comfortable.

"They are crafted with special materials that help to block out sunlight and reduce heat transfer," Yvonne adds. "By minimizing the need for heating and cooling, thermal curtains can contribute to lower energy bills. Additionally, they often provide the added benefit of noise reduction, making them ideal for urban environments or homes near busy streets."

Different Styles of Curtain Fabrics to Know

And lastly, your choice of fabric not only adds to the visual appeal of your room but will also block light at varying levels, depending on your functional needs.

Below, we've broken down some of the most stylish curtain fabrics worth knowing when deciding on window dressings.

1. Lined Linen Curtains

Linen curtains create an earthy look, adding a lovely sense of texture to a room. (Image credit: Tori Murphy)

Linen is a wonderful choice for curtains, a stylish fabric trend that offers a relaxed and textured look with an earthy quality. Take inspiration from this living room and go for a rich neutral linen curtain to add texture and timelessness to your space.

"Plain Irish linen with a personality of its own lends itself to relaxed and comfortable living," says Tori Murphy. "Plain fabrics will never date, and they offer a welcome, calm respite to the many demands of a busy life."

2. Sheer Linen Curtains

Sheer curtains are a stylish way to soften the direct sunlight in a room. (Image credit: Gotain, photography by Jenny Forsberg)

A similar but different style of curtain is to opt for a sheer linen fabric, which will provide a natural, relaxed look that will softly diffuse (but not block) the light — making it a stylish living room curtain idea where total darkness isn't a requirement.

Kai Price, co-director at Att Pynta, says that "sheer linen curtains offer a light, airy elegance that gently filters sunlight while maintaining a soft sense of privacy", adding that "the natural weave creates a relaxed yet refined look, ideal for brightening up living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and dining areas."

H&M Home Long Linen-Blend Curtains £59.99 at H&M Home Let the light filter into your space while creating privacy with these linen-blend curtains.

3. Bouclé Curtains

Opting for bouclé curtains is a great way to add texture to your space, especially if you're decorating with a neutral palette. (Image credit: Jenny Forsberg. Design: Gotain)

If you want to add a textural look to your curtain ideas, consider a bouclé fabric.

"Bouclé curtains offer a beautifully textured and contemporary look, perfect for adding warmth and depth to any space," says Kai Price. "The fabric is manufactured with a special technique where the yarn is shaped into loops and knots, which gives it its characteristic 'bubbly' and textured surface that brings a sense of cozy sophistication to interiors."

"The subtle texture of bouclé complements minimalist decor while also adding interest to more layered, eclectic styles," he adds.

Kai Price Social Links Navigation Co-Founder and Director at Att Pynta Kai Price is the co-founder and director of Att Pynta, a homeware brand offering timeless Scandinavian design with a focus on custom-made curtains. After studying in Bristol, he moved to London in 2010 and began his career in fashion marketing before launching Att Pynta in 2014. Since then, Kai has shifted his focus to interiors, bringing a keen eye for design and detail to both his brand and personal projects.

4. Velvet Curtains

Create a weighty and sophisticated look with velvet curtains, as used in this modern bedroom. (Image credit: Jenny Forsberg. Design: Gotain)

Velvet curtains offer a weighty look that feels sophisticated and cozy, making them a great choice for modern bedroom ideas.

"Rich in texture and depth, the fabric adds a touch of elegance and warmth to any room, while its weight provides excellent light control and privacy," explains Kai Price of Att Pynta. "Designed to fall effortlessly, these curtains bring a sense of opulence".

FAQs

What kind of curtains are in style right now?

"In 2025, curtain trends center around natural fabrics like linen, bouclé, and sheer flax, with wave pleat styles leading for their clean, elegant drape," says Kai Price of Att Pynta. "Soft neutrals and earthy tones dominate, often layered for depth and versatility."

Meanwhile, "Cafe curtains have also made a strong comeback, especially in kitchens and bathrooms, offering charm and privacy without blocking natural light," he adds.

Designer Hannah Blumenthal of Studio Olivine also notes cafe curtains as a stylish choice for 2025: "Sheer cafe curtains are having a moment. They add charm to spaces like bathrooms, where a balance of privacy and natural light is key."

What type of curtain looks the most expensive?

Experts agree that how expensive curtains look comes down to the fabrics used, as well as their length and high-quality details. "Curtains that look expensive are typically made from high-quality natural fabrics like linen, velvet, or bouclé and feature tailored styles such as pinch pleat or wave pleat for a structured, elegant drape," says Kai Price.

Designers also have their opinions on whether curtains should touch the floor for an expensive look. "Floor-length designs that just touch the ground feel more refined, especially when lined for added weight and fullness," adds Kai.

"Neutral or rich muted tones add to the luxury feel, while quality hardware like brass or matte black poles or hidden tracks completes the sophisticated look," he continues. "Attention to detail, such as neat stitching and clean finishes, is key to achieving a high-end appearance."

In addition, if you want your curtains to look expensive, choose those that have interlining for a weighty look. "Interlining is essential for having curtains that look and feel thick, tactile, and luxurious," says Harriet Wooldridge of Pleat. "It helps any of the designs drape much more elegantly, gives you unrivaled thermal properties, and means the curtains will stay looking beautiful for over a decade."

While eyelet curtains are a popular modern style, they typically aren't the first pick amongst deigners.

"There will always be a place for eyelet curtains because they're readily available, relatively inexpensive, and easy to install," says designer Hannah Blumenthal, "However, they don't achieve the custom, high-end look that many designers and clients are seeking these days."



From heavy drapes that bring structure to a room to linen sheers that create a light and airy look, there are so many different styles of curtains to consider depending on what you're trying to achieve in your space.

Hopefully now you feel more confident in making a design-forward choice, but if something still doesn't feel right, it might be worth checking you're not committing one of the most common curtain mistakes designers warn against.