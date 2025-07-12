"I've Got No Room for a Fridge in My Small Kitchen" — Here's How the UK's Best Kitchen Designers Would Make Your Space Work

It seems as though the rules around what can be classed as a kitchen are becoming looser and looser, while the kitchens themselves are growing more and more narrow. To the point that many of us no longer have space for a fridge in our kitchens.

In the past, a kitchen consisted of a hob, an oven, a dishwasher, ample cabinetry, and, of course, a fridge. Nowadays, you're lucky if you can find more than two of these elements in a small kitchen in a city apartment. This may sound like a joke, but take a turn flat hunting in central London and you won't be laughing for much longer. I've seen some truly shocking spaces being passed off as kitchens, some of which were no larger than a pantry, and others of which a pantry would be too generous a description.

However, if, like many others, this is your reality, there are still several things you can do to make your space work for you. While a tiny kitchen may feel like you have to wave goodbye to all of your previous kitchen expectations, including a full-length fridge, our experts know that this doesn't have to be the case. They've decided to share all their tips, so you can make the most of the space you've.

1. Opt for Refrigeration Drawers

Some refrigerator drawers can also be used as wine coolers, or even freezers. (Image credit: Blakes London)

"In smaller kitchens, refrigeration drawers can be a smart solution," shares Tom Howley, creative design director of Tom Howley Kitchens.

This clever solution saves you plenty of space while allowing you immediate access to all your fresh produce.

"A metre-wide fridge drawer provides easy access to the back of the fridge and prevents large-scale cabinetry from dominating the room," he explains. "Built-under drawers work particularly well in galley kitchens, allowing for efficient kitchen storage without compromising on space."

Richard Davonport, from Davonport Kitchens, agrees, saying, "Drawer fridges are increasingly popular in kitchens where space is at a premium. They are easy to access, can be used just for fresh produce or drinks, and can be added to an island or prep zone."

By utilizing built-in drawers, you can create a seamless finish that blends in with the rest of your kitchen, making small kitchens look bigger. The last thing you want in a narrow space is a clutter of competing prints and finishes; this design choice allows for a sleeker look, which can be challenging to achieve when you're short on space.

"Refrigeration technology has significantly improved, offering more flexibility and efficiency than ever before. Whether integrating appliances seamlessly into cabinetry or opting for statement refrigeration, the key is ensuring the design works with the kitchen layout and enhances everyday functionality," comments Tom.

Tom Howley Creative design director of Tom Howley Bespoke Kitchens Tom Howley design, manufacture and install exquisite bespoke kitchens made from the finest materials. Each unique kitchen is designed around the lifestyle of a client, with their choice of styles, materials, colours and appliances, creating practical solutions in aesthetically beautiful rooms.

2. Play Around With Layout

Your fridge doesn't always have to be part of your main kitchen layout, in open plan living you can easily place your fridge in the living area. (Image credit: Harvey Jones)

To make a fridge fit into a smaller space, you may have to adopt some creative thinking. That means stepping outside the box and reconsidering your image of what a kitchen should look like, and starting to think about what a kitchen could look like.

"Start by looking beyond the obvious. Fridges don’t always need to sit in a run of base cabinets," says Simon Ribchester, head of design at Beams, "In smaller kitchens, try tucking one under a counter, integrating it into a tall larder unit, or even positioning it just outside the main kitchen zone, like in an adjoining pantry, utility space or hallway."

Although this may mean saying goodbye to the image of your dream kitchen that you've always had in mind, it can also mean embracing a new, unique kitchen layout. Who knows, you may even find yourself preferring it.

Neff Neff Integrated Under Counter Fridge £529 at John Lewis Size: H82.0 x W60 x D55 cm Despite its petite size, this Neff model can fit more than you may expect. With an impressive interior capacity of 134L, three shelves, and a side door with extra storage, you can easily fit your weekly shop in here.

3. Go for a Tall and Slim Option

In a narrow galley kitchen, like this, a narrow fridge in the corner maximizes your counter space. (Image credit: Kristy Noble. Design: Beams)

It's time to reclaim tall and skinny, taking it far away from old-fashioned beauty ideals and bringing it to the kitchen instead. That's right, the beanpole fridge might just be the way to go, especially in a narrow, galley kitchen.

"Tall, slimline fridge-freezers also work well in narrow kitchens, particularly if you position them at the end of a run or integrate them into a bank of full-height cabinets. That way, they don’t interrupt the flow of the main working area," explains Richard Davonport.

With this style, you can maximize your refrigerator storage without letting it dominate your small kitchen.

Richard Davonport Founder of Davonport Kitchens For over three decades, Davonport has been crafting exquisite, bespoke kitchen designs for a discerning clientele. As a British kitchen manufacturer, each project they undertake is a unique endeavour, driven by a singular ambition: to create an ideal space that perfectly complements your lifestyle.

4. Choose a Built-In Mini Fridge

Adding a glass-fronted under-counter fridge to your cabinetry can elevate the design of your kitchen while saving space. (Image credit: Hetherington Newman)

"The best way to introduce a mini fridge into a small kitchen space without it feeling like a downgrade is to build it into the cabinetry," comments kitchen designer Thomas Borcherding.

This approach allows for a minimalist kitchen with a more luxurious feel, removing the risk of your space looking like a temporary fix, as can often happen with mini fridges.

"Source a panel-ready mini fridge, which allows for cabinetry panels to be applied," says Thomas. "You may also wish to install a freezer drawer into your base cabinetry, which helps to account for the lack of freezer storage found in mini fridges."

Choosing an under-counter, built-in mini fridge maximises your counter space, so you don't have to feel cramped or boxed in when cooking.

Richard agrees and says, “One of the most effective approaches is to use under-counter appliances. A small fridge or freezer built into the cabinetry can sit neatly beneath the worktop, and in many cases, this arrangement is more than enough for day-to-day essentials."

5. Be Mindful About Your Shopping

Setting some drawers aside for storing produce will help free up space in your fridge, and your counters. (Image credit: Adam Kane Macchia. Design: Studio Dearborn )

This one may be harder to accept, but making a mini fridge work isn't just about clever design tricks; it's also about adjusting your lifestyle. Some things you store in your fridge, could actually be kept on kitchen shelving, for example.

"If you’re working with a small fridge, it helps to be thoughtful about what actually needs to be chilled," explains Richard, "Some items — like eggs, root vegetables, or sauces — can often be stored at room temperature, which frees up valuable shelf space."

Some simple switches, such as investing in a good fruit bowl to store your fresh produce or keeping your condiments in the cupboard, can make a surprisingly significant difference to the amount of fridge space you need.

It can also be helpful to consider adjusting your shopping habits. If you've gotten into the routine of doing one large weekly shop, you may find it helpful to try splitting it up into several smaller shops more frequently. Not only will this allow for more space in your fridge, but it will also help to reduce your food waste. A win-win.

TOAST Palm Hanging Basket | Natural £49 at Toast UK These hanging fruit baskets from TOAST don't just look adorable, but they will help you free up space in both your fridge and on your countertop. WELDUN Weldun Fruit Basket Metal £14.99 at Amazon UK This smart metal produce basket can be hung up on your wall to save some more counter space, or placed on your surface for easy access. Hand-Painted Ceramic Egg Holder £116 at ABASK Who knew freeing up space in your fridge could look so chic? We love this hand-painted ceramic egg holder and would happily have it on full display.

Now you've figured out how to navigate the issue of the fridge, it's time to tackle some of the other small kitchen problems. Why not learn from our mistakes, and hear the things Livingetc's renovation editor, Faiza Saqib, wished she knew before renovating her small kitchen.