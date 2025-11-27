My Nightmare? When the Fridge Door Is Full — But This Collapsible Wine Bottle Holder Will Be a Game-changer for Squeezing in an Extra Bottle of Wine Over the Festive Period

Safely store your festive fizz in your refrigerator this holiday season

Joseph Joseph collapsible under-shelf bottle holder
(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)
Seraphina Kyprios's avatar
By
published
in Features

When the festive season rolls around, our fridges transform into a storage unit of festive feasts, chilled fizz, and tasty treats. What was previously an uncluttered, orderly fridge becomes a trove of platters, open bottles and awkwardly stacked drinks.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll have muttered, 'Why can’t I just get rid of that wobble of wine bottles on the shelf?' at least once or twice. Enter the simple brilliance of the right storage solution: anxiety-free, efficient and stylish. Amongst the clutter, one small accessory stands out: the Joseph Joseph FridgeStore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder.

Whether you’re planning mulled-wine evenings, spontaneous guests or a just-in-case bottle of Prosecco, the right fridge setup is key. Instead of bottles slipping sideways, stacking themselves in a way that hides the cheese plate beneath or simply cluttering up the shelf space, this under-shelf home bar storage idea transforms wasted overhead space into dedicated bottle territory. It’s a modest innovation, yet exactly the kind of fix you’ll thank yourself for come January.


What makes it particularly useful is the collapsible design — when you’re not storing bottles you can flatten it (or push it out of the way) and reclaim the vertical space for something else. In short: less fuss, better organisation, and a fridge setup you can trust when the evening kicks off.

This style won't work for you? No stress — here are some alternatives.

So if your fridge is gearing up for a blitz of entertaining — whether friends or family —you might as well equip it with something that quietly makes a difference. The Joseph Joseph FridgeStore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder gives you a sleek, efficient way to handle bottles and reclaim shelf space.

If you’re going to be hosting, why not try one little accessory that lets you forget about the bottles and focus on the guest experience? Just like the Klippkaktus Ikea fridge dispenser, the FridgeStore™ wine bottle holder delivers on that promise.

Seraphina Kyprios
Seraphina Kyprios
Contributing Editor

Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on design, renovation and organisation. Seraphina is a qualified Interior Designer from KLC School of Design having worked at London-based interior design agencies Anouska Hempel and ND Studios. Seraphina has also completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with previous experience including writing for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Food & Travel and Fabulous Magazine.