My Nightmare? When the Fridge Door Is Full — But This Collapsible Wine Bottle Holder Will Be a Game-changer for Squeezing in an Extra Bottle of Wine Over the Festive Period
Safely store your festive fizz in your refrigerator this holiday season
When the festive season rolls around, our fridges transform into a storage unit of festive feasts, chilled fizz, and tasty treats. What was previously an uncluttered, orderly fridge becomes a trove of platters, open bottles and awkwardly stacked drinks.
If you’re anything like me, you’ll have muttered, 'Why can’t I just get rid of that wobble of wine bottles on the shelf?' at least once or twice. Enter the simple brilliance of the right storage solution: anxiety-free, efficient and stylish. Amongst the clutter, one small accessory stands out: the Joseph Joseph FridgeStore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder.
Whether you’re planning mulled-wine evenings, spontaneous guests or a just-in-case bottle of Prosecco, the right fridge setup is key. Instead of bottles slipping sideways, stacking themselves in a way that hides the cheese plate beneath or simply cluttering up the shelf space, this under-shelf home bar storage idea transforms wasted overhead space into dedicated bottle territory. It’s a modest innovation, yet exactly the kind of fix you’ll thank yourself for come January.
underusedThe Joseph Joseph FridgeStore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder is designed to tuck neatly beneath a shelf in your fridge, turning under-used vertical space into a dedicated bottle lane. It fits shelves with a depth of 26–38 cm and offers a clever, tidy solution for lying bottles horizontally and freeing up precious shelf space.
What makes it particularly useful is the collapsible design — when you’re not storing bottles you can flatten it (or push it out of the way) and reclaim the vertical space for something else. In short: less fuss, better organisation, and a fridge setup you can trust when the evening kicks off.
This style won't work for you? No stress — here are some alternatives.
This affordable and compact wine holder from Debenhams is ideal for anyone looking to improve fridge organisation without committing to an under-shelf installation. At just £5.99, it’s an easy upgrade that instantly tames bottle clutter.
The stackable design means you can build upwards if needed, allowing you to store multiple bottles in a stable tower. Whether you’re organising water bottles, soft drinks or wines the modular feel makes it adaptable to any fridge layout. It’s a low-cost, high-impact option perfect for smaller fridges or households wanting quick flexibility.
The AstraLoom Detachable Wine Rack available at Amazon is designed with a sleek, modern aesthetic that blends well into modern kitchens. It uses interlocking plastic components that snap together, giving you a stable structure suitable for both fridge shelves and kitchen countertops. The contoured grooves provide firm support for bottles, keeping them neatly aligned and accessible.
Because it’s detachable and modular, you can customize its length and height depending on how many bottles you need to store. It’s also easy to disassemble for cleaning or reconfiguring.
Made from sturdy acrylic, this acrylic wine bottle holder from Fruugo brings a clear, minimalist look to your fridge. Its solid build makes it especially good for heavier wine or champagne bottles, offering stable grooves that keep bottles securely in place. Because it’s transparent, it maintains a clean, open visual feel, preventing the fridge from looking cluttered.
This Amazon-available bottle holder is a sturdy, moulded plastic rack designed to store bottles securely. With curved slots designed to support multiple bottle shapes, it prevents rolling and keeps beverages chilled and easy to access. Lightweight, portable and easy to clean, it’s a simple but highly effective way to stay organised.
The Fruugo three-piece rack set gives you the option to store up to three bottles across layered, stackable sections. Its lightweight yet sturdy plastic is shaped to cradle bottles securely, stopping them from rolling around or knocking against other items.
Because each rack functions independently, you can spread them across shelves or place them together to build a larger structure. This versatility makes the Fruugo set particularly useful for hosts who stock multiple drink types without the commitment of a permanent setup.
The Joom Fridge Wine Bottle Rack offers a wave-style design perfect for securely nestling bottles. Made from durable plastic, it provides a steady resting place for wine, water bottles or fizzy drinks, preventing movement and clutter inside the fridge. Its clean and compact layout makes it especially handy for smaller fridges where every inch matters.
This option from Joom is lightweight and the smooth finish gives it a slightly more polished look than many budget alternatives. A dependable, easy-fit solution for everyday fridge organisation.
So if your fridge is gearing up for a blitz of entertaining — whether friends or family —you might as well equip it with something that quietly makes a difference. The Joseph Joseph FridgeStore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder gives you a sleek, efficient way to handle bottles and reclaim shelf space.
If you’re going to be hosting, why not try one little accessory that lets you forget about the bottles and focus on the guest experience? Just like the Klippkaktus Ikea fridge dispenser, the FridgeStore™ wine bottle holder delivers on that promise.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on design, renovation and organisation. Seraphina is a qualified Interior Designer from KLC School of Design having worked at London-based interior design agencies Anouska Hempel and ND Studios. Seraphina has also completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with previous experience including writing for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Food & Travel and Fabulous Magazine.