My Nightmare? When the Fridge Door Is Full — But This Collapsible Wine Bottle Holder Will Be a Game-changer for Squeezing in an Extra Bottle of Wine Over the Festive Period

When the festive season rolls around, our fridges transform into a storage unit of festive feasts, chilled fizz, and tasty treats. What was previously an uncluttered, orderly fridge becomes a trove of platters, open bottles and awkwardly stacked drinks.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll have muttered, 'Why can’t I just get rid of that wobble of wine bottles on the shelf?' at least once or twice. Enter the simple brilliance of the right storage solution: anxiety-free, efficient and stylish. Amongst the clutter, one small accessory stands out: the Joseph Joseph FridgeStore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder.

Whether you’re planning mulled-wine evenings, spontaneous guests or a just-in-case bottle of Prosecco, the right fridge setup is key. Instead of bottles slipping sideways, stacking themselves in a way that hides the cheese plate beneath or simply cluttering up the shelf space, this under-shelf home bar storage idea transforms wasted overhead space into dedicated bottle territory. It’s a modest innovation, yet exactly the kind of fix you’ll thank yourself for come January.

Joseph Joseph Fridgestore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder £14 at Joseph Joseph UK underusedThe Joseph Joseph FridgeStore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder is designed to tuck neatly beneath a shelf in your fridge, turning under-used vertical space into a dedicated bottle lane. It fits shelves with a depth of 26–38 cm and offers a clever, tidy solution for lying bottles horizontally and freeing up precious shelf space.





What makes it particularly useful is the collapsible design — when you’re not storing bottles you can flatten it (or push it out of the way) and reclaim the vertical space for something else. In short: less fuss, better organisation, and a fridge setup you can trust when the evening kicks off.

This style won't work for you? No stress — here are some alternatives.

So if your fridge is gearing up for a blitz of entertaining — whether friends or family —you might as well equip it with something that quietly makes a difference. The Joseph Joseph FridgeStore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder gives you a sleek, efficient way to handle bottles and reclaim shelf space.

If you’re going to be hosting, why not try one little accessory that lets you forget about the bottles and focus on the guest experience? Just like the Klippkaktus Ikea fridge dispenser, the FridgeStore™ wine bottle holder delivers on that promise.