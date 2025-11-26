While it may be the best time to pick up a new piece or two for your home, it's also an undeniable fact that shopping the Black Friday sales can quickly get overwhelming. There are so many sales, slashed prices, and stuff to score that it's easy to fall into the trap of buying something you don't actually want or need, just because it was a deal too good to miss.

As a design editor, I get the inside scoop when it comes to sales; sneak peeks at what is to come, and a chance to make a list of the best deals to keep my eye on once the sale officially starts. This year, to make your life a whole lot easier, I'm sharing that list with you — from countertop appliances to bedding, coffee machines, and purely pretty things for your home, below, are my quick links to the best Black Friday deals to shop when it comes to your home.

As for what I've got my eye on? This Smeg coffee machine (which was £699, now £329) would be a stylish hosting hack to keep guests caffeinated. For my partner who loves to cook, I'm thinking of getting him either something from the up to 40% off selected Le Creuset styles at John Lewis, this KitchenAid stand mixer (that is now just £280, not £499) from Argos, or a piece from Our Place, which is now up to 20% off at Selfridges. For anyone design-inclined, there's nothing like jumping into fresh sheets, especially when you can get 35% off bedding bundles at Bed Threads, and for that hard-to-shop-for brother, boyfriend, cousin, uncle... psst, there's up to 20% off Sonos and 30% off Bang & Olufsen at Fenwick right now.

But the home deals don't stop there. Here are some of the best standout styles I've found in the Black Friday sale (so far!) There's something for every room in the home.

Kitchen Deals

Bedroom Deals

Dining Room Deals

Bathroom Deals

Living Room Deals

More Black Friday Deals