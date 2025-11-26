A Design Editor's Cheat Sheet to the Black Friday Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping for Your Home This Year
The Black Friday sales can quickly get overwhelming, so I've done the hard work and found the only deals you need to know about
While it may be the best time to pick up a new piece or two for your home, it's also an undeniable fact that shopping the Black Friday sales can quickly get overwhelming. There are so many sales, slashed prices, and stuff to score that it's easy to fall into the trap of buying something you don't actually want or need, just because it was a deal too good to miss.
As a design editor, I get the inside scoop when it comes to sales; sneak peeks at what is to come, and a chance to make a list of the best deals to keep my eye on once the sale officially starts. This year, to make your life a whole lot easier, I'm sharing that list with you — from countertop appliances to bedding, coffee machines, and purely pretty things for your home, below, are my quick links to the best Black Friday deals to shop when it comes to your home.
As for what I've got my eye on? This Smeg coffee machine (which was £699, now £329) would be a stylish hosting hack to keep guests caffeinated. For my partner who loves to cook, I'm thinking of getting him either something from the up to 40% off selected Le Creuset styles at John Lewis, this KitchenAid stand mixer (that is now just £280, not £499) from Argos, or a piece from Our Place, which is now up to 20% off at Selfridges. For anyone design-inclined, there's nothing like jumping into fresh sheets, especially when you can get 35% off bedding bundles at Bed Threads, and for that hard-to-shop-for brother, boyfriend, cousin, uncle... psst, there's up to 20% off Sonos and 30% off Bang & Olufsen at Fenwick right now.
But the home deals don't stop there. Here are some of the best standout styles I've found in the Black Friday sale (so far!) There's something for every room in the home.
Kitchen Deals
Bedroom Deals
Dining Room Deals
Bathroom Deals
Living Room Deals
More Black Friday Deals
- Anthropologie: 25% off everything, extra 30% off sale
- Bed Threads: 20% off everything, 35% off bedding bundles
- Cozy Earth: 30% off all bedding
- Habitat: 25% off festive homeware, 20% off furniture, and more
- Heal's: 15% off everything
- H&M Home: 20% off selected styles
- John Lewis: 20% off Le Creuset, up to 30% off Joseph Joseph, and more
- Joseph Joseph: 30% off orders over £100, and a 50% off daily deal
- KitchenAid: up to 40% off selected styles
- La Redoute: up to 50% off everything
- Marks & Spencer: up to 40% off selected homewares
- nkuku: 20% off using code BLACK20
- Piglet in Bed: 25% off sitewide
- Pooky Lighting: 15% off sitewide (20% off orders over £350)
- Pottery Barn: up to 20% off selected furniture and decor
- Ruggable: up to 30% off selected styles
- Soho Home: 25% off selected styles
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.