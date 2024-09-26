I'm a Style Editor With Expensive Taste — These Are the Home Deals On My Radar for Fall 2024

As a shopping editor, I know a thing or two about home deals. Every day, I spend hours upon hours trawling my favorite retailers with one goal: finding the most stylish, high-quality finds at the best prices.

Now that it’s officially fall, it’s time for a change of guard. While autumn in our school years might have cued new clothes and supplies, as adults, we scratch that itch by refreshing our homes. Whether it's finding the best sofas, a new dining table, or a hotel-quality bedding set, the seasonal shift back to more time inside calls for a full home makeover.

But even with sales top of mind, know that I only go for the good stuff – the most highly rated pieces from our editors’ most trusted home decor brands. These are the items I’d personally take home. My aim is for you to click on each and every home deal and think, ‘Wow, I can get that for this price?’ Yes, you can.

Bookmark this guide for up-to-date coverage on the best home sales, across all categories. I’ll be popping in regularly to keep you in the loop.

Where to Find the Best Home Deals

If you're in a hurry, here’s a quick list of Livingetc's favorite stores to check out. I'm continually refreshing this lineup, reflecting the best deals on home decor and furniture at any given time.

Best home deals today

I'll be adding to this page constantly so that you can always find high-style, low-cost home deals from your favorite retailers. These are my top picks this week.

Best Accent Chair Deal

Posse Velvet Accent Chair Now $365.26, Was $1,277 Walmart Over $900 off one of Walmart's best velvet accent chairs. I mean, deals like this don’t just come around every day! I love the juxtaposition of the plush, cushy seat with its sharp, modern lines — it’s comfort, but with an edge. Design-forward and cozy, this is the chair you’ll want to sink into while binge-watching Halloween flicks this fall (or, you know, impressing picky guests). Grab one or, better yet, buy two for a contemporary conversation couple.

Best Loveseat Deal

Wrofly Boucle Loveseat Now $379.99, Was $699.99 at Amazon More time indoors calls for your coziest reinforcements, and for me, that means one thing and one thing only: boucle. This is one of the best loveseats I've seen in some time with its unique cloud-like construction and high-end design appeal — all for under $400! Perfect for two, it’s the ideal size for small spaces or as a statement styled alongside full-sized sofas. Oh, and it’s earned a perfect 5-star rating.

Best Sofa Deal

82" Haven Leather Sofa Now $2,309.99, Was $3,299 at West Elm Despite making your wallet cringe a little initially, you can absolutely never go wrong with a classic leather sofa. West Elm’s sleek, minimalist version in supple saddle leather is so gorgeous, it doesn’t even need throw pillows. But if that's your thing, go for jewel tones (especially oxblood — a Livingetc favorite hue at the moment) and pair it with textured throws. One of the best sofas you can buy at the moment.

Best Sleeper Sofa Deal

Nouhaus Module Sleeper Sofa Now $1,099.99, Was $1,799.99 at Amazon Surprise! The in-laws are staying over. And suddenly, the lack of a guest bedroom becomes a real dilemma. Finding yourself one of the best sleeper sofas is key. This particular one not only looks sleek enough for a living room, but it’s got rave reviews for comfort too. No ugly bulk here — just clean-lined elegance in a range of shades like black, dark gray, and ocean blue. If I needed one right now, this would be my pick, 100%.

Best Coffee Table Deal

Round Fluted Drum Coffee Table Now $319.99, Was $369.99 at Amazon If I saw this sitting in someone’s living room, the last place I’d guess it came from is Amazon. That fluted detailing? Divine. The shape? So high-end. I'm of the opinion that it's one of the retailer's best coffee tables, effortlessly elevating any room beyond the usual boxy suspects. I’m loving it in rich walnut — it feels seasonal without being too imposing. Plus, it’s just under 40 inches, making it a perfect match for smaller spaces.

Best Dining Table Deal

Larson Glass Dining Table Now $524.99, Was $749 at West Elm I take my dining tables seriously. This mid-century-inspired beauty is perfect for gatherings, whether it’s family dinners or wine-fueled nights with friends. Its light, airy glass top gives the illusion of more space — ideal if you’re working with a smaller area. Also a prime opportunity to showcase a fun patterned rug underneath! West Elm’s quality doesn’t hurt either, and the fact it's on clearance? Snap it up fast.

Best Outdoor Furniture Deal

Adreian 2-Person Round Outdoor Bistro Set Now $455, Was $796.80 at Wayfair Bistro sets might just be the best outdoor furniture indulgence. Sipping your morning coffee alfresco, pretending you're a patron at a Parisian café? Yes, please. This set, while chic, is also surprisingly durable — waterproof, UV-resistant, and strong enough to handle the elements. Add a cozy rug and a book, and you’ve got yourself an affordably good-looking outdoor upgrade.

Home Decor Deals

Best Lighting Deal

Sylvia Rattan Table Lamp Now $89.99, Was $179 Scallops are having a major moment. Playful, fanciful, and fun — scalloped edges are popping up everywhere, but have you seen them in rattan? Delightfully unexpected, they add a touch of whimsy to any room, especially in sun-drenched spaces. Currently 50% off, these are some of the best table lamps on the Urban Outfitters website — sophisticated without taking themselves too seriously.

Best Rug Deal

Color Wash Rug, 9' x 12' Now $399.99, Was $799 at West Elm 50% off one of best rugs to double as art? Yes, please. And it's not just any abstract rug — a sizeable one at that, offering tremendous bang for your buck. It's shed-resistant, sparing you from that annoying six-week purging process and making it an ideal pick for your most high-traffic areas. Pair it with bold accents in orange or red for a design-forward pop of color.

Best Bedding Deal

Classic Percale Duvet Cover Now $60.69, Was $119 at Brooklinen Hotel sheets are the ultimate luxury. Brooklinen’s fan-favorite percale makes your bed feel like a five-star suite with its soft, crisp finish that’s perfect for all seasons. At nearly half off, I wanted to gatekeep the brand's best bedding deal, but I had a change of heart. Pro tip: pair with patterned sheets for a high-contrast, high-impact bedscape.

Q&A

When will Black Friday Sales begin?

Black Friday home deals are arguably my favorites of the year. This year, the glorious sales extravaganza falls on November 29th, and you better believe that every one of the retailers featured in this edit are gearing up for some delicious deals.

Fortunately, the days of crazed midnight shopping sprees to snag a flat-screen are long behind us — in 2024, we're shopping smarter, not harder. In fact, many major retailers, like Amazon and Walmart, are getting the party started early, with Black Friday deals popping up as soon as October.

So, if you want to get a head start on your holiday gifting (and score some killer home finds in the process), now's your time. That said, don’t get too comfortable! While some deals roll out in advance, they won’t stick around for long. The best finds tend to disappear fast, so keep an eye on this page as we approach the big day to stay ahead of the crowd.

When is the best time to shop for home deals?

If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping editor, it’s that home deals are always lurking around the corner — sometimes in the most unexpected moments. Think: winter boucle in summer and summer linens in winter. Believe it or not, the off-season is prime time for sneaky steals!

Right now, it’s fall, which means springtime florals, light color palettes, and natural materials are being offered at bargain prices. It takes a keen eye (and possibly a borderline-obsessive relationship with your screen) to uncover them, but don’t worry — I’ve got you covered. After all, shopping is quite literally my full-time job.