I Tested John Lewis' Best Sofas — These Are My Thoughts, and Which I'd Buy in 2025 for Style and Comfort

I'm somebody that has bought a sofa blind from the internet, never having tested or even seen it in real life and, spoiler, it didn't end well. It was uncomfortable to sit on and the fabric felt rough, even though I paid a pretty penny for it. Lessons learned.

That was a long time ago now, and I've since owned, and sat on, a lot of great sofas, including one of the best John Lewis sofas I think there's been over the years. While I moved on from it for a slightly more contemporary color, said John Lewis sofa is still going strong, some six years later, in the lounge at my mother-in-law's.

That's to say, I do rate John Lewis' sofas from an objective perspective when it comes to where to buy a sofa. There's no commercial relationship to disclose, other than the fact that the brand will give us some commission if you click a link in this article and buy one of its many sofas — but you'll find these reviews are honest about each sofa's highlights and drawbacks, based on my own testing.

The store's sofas aren't cheap, necessarily, but they often look more expensive than they actually are, and offer original, contemporary takes on the latest trends, rather than trying to duplicate what everyone else is doing. It also caters to two distinct markets, the more contemporary Livingetc side, and a more classic, traditional aesthetic. For this article, we're talking about John Lewis' own-brand sofas, but they stock a range of brands, too, including: Swyft, West Elm, Swoon, and Made.

For 2025, John Lewis' best sofas include curves, low-slung profiles, and generous, deep seating. But, while they may look the part, are they comfortable enough to match? I headed out, clipboard in hand, to put each of them through their paces. I'll be honest, I didn't test any of the sofas I don't think have a place in the home of a Livingetc reader (nor the ones I couldn't find in a store to try out), so this is an edit not only of which John Lewis sofas are comfortable and durable, but in fashion, too.

Newlyn

John Lewis Newlyn Sofa View Configurations at John Lewis Price: From £1,999 for a four-seater

Firmness (according to John Lewis): Extra soft

My Score: 2/5

On paper, the Newlyn sofa was my favorite John Lewis sofa as I headed into the store. The modern and un-bulky shape caught my eye; the side pillows make a nice detail that makes it feel more expensive, and it has that boxy, low-to-the-floor style I'm all about in sofa trends right now. However, the problems with it were obvious in person, at least the version I saw in the John Lewis Oxford Street. It's fair that it may have been the fabric choice for this sofa in this setting, but I'd be keen to see it again in another setting to see how it compares. So, I'm not ruling it out completely.

I love the look of relaxed linen, but this sofa was just a little too relaxed for me. It feels like the sort of sofa I'd be constantly plumping and trying to get creases out of, all the while nervous to let anyone sit near it with a drink or food for risk of stains (however, the covers are removable and washable, which is a plus).

It's soft, but I didn't find it super cushioned to sit on either. I get it, feather fills are an acquired taste, but I've not acquired the taste for this type of sofa quite yet.

It has its plus points, however. It's super deep, which makes for a comfortable reclining seat, even for someone my height, and if you like a low sofa, this one definitely fits the bill.

Harbour

John Lewis Harbour Sofa View Configurations at John Lewis Price: From £1,146.65 for a two-seater

Firmness (according to John Lewis): Medium

My Score: 3/5

At first glance, the Harbour sofa didn't inspire a whole lot of reaction; however, on closer, real-life inspection, I found it to be quite the charmer. It's subtle in design, for sure, but the curved arm detail was just enough to elevate it and make it feel special enough for a contemporary home. It has a cool, Scandinavian design quality to it, but you could take it in a bolder direction with a choice of color and fabric from the 70-deep range.

It's a nice, medium firmness which, coupled with another deep seat, felt like it would work for both lounging and a more upright sitting position, striking a good balance. Not too much plumping, but soft and enveloping enough; not too much of a statement that you'll get tired of it, but enough character to hold your attention — it's sort of a classic Goldilocks sofa, if ever I've seen one.

My only note? The fabric I tried was the Aquaclean Matilda Natural, which I found a little coarse. It brings a nice texture, but I don't think I'd choose it for my everyday lounging sofa.

Lozenge

John Lewis Lozenge Sofa View Configurations at John Lewis Price: From £1,799.99 for a 5-seater

Firmness (according to John Lewis): Firm

My Score: 4/5

When interiors editor Emma Breislin attended the John Lewis showcase this year, she reported back that the Lozenge sofa has been such a big seller for the brand that they even launched an outdoor version of it for 2025. It surprises me, not because this curved sofa isn't a great, inventive design, but because it is. It's one of the more out-there sofas in John Lewis' range, so I'm a little surprised it has such wide appeal.

However, it's hard to deny its star power in real life. In almost every John Lewis store I visited, I had to wait my turn to sit on this sofa. It seems to have a natural draw — something inviting and enticing about its curves.

It's firm, and structured, for sure — not the sort of couch that you dive onto and sink into the cushions, but the amorphous shape of the seat cushions means whatever mood you're in, you can find the best seat in the house. The curved backrest makes it cocooning, and lends itself well to hangout sessions, where more linear sofas can feel like you're pointing away from each other.

The white textured fabric it's often pictured in is, again, a little coarse for my tastes, but it feels like it'd be more durable than a true boucle, which it emulates pretty well.

Flow

John Lewis Flow Sofa View Configurations at John Lewis Price: From £1,799 for a three-seater

Firmness (according to John Lewis): Medium

My Score: 4/5

I had the sense that the Flow sofa was a sort of modern take on the Art Deco shell design, with its curved arms and channeled back. It has that formal 'cocktail couch' feel, but, actually, it's much deeper and more comfortable than that. At my height, my legs were flush to the seat cushion when my feet were on the floor, a sign that it's a good sofa for taller people.

The back is a little firmer than some of the other sofas on this list, but its curved corner made it comfortable to relax into. The arms are high, so not the ideal couch for napping, necessarily, but a great comfortable spot to rest your arms on.

The Natural Boucle, again, for me, was a little coarse for a sofa textile, but felt robust enough for a family sofa that I'd waive my concerns.

Tokyo

John Lewis Tokyo Sofa View Configurations at John Lewis Price: From £1,912.80 for a four-seater

Firmness (according to John Lewis): Soft

My Score: 4/5

I really enjoyed the modern, low, and deep silhouette of the Tokyo sofa when I saw it in the store. It's structured, but it has an easiness about it too, thanks to the movable back cushions. This is your real hangout sofa — it's feet up, hours-long conversations, and get comfortable for a film night. It works in a group setting, if you were hosting, for example, but the back cushions being adjustable means you can really create your own comfortable way of sitting when there are fewer of you using it.

I was surprised that John Lewis had rated it as a soft vs firm sofa, however. I took my own notes before consulting the brand's guides, and rated it more towards a medium (even on the edge of firm), just with a nice bounce to it in the cushion. The deep seats were comfortable for my long legs, and the size of the arms felt right for when you want to sit a bit more upright in the chair. I like the slight slant to the arm for comfort, but it takes it to more of a 'modern' design, and I think, in general, I prefer a more boxy arm format.

I found both the foam and fiber seat cushions and back cushions nice to relax into. I can see, however, that the back cushions will need a gentle plumping most times you get up, but it's definitely not the most drastic case in that the cushions don't look terrible if they're not plumped, just slightly unkempt.

Legs can be in either dark or light wood, and you've got the option of 70 fabrics. This sample was in a beige chenille, which I found soft and comfortable.

Bloc

John Lewis Bloc Sofa View at John Lewis Price: £899

Firmness (according to John Lewis): Medium

My Score: 4/5

The Bloc sofa is part of John Lewis's Anyday Range — the brand's budget offering. However, I think this sofa, in particular, looks a lot more expensive than its £899 price tag. It's not available in alternative configurations other than a left and right chaise, but if the size and shape suit your space, you're in for an affordable treat.

With no separate cushions as such, it feels like one of John Lewis' best sofas for a minimalist living room. The Bloc has quite a low back, which doesn't give you the most support, but on the flip side, makes it feel like an ideal sofa for an open concept living space. It looks good from all angles. It's rated medium, but I'd say a medium firm, and it feels low to the ground.

Unlike the majority of sofas on this list, it's not available in a huge range of fabrics — just the Natural Weave Fleck I tried in the showroom, and a subtle corduroy Corded Latte Mini. They're versatile choices, but not if you want color or a particular texture outside these materials.

I'm still on the hunt for more of John Lewis' best sofas to try — even in its biggest stores, you might not find every single style it lists on its websites. However, while I was there, I also found time to test other sofas, from the likes of sofa in a box brand Swyft. John Lewis has such a wide offering, you don't have to limit yourself to just its own sofas, no matter how stylish I think they may be.