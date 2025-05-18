I Asked Interior Designers to Share the Best IKEA Products They've Ever Bought — Here's What They Said
IKEA's catalogs are about as long as the iconic pathway through their stores, so save yourself the time, and shop this designer-edit instead
You can't deny the appeal of shopping at IKEA. There's something for everything — if you know how to find it, that is. When it comes to the best IKEA products, you can, of course, refer to the countless hacks all over the internet, or, you can do what we like to do, and ask those who know best: interior designers.
IKEA's product catalog is massive, which makes finding the good stuff not only slow, but often a struggle, too. Depending on what you need — extra storage for your kitchen, a new frame for your bed, curtains, bedding, or the base for a new IKEA hack you want to try — it's hard to know what will last, what works best, and realistically, what won't necessarily look like it's from IKEA.
So I reached into the Livingetc rolodex, and asked four interior designers for the best IKEA products in their books. From mirrors to sleek storage, desks, and sofas, these are seven pieces they've used in their interior projects, and even their own homes.
1. KUGGIS Box
I don't know about you, but it seems like I'm always looking for more home organization ideas. IKEA has simple, affordable, and attractive options, but which style is the best? Well, according to interior designer Sarah Brady, it's the KUGGIS Box.
In fact, it's a go-to storage solution for Sarah and her team. "We not only recommend it to our clients to streamline their storage solutions, but we also rely on it in our own office to keep vendor samples neatly organized and easily accessible," she says.
Made from a durable and sturdy plastic material, and it also features a lid to contain what's inside or stack objects on top of. "We appreciate the sleek design and stackable functionality of the KUGGIS boxes," Sarah explains. "With a variety of sizes available, there's a storage solution for virtually anything that needs a place."
Sarah Brady is the founder and principal designer at New Jersey-based Salt Design Company. Sarah had a deep-rooted connection to the world of construction, and after years working in finance, she followed her passion to open Salt Design Company in 2014. Her style is influenced by her New England upbringing as well as her love for minimalist design.
2. EKTORP Sofa
The best sofas for style and quality are hard to find at an affordable price point, but the EKTORP sofa from IKEA manages to check all the boxes, and it happens to be one of the best IKEA products architectural designer Georgina Wilson has ever bought.
"[It's] a long-standing favorite due to its comfort, quality, and removable slipcovers," she shares. The EKTORP features high-resilience foam and polyester fiber cushions, finished with an ultra-soft, removable cover. If a stain or spill occurs, simply remove the slipcover and toss it in the wash. You can even buy additional slipcovers from IKEA — swap out the dark gray for a light beige in the summer.
Because of the EKTORP sofa's durability, convenient maintenance, and overall elegant style, Georgina tells me it's a great solution for young families.
Georgina Wilson is an award-winning registered architect with over two decades of experience designing residential and commercial spaces that blend beauty and functionality in meaningful ways. She believes that a home should not only be visually captivating but should also enhance everyday living.
3. BESTÅ TV Bench
Another one of the best IKEA products, according to Georgina? The BESTÅ TV bench. This bench mounts to the wall and can serve as a console table underneath your TV, among other things. It measures roughly 180cm wide and features three doors that open for extra storage.
Although this bench is sold as a piece of living room furniture, Georgina says her favorite BESTÅ IKEA hack is using it as seating.
"BESTÅ works exceptionally well as a banquette base," she says. "Its low profile and modular design make it easy to customize for dining or casual seating areas."
Rest it on the ground against a wall in your dining room and add some cushions to the top to transform this TV unit into a stylish seating solution. Simple.
4. ALEX Desk
Looking for a new desk, but not interested in breaking the bank? Try the ALEX desk, one of the best IKEA products according to designer Emma Deterding.
"It's a great desk and is really versatile, working in a variety of spaces and design styles, and also comes in an array of colors and sizes — so you can always find the perfect fit," Emma says. And the best part? It's less than £100.
It comes in a few different sizes and styles, so you can decide which model would suit your home office style best. This particular model is simple, yet it packs in plenty of features — two drawers, built-in cable management, and a large surface area on top for working.
"It's a very smart design and is featured in a number of our projects — especially where budgets are on the tighter side," Emma shares. "It's a reliable piece that we come to again and again because it works."
5. PAX Wardrobe
IKEA is known for convenient closet organization ideas, and the PAX Wardrobe system is one that Georgina Wilson swears by. "[It's] one of IKEA's most versatile storage solutions," she says.
The PAX Wardrobe provides substantial storage with its three frames, two clothing rails, five shelves, and three drawers. But one of the best things about its design is its adaptability.
"I've used PAX in traditional wardrobes, laundry fit-outs, entryway storage and as concealed joinery in multifunctional spaces," Georgina says. "The internal configuration options are especially useful for tailoring storage to suit individual needs."
The PAX Wardrobe's modular design makes it adjustable, and its simplicity is guaranteed to look good anywhere in your home.
6. HOVET Mirror
Everyone needs a large mirror in their home, and one of interior designer Terri Brien's best IKEA products is the HOVET mirror. It's the perfect size full-length mirror, standing at about 196cm tall and stretching about 78cm wide. With its aluminum frame, this mirror is sleek, simple, and minimal.
Terri tells me that the HOVET is the best IKEA product for home gyms. "I typically use three, either side-by-side vertically or stacked horizontally, depending on the space," she says. "It’s perfect for giving clients a full view of their form while working out, and the clean, minimal design blends seamlessly into a variety of interiors."
Mounting supplies are conveniently included with this mirror if you choose to hang it, or simply rest it against a wall for an equally attractive look.
Terri Brien is the owner and principal designer at Terri Brien Interiors, a design firm based in Southern California. Terri has over 20 years of experience in high-end residential design. Her style blends sophistication and comfort, and her goal is to create timeless spaces infused with character.
7. GRILLSKÄR Barbecue
With the summer approaching, it's time to freshen up your patio for outdoor entertainment season. Of course, you'll need some garden furniture, but what about appliances? Georgina Wilson tells me the best grill for your outdoor space might just be from a place you least expect — IKEA.
The brand's GRILLSKÄR Barbecue is a stainless steel outdoor appliance that has Georgina's designer stamp of approval. "[It's] a well-designed outdoor grill with strong performance and a clean, modern aesthetic," she tells me.
Not only that, but it has exceptional durability and is suited for year-round use in your outdoor space, according to Georgina, an Australian (so that means something!)
The GRILLSKÄR features four independently controlled burners with a wide range of temperature settings that can adapt to whatever meal you're cooking. Conveniently attached to the grill is a prep space and shelves for plates, utensils, or other barbecue necessities.
So it turns out flatpack can be quite fashionable, if you know the best IKEA products to look out for. And it's not just the small decor that's worth shopping — ever wondered if IKEA kitchens are worth it? Georgina actually recommends them for their high level of customization... so there you go.
