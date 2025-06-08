6 IKEA BESTÅ Alternatives That Nail the Function of This Classic — And Might Actually Look Better

If you're here, you likely already understand the appeal of a certain Swedish retailer’s sleek, minimal TV units. Affordable, functional, and great in theory. But as an Aquarius with a mild allergy to the overly expected, I’ve always had a hard time settling for something so mass. What if there was a way to get that clean, cable-concealing look — without replicating the exact same setup as everyone else?

Turns out, there is — which is why I’ve taken the liberty of sourcing the best IKEA BESTÅ alternatives: same streamlined silhouette, same clever storage, same cable-taming cutouts — but with a touch more design personality.

To recap, the BESTÅ's appeal comes down to four things:

1. A sleek resting place for your TV.

2. Storage that doesn’t scream “storage.”

3. A cut-out in the back to keep cables tidy and out of sight.

4. A very digestible price point — £150, to be exact.

But if you simply can’t do another flat-pack weekend — I’ve rounded up six IKEA alternatives that hit all the same functional notes — only with a bit more style. You won’t even miss the Swedish meatballs. Promise.

