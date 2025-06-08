6 IKEA BESTÅ Alternatives That Nail the Function of This Classic — And Might Actually Look Better
I get the hype. But if you’re after smart storage that doesn’t look like everyone else’s, consider these pieces instead
If you're here, you likely already understand the appeal of a certain Swedish retailer’s sleek, minimal TV units. Affordable, functional, and great in theory. But as an Aquarius with a mild allergy to the overly expected, I’ve always had a hard time settling for something so mass. What if there was a way to get that clean, cable-concealing look — without replicating the exact same setup as everyone else?
Turns out, there is — which is why I’ve taken the liberty of sourcing the best IKEA BESTÅ alternatives: same streamlined silhouette, same clever storage, same cable-taming cutouts — but with a touch more design personality.
To recap, the BESTÅ's appeal comes down to four things:
1. A sleek resting place for your TV.
2. Storage that doesn’t scream “storage.”
3. A cut-out in the back to keep cables tidy and out of sight.
4. A very digestible price point — £150, to be exact.
But if you simply can’t do another flat-pack weekend — I’ve rounded up six IKEA alternatives that hit all the same functional notes — only with a bit more style. You won’t even miss the Swedish meatballs. Promise.
Best for Upgrading the Basics
Yes, the BESTÅ can be mounted to the wall, but there’s something to be said for skipping the drill. This option from La Redoute recreates that same floating effect with sculptural oiled oak contrast legs — no mounting required. You still get the sleek push-to-open cabinet doors and discreet cable access, but the overall design feels warmer, more intentional. It’s also about 50% less expensive, and with a 4.1-star rating over 248 reviews, this TV stand is just as easy on the eyes as it is on your wallet.
Best for Design on a Budget
Japanese minimalism meets Scandi wood in what might be the best-value pick of the bunch. At under £200, this Alpen Home piece is high-design without the price tag. Whether wall-mounted or left standing, the clean lines and lightly cozy fluted details command attention from across the room (quitely, of course). Complete with a flawless 5/5-star rating, while we respect the BESTÅ, it’s hard to argue this TV console doesn't look more elegant.
Best for Styling
You can’t mount this one, but with lines this clean — does it really need it? Done in a high-gloss white lacquer, the key difference with this IKEA BESTÅ alternative is that the upper shelf is open rather than concealed. Otherwise, the DNA is similar: sleek, handle-free, and minimal. The split-shelf format might actually be a smarter use of space, offering a spot for coffee table books, consoles, or the occasional pretty little thing. The name “Manhattan” feels apt. And with a perfect 5-star score, the reviews speak for themselves.
Best for Modern Design
This is about as modern as mid-century gets. AVF’s Panorama piece sits low to the ground with chrome detailing, a reversible top, and IR-friendly glass that gives you just enough visibility to track down the remote without fully exposing your tech stack. Sure, there’s some assembly involved (this is an IKEA BESTÅ alternative, after all), but reviews suggest it’s pretty painless. Where it beats the classic IKEA version? Details. Design-forward touches, tidy cable management, and a 4.2 rating vs. BESTÅ’s middling 3.3. That extra £90 feels like a no-brainer.
Best for Bigger TVs
The BESTÅ tops out at 72 inch TVs, but if your screen skews larger, you’ll need a unit with a little more backbone. Enter the Malik, Dunelm's solution built to support TVs up to 85 inches, with the added benefit of extra storage space for consoles, records, or the mess of cables you’d rather not see. Like the BESTÅ, this alternative has integrated cable management and that same streamlined sensibility — just with a slightly more bespoke, elevated feel. If you take your movie nights seriously, this is the move.
Best for Making a Statment
Look no further if you're bored with the bare minimum. The Aires TV stand takes the streamlined spirit of the BESTÅ but builds on them with bold, asymmetrical shelving. The hidden, non-cabinet pull storage is still here. Except now, you’ve got a display moment too, with open compartments that beg for coffee table books and photogenic trinkets. Available in a mix of neutral colorways and rated 4.7/5 stars on Wayfair, this TV storage just as dynamic as its zodiac-inspired name suggests.
Already questioning your allegiance to flat-pack? Keep the momentum going with our edit of IKEA KALLAX alternatives — for books, records, and all the little things too special to be crammed into basic cubes.
