IKEA vinyl storage hacks - 7 cool ways to display your record collection

Clever IKEA vinyl storage hacks are the weekend overhaul you didn't know you needed in your life. As striking the right balance between form and function when storing your record collection can be difficult. And these clever hacks offer the inspiration you need to get the perfect blend of both.

For many, a vinyl record collection isn't just about listening to the music (although they do offer a beautiful sound) - it's also a form of art that needs to be displayed as such with beautiful vinyl storage ideas.

But the storage solution also needs to be secure, safe and accessible. And, if you're on a budget, affordable. The IKEA Kallax is often used in IKEA hacks for vinyl storage as the individual shelves are a glove-like fit for records.

(Image credit: IKEA)

You can choose to simply customize your unit with inserts and pieces from IKEA (as above), or give it a real glow-up with a dose of creativity. With this in mind, we've tapped a number of influencers to share their chic IKEA vinyl storage hacks below. Hopefully, that's music to your ears...

IKEA vinyl storage hacks for a stylish way to showcase your records

1. Ooze a retro look with the IKEA Kallax

(Image credit: www.cuddlepill.com)

It's no wonder IKEA Kallax hacks are so popular - it's such a versatile piece, and can be used for bookshelves, bench storage, and a display unit to name a few. Its cubby holes are also the perfect size to play host to all your vinyl records.

'The records fit so perfectly in the little cubbies,' says Christina of cuddlepill.com. 'We were able to place my partner's record player (he was very excited about this purchase) on top.

'It was a nice touch to the retro feel we had going with the speakers. The only thing that we weren’t sold on? The fact that everyone knew this IKEA piece, and that it just kind of looked, you know, basic.'

She continues: 'Finally, I realized there was a way to make the IKEA Kallax our own. I fell in love with the Svea 150 legs at Pretty Pegs – they were the perfect match for our Kallax system and immediately brought it to life.'

2. Create a mid-century modern console

(Image credit: @toujourspaloma)

This striking IKEA vinyl storage hack is simple but so effective. Take one IKEA Kallax shelving unit, add two Kallax door inserts and a set of mid-century style legs - et voilà! You have a chic new display console.

Romina @toujourspaloma says: 'We just added a wooden board on the lower side, and then mid-century table legs - you can get them anywhere, from Etsy or Amazon to some hardware stores.'

(Image credit: @toujourspaloma)

Make a real statement of your vinyl collection by adding shelves above the console to display the records with the coolest covers.

3. Use an IKEA Billy bookcase to make a stylish display cabinet

(Image credit: Melanie Lissack Interiors)

Take a leaf out of Melanie Lissack Interiors' design book and make your vinyl collection part of a larger display of objet.

Melanie cleverly took the Billy bookcase and gave it a complete overhaul to become a bespoke statement shelving piece.

The interior designer added Art Deco-style wall lights down the center of the bookcases and wallpapered the back of the units in a cracked-gold design by Harlequin via Style Library.

The unit offers the perfect place to store a vinyl collection as well as books, ceramics, vases and plants for a design statement. See exactly how Melanie created the piece in our IKEA Billy bookcase hacks.

4. Upgrade an IKEA Vittsjo shelving unit for an ultra-chic vinyl storage hack

(Image credit: www.yellowbrickhome.com)

This creative and super-stylish IKEA vinyl storage hack found the perfect balance of prettiness and practicality.

'The purpose for our nook: Sit. Relax. Enjoy music,' explains Scott, of yellowbrickhome.com. 'We knew this would be our funny little room to play our records, read a good book and hang with the pets.

'To make this happen, we needed a place to stash our vinyl collection, and after painting the room Benjamin Moore Kendall Charcoal, we finally assembled an IKEA Vittsjo unit that was originally intended for our future kitchen renovation.'

He continued: 'They’re inexpensive and well made, but because records are heavy, we needed to reinforce the glass shelves they come with for something that can bear the weight.'

So he set about reinforcing the lower two shelves with plywood, and adds: 'We added wood shelving not only for the warm look it provides, but again, to give us enough support for all of our records.'

5. Go wall-to-wall with the IKEA Kallax for a vinyl storage showpiece

(Image credit: @mugidingdong)

Got a vast vinyl collection? Make it the main feature in the room with a wall-to-wall IKEA Kallax hack for a show-stopping living room storage idea.

The owner of this cool space, @mugidingdong, says: 'Kallax is a classic choice among vinyl collectors, as the size fits nicely.

'We added the legs so that we can clean it more easily - plus it looks nicer, too.'

And why stop there? Create a music poster gallery wall idea for the ultimate funky finish.

6. Channel a vintage vibe with old-school speakers and record player

(Image credit: curbly.com)

If you don't need a huge amount of space to store your records, this small IKEA vinyl storage hack is ideal.

Invest in a 77cm x 77cm IKEA Kallax shelving unit, add mid-century modern legs and finish with some vintage-inspired styling.

'We needed a record stand for an old (broken) record player my partner found at a garage sale and had been tinkering with all summer long,' says Alicia of curbly.com.

'Using an IKEA Kallax shelving unit, and a set of Pretty Pegs legs, we created a record stand that’s made up of simple lines and a little mid-century character.' Simple but effective.

7. Wall-hang your IKEA Kallax vinyl storage for a unique focal point

(Image credit: IKEA)

OK, not a hack as such, but this is a unique and stylish way of storing your vinyl with an affordable IKEA product.

Rather than the usual shelving unit on the floor, try hanging a Kallax on the wall. This way, you'll create a practical solution for your vinyl storage whilst also making a talking-point piece.

(Image credit: IKEA)

This is a thoughtful small living room storage idea, saving on floor space by making use of the wall; it's also sociable as well as stylish.

IKEA says: 'This is a smart, small yet airy studio with an industrial feel, where making use of height frees up floor space.

'High up on the wall there is a row of cabinets for things you don’t need daily, like files and bedding. For things you use more often, like records, a wall-hung shelf is a space-saving solution.'