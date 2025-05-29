6 IKEA KALLAX Alternatives for When You Want Versatile Storage With a Bit More Style
It's much-loved for a reason, but if you're in the market for storage that feels slightly more design-forward, here are the best alternatives
Yes — it's earned its place in the design world for its functionality and versatility, but with fame often comes fatigue. If you're looking for IKEA KALLAX alternatives, shelving units that offer the same practicality, convenience, and customization, you're certainly not alone.
While there will always be a time and place, I'm very familiar with the urge to find IKEA alternatives that feel more design-forward, rather than simply defaulting to the famous flat-pack furniture brand. And that doesn't have to come at a cost of, well... low costs, either.
If you know where to look, there are plenty of places to shop similar styles, modular designs, and furniture that won't make your home feel like a carbon-copy of all of your friend's. So, if you want the same functionality as IKEA's KALLAX unit, but not IKEA's KALLAX unit, here are the best alternatives to buy.
Best for Upgrading the Basics
When it comes to storage of all kinds, MUJI has an extensive range. This stacking shelf system is made of the same particleboard as IKEA's KALLAX unit, but has been finished in a more stylish oak veneer, which leans more minimalist-chic. It's also sold flat-packed, and is easy to assemble, and when laid on its side, would become a great IKEA KALLAX alternative. It's worth noting that, considering it's also made from particleboard, it's probably not the more durable, piece of furniture.
Best for Design on a Budget
The Fulton Sideboard is a solid IKEA KALLAX alternative, made with mostly the same materials and similar closed-back design. Its faux-wood finish looks a little more high-end, and its metal legs will save you from having to 'hack' the look. It also comes flat-packed with minor assembly required. It is, however, made from particleboard, which means it's not the strongest piece of furniture, and won't work well with disassembling and reassembling.
Best for Making a Statement
If you're looking to make more of a style statement, why not opt for a completely out-of-the-box material like this mesh metal shelving unit from La Redoute. It's going to be a far more durable IKEA KALLAX alternative, too, and while this style offers eight storage compartments, it's also available in a few other configurations (just like IKEA), should you wish to build a more modular design. It conveniently comes flat-packed and requires some assembly.
Best for Timber Finish
The Edgar storage unit is made from sustainable FSC certified wood, making it a much more sustainable alternative to IKEA. It’s solid oak composition also makes it less prone to damage, and each storage cube can be separated and styled together, making it super modular, and easy to customize to your specific needs. It is more expensive — especially if you're after the same size-cube setup of IKEA's KALLAX unit — however, for that, you're getting a more structurally-sound piece with a stylish dark timber finish.
Best for Customization
For the very design-forward, Tylko offers an extremely customizable and modular plywood shelving solution to suit whatever space you're in — whether you're looking for a built-in bookcase, freestanding entertainment unit, wall storage, or console. It comes in a range of bright and bold colors, as well as softer, more muted colorways, and lets you completely personalize your piece and the number of compartments. Needless to say, this comes at a much higher price point as an IKEA KALLAX alternative, but aesthetically-speaking, it's hard to compare the pair.
Best for Modern Style
As an IKEA KALLAX alternative, Kave Home's Litto shelving system also comes in modular cubes (measuring 34x38cm) which can be stacked any which way to suit your needs. Made with a manufactured wood for strength, and finished with an oak veneer for style, its sure to be a long-lasting alternative. There's also a walnut veneer option, and you can purchase larger configurations.
IKEA's KALLAX shelving system is certainly a popular choice because it's so easily customizable and there are so many IKEA KALLAX hacks that you can do to make the piece reflect your own personal taste.
But, if you're not too sure about DIY, and would prefer to buy something ready-made and higher-end in terms of style, hopefully one of these IKEA KALLAX alternatives caught your eye.
Cheyenne is a homes writer and journalist living in South London. She contributes to Livingetc and has previously written for British Vogue and FT Weekend. Outside of her work covering home design and trends, she loves designing and renovating spaces for family and friends and never shies away from an estate sale or auction.
