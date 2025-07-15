10 Types of Ficus That Will Look Amazing in Your Home — The Classics and Some Lesser-Known Varieties to Look Out for

Whether you're a beginner indoor gardener, only just building out your houseplant collection, or you're a long-standing expert with a lush jungle to boast, the chances of you having a ficus in your midst are quite high.

These undeniably popular houseplants are beloved for many good reasons, and it can all be chalked up to their glossy leaves that catch the light in the most beautiful way. And while you might know or grow some of these varieties already, there are plenty of others to explore.

Today, we will take a look at the 10 varieties that deliver on style and eye-catching foliage for a houseplant collection that's far from basic.

1. Ficus Elastica — Rubber Tree

A classic for a reason, a rubber plant is a no-brainer addition. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Firstly, one of the most popular ficus varieties is the ficus elastica, also known as the rubber plant. Anastasia Borisevich, plant expert at Plantum, tells me that this variety hails from the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra.

"The plant produces thick sap, which is used to manufacture rubber, hence the name. In the 20th century, a number of flower gardeners recognized growing the rubber tree as a sign of bad taste, and the poor plant fell under an unspoken ban," she notes.

"It regained its popularity in recent years thanks to Dutch floriculturists who drew plant enthusiasts’ attention to the classical beauty of the rubber tree with its leather-like, drop-shaped, pine-green leaves."

I have been eyeing this Rubber Plant by Beards & Daisies from H&M, and will be shifting it from wishlist to cart very soon.

2. Ficus Microcarpa — Ficus Ginseng

If you love the art of bonsai, you need this ginseng variety. (Image credit: H&M)

Next, we have the ginseng variety of ficus microcarpa. Houseplant expert Tony O'Neill of Simplify Gardening tells me that this ficus variety is one of the best houseplants to adopt into your indoor garden.

"This variety of ficus features a bonsai-like appearance with bulbous roots and a sculptural form," he explains. "I find that it's a perfect bonsai for desks, meditation spaces, or even bare entryways needing a zen touch."

Another brilliant pick from H&M by Beards & Daisies is this Bonsai Ficus Ginseng. And the best part? It comes pre-grown, so you don't have to wait to calm your home with this green flourish.

3. Ficus Benjamina — Weeping Fig

Braided weeping figs are a great way to show-off your gardening skills. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

You might have heard of weeping fig before, but if you haven't, let this be your introduction to this gorgeous houseplant. Also known as ficus benjamina, aside from being among the toughest houseplants to kill, Anastasia tells me that there's plenty to this plant's allure.

"This plant appreciates bright indirect light and a spacious spot where it can mature and grow. The leaves, which are very sensitive to changes in light, can be glossy green, variegated, slightly wavy, or smooth," she notes.

"The trunks and branches are flexible, so a young plant is easy to braid. A small Benjamin tree can sit on a table or shelf if there is enough natural light. Larger plants in corners or near decorative fireplaces can complete the look of the room."

If you're keen to bring this variety home, Beards & Daisies' Weeping Fig Houseplant from H&M would be my personal recommendation.

4. Ficus Lyrata — Fiddle-Leaf Fig

A design favorite and the reigning ficus in my books. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

I'd hate to play favorites with plants, but there's something about a fiddle leaf fig that makes me stop and stare at every glimpse. Anastasia tells me that this beautiful plant from South Africa is also known as ficus lyrata.

"Its leaves resemble a fiddle, hence the name. These giants grow up to 50 feet tall in their natural habitat! Those that grow indoors can reach up to 6 feet and more, so it’s best to put them in a big container on the floor," she says.

"The growing period is rather long, as it takes almost three to four years for this ornamental plant to mature and develop its famous majestic looks. Just don’t let your pets near this plant, though, because it’s really toxic to them."

But if you're in a pet-free home and slightly impatient to wait for this plant to slowly stem (I don't blame you), treat your home to this Beards & Daisies Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant from H&M.

5. Ficus Alii — Long Leaf Fig

If feathered foliage is the game, ficus alii is the winner. (Image credit: Plant Drop)

According to Anastasia, the long-leaf fig, or ficus maclellandi, is an evergreen fig plant native to India, China, and Asia. If you enjoy decorating with plants but are missing out on textural intrigue, this variety is perfect for you.

"This plant features long, slender leaves that create an overall palm-like appearance. This attractive plant will serve as a beautiful addition to your home or office. It’s easy to handle in terms of care, so brown thumbs are more than welcome to get one!" she comments.

"My only advice when growing this variety is to be mindful that the long-leaf fig contains toxins. So if you do bring it home, it’s best to keep it away from pets and children."

This Alii Fig Bush from Plant Drop is a beautiful species of ficus, and it comes in at 150 to 170 cm for a flourish you won't miss.

6. Ficus Benghalensis — Ficus Audrey

Ficus audrey is another braidable tree that adds interest. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Anup Mutalik, founder of Houseplants Nook, tells me that ficus audrey or ficus benghalensis is another pretty variety that's worth exploring if you're wanting to go past the basics.

"This houseplant is like a more approachable cousin of the fiddle leaf fig. It has velvety, soft green leaves with a gentle matte finish, giving off a calm, serene feeling," he explains.

"Its airy, branching shape has always felt relaxed and soothing, and it also fits beautifully into quiet corners of the home. And the good news is this hardy plant can live up to 20 years!"

I love this Ficus Audrey Houseplant from Beards & Daisies, especially if you prefer tall houseplants that come from within the ficus species.

7. Ficus Umbellata — Umbrella Tree Gig

What's not to love about the veined heart leaves of this ficus variety? (Image credit: Happy Houseplants)

Speaking of cousins of the fiddle leaf fig, here's another stunning variety that's definitely worth a mention — the ficus umbellata, commonly known as the umbrella tree fig.

Although the umbrella fig tree is originally from Africa, it's extremely popular in Japan, too. It might not be one of the quintessential Japanese indoor plants, but with its heart-shaped leaves and pretty green color, I'm not surprised by its popularity.

Since its history is rooted in tropical environments, this houseplant can be a teeny bit needy with humidity. But if you provide it with the right environment, like a kitchen or a bathroom, it'll reward you with healthy growth.

This Ficus Umbellata Houseplant from Happy Houseplants is ideal for a gift or even if you want to adopt this plant for yourself.

8. Ficus Pumila — Creeping Fig

Trailing vines and climbing leaves are this variety's specialty. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

When it comes to the types of ficus plants for indoor gardens, this list would not be complete without the weeping fig. Known within the gardening community as ficus pumila, this variety is perfect for hanging baskets.

Native to East Asia, this ficus variety is beloved for its ovate leaves that climb and crawl over the edge of the planter for a trailing touch of leafage. It prefers full sun to partial shade and thrives in moist, well-draining soil.

I recommend this Ficus Pumila 'Arina' Plant from Sprouts of Bristol on Etsy. And if you have taken a liking to its trailing leaves, there are plenty of ways to hang indoor plants to create a focal point of foliage.

9. Ficus Religiosa — Sacred Fig

Rare, sacred and so meaningful, ficus religiosa is a worthy addition. (Image credit: House of Kōjō)

Ficus religiosa, or sacred fig, is a rare variety of the species that Tony finds to be a rewarding addition to any potted garden. This unusual type of ficus might be hard to source, but once you do, you'll admire it forever.

"The plant's heart-shaped leaves with extended tips flutter in the slightest breeze, bringing a sense of movement," he notes. "Revered in many cultures, it adds a symbolic layer of peace and reflection."

I found this Ficus Religiosa Houseplant from House of Kōjō, and I can already picture it green-ing out a living room or a sunlit plant-filled bedroom.

10. Ficus Elastica ‘Abidjan’ — Burgundy Rubber Plant

If you ask me, burgundy rubber plants are the cooler cousin to the classic rubber variety. (Image credit: Crocus)

Moving on from relations to the fiddle leaf fig, onto plant siblings of the rubber plant, we have ficus elastica 'abidjan'. Also known as the burgundy rubber plant, this ficus variety features all the beauty of a classic ficus elastica with added depth.

All thanks to this plant's brooding burgundy-bronze leaves, this variety injects a dramatic verdant feel to a bright room that's in need of a moody palette. Bonus points since it's one of the best houseplants for cleaner air.

I recommend this Ficus Elastica 'Abidjan' Houseplant from Crocus. You can't go wrong with this variety, especially if you're keen on bringing the goth garden aesthetic indoors.

Stylish Indoor Planters for Ficus

FAQs

What Is the Lifespan of an Indoor Ficus?

"With proper care, an indoor ficus can live 20 years or more. In fact, some species like ficus benjamina and ficus elastica have been known to thrive indoors for over 30 years," says Tony.

"The key is consistency: stable temperatures, bright indirect light, and avoiding overwatering. Ficus plants may drop leaves when stressed, but they’re resilient and long-lived when given the right environment."



Now you might be on your way to add a ficus (or two) to your houseplant garden, and so I'll leave you with our guide on indoor plant arrangement ideas. All so you can display your plants in pride of place with confidence.