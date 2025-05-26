10 Types of Jade Plants That Will Bring Good Vibes to Any Room

With their thick, waxy leaves, strong branching patterns, and lucky charm reputation, it's no wonder jade plants find themselves in most plant menageries.

As one of the beloved houseplants around, jade plants are easily a winning member of any houseplant parent's family. But the key is in finding a jade plant that fits the vibe of your space.

And since there are far too many varieties of this succulent to pick from, I've shortlisted the top 10 jade plants for good vibes and their corresponding jade plant benefits with the help of some seasoned plant parents.

1. Ripple Jade

With their soft curvy leaves, the ripple jade is a winning pick. (Image credit: Amazon)

Gardening expert Lucie Bradley tells me that ripple jade plants are one of the most popular varieties under the crassula family. "Also called ‘curly jade’, this variety has uniquely shaped ruffled leaves in blue-green tones, providing a lovely wavy appearance," she says.

"Once this plant matures, these wavy blue/green leaves will top sturdy branches to give it a similar appearance to a bonsai tree. Although it rarely flowers, if it does, you will be rewarded with star-shaped flowers of white to pink."

Like any jade plant, she explains that it’s very easy to care for, only needing water when its leaves start to wrinkle, indicating it’s dry. Where jade plant placement is concerned, she recommends locating it in a sunny space.

If you're interested in bringing home this variety, this Curly Green Ripple Jade Plant from Amazon is a great pick.

Lucie Bradley Social Links Navigation Expert gardener Lucie Bradley is an expert gardener with experience in the gardening industry spanning 28 years. She works with Easy Garden Irrigation and Gardening Gifts while also assisting fellow gardening enthusiasts in expanding their knowledge of the art.

2. Pink Jade

Tinted with a lovely pink hue, this jade variety is subtly stunning. (Image credit: Etsy)

If you're on the hunt for indoor plants to add color, then the pink jade should definitely be on your radar. "This pink beauty is a slow-growing variety with a branching habit," says Lucie. "It features glossy-green, club-shaped leaves that are tinged red around the edges."

Although jade plants rarely flower, Lucie mentions that consistent TLC could produce fragrant, pink, star-shaped flowers. She explains that they can be profuse on healthy plants, giving a gorgeous frothy pink appearance to the plant.

"To ensure this variety thrives and has healthy, vibrant colored leaves, it needs at least four to six hours of full sun," she adds. "And it's best housed in a pot with good drainage and well-draining compost."

I found this gorgeous Pink Jade Houseplant on Etsy, and it has been reviewed to be incredibly stunning and 'a wonderful little plant' by customers.

3. Gollum Jade

This Gollum jade is the one plant to rule them all. (Image credit: Etsy)

Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies, tells me that Gollum jade is one of the best jade plants for fans of JRR Tolkien’s 'The Lord Of The Rings' fans and novices alike.

"The leaves on this one are long, narrow, and shaped almost like little green tubes that curl slightly at the ends and often turn red at the tips in bright light," she says. "It has a strong, architectural look that works well in modern spaces.

"It’s unusual and sculptural, it makes a statement without needing much space. Just remember that these indoor succulents need plenty of light to keep their form tight and coloring strong."

I found this Gollum Succulent Houseplant on Etsy, and I have a feeling it'll quickly become one of the most precious varieties in your container garden.

Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder of Beards & Daisies Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6-foot Monstera home on public transport. "I realized there had to be a better way to get plants delivered." This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, it offers a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading plant love and sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.

4. Silver Jade

Silver jade plants feature a matte shine that'll silently stun. (Image credit: Etsy)

"With broader leaves, a soft blue-gray color, and a matte finish, silver jade plants have a calmer, cooler feel," says Jo. "It grows into a fuller, shrubbier shape and makes a great standalone feature plant."

The silvery tone of this beautiful jade plant adds a level of visual intrigue to any houseplant setup. "Plus, it fashions a completely different look from most other jades," she adds. "The subtle silver comes across a little softer and a tad more relaxed."

When it comes to jade plant care and caring for silver jade plants, specifically, she points out that they prefer bright light, but are a little more forgiving if things aren’t perfect. And, as a pro-tip, she recommends ensuring good airflow to keep your silver jade plants happy and healthy.

This Silver Jade Plant from Etsy is highly rated and ideal for interior gardens with a multichromatic palette of plants.

5. Hobbit Jade

This Hobbit jade plant is the fantasy garden crossover we didn't know we needed. (Image credit: Amazon)

I wasn't quite familiar with the bond jade plants and JRR Tolkien shared until now. And although similar to the Gollum jade, the charming Hobbit Jade Bonsai from Amazon is my preferred pick from this whimsical genre.

"Although it is also known by lots of other names, including ‘Shrek ears’ and ‘ogre jade’, it's most aptly called ‘Hobbit’s foot’ due to its small size and leaves said to resemble the mythical creatures from the famous series," says Lucie.

"Hobbit Jade is classed as mature when it’s two to three years old. And if it’s provided with the correct amount of sunlight and temperatures, this jade plant could produce clusters of small, white to pinkish-white, star-shaped flowers."

And if you're looking for houseplants that bring good energy, then you'll love jade plants for their reputation as one of the best Feng Shui living room plants around.

6. Lemon & Lime Jade

Lemon and lime jade plants are beautiful bookshelf plants. (Image credit: Etsy)

If you want all the beauty of a tropical succulent with about half of the care efforts, then lemon and lime jades should be your next plant addition.

"This variegated jade has creamy yellow and light green striping on its leaves, with pink tinges along the edges when it’s getting enough sun," says Jo. The color variation gives it a fresh, almost tropical feel."

She goes on to explain that this type of jade plant is bright and cheerful, offering a great way to add some lightness without going full neon. So if you're sold on the look, then this Tricolor Jade Plant from Etsy is worth adding to your collection.

"It's important to note that it needs more light than the green varieties to maintain its variegation," she says. "Plus, it's best to avoid common succulent care mistakes by rotating it regularly for even growth and giving it the light it needs."

7. String of Buttons

Undeniably stunning, these trailing plants are a no-brainer. (Image credit: Etsy)

Not technically a crassula ovata, Jo tells me that string of buttons is a member of the jade family that's definitely worth mentioning. "This one grows in a stacked, spiral pattern with triangular leaves that look like they're threaded on a string. Plus, the edges often blush pink, especially in strong light," she says.

"It trails or leans over time, so it works well as an indoor hanging plant or spilling out of a planter. The shape is playful but structured, and the coloring can be surprisingly vibrant."

If you choose to play plant parent to a string of buttons, Jo recommends showering the plant in bright, indirect light and sowing it in very well-draining soil. She also finds that it's best to water less in cooler months, since its chunky leaves hold plenty.

This lovely String of Buttons from Etsy is available in a range of different packs and will thrive in an average temperature of 10° to 23° C or 50° to 75° F.

8. Hummel's Sunset Jade

Tricolor jade plants fashion the colors of a sunset au naturale. (Image credit: Etsy)

Next on our list of the best jade plants, Jo shines a light on Hummel's Sunset Jade. "This variety brings in a hit of color," she says. "The leaves are green with golden-yellow edges, and when they get enough light, the tips blush red."

According to her, it’s one of those plants that really transform in the right spot. "The color shift catches the light beautifully and adds warmth to any room," she adds. "Style this houseplant in bright, direct light to bring out the best colors and keep it near a sunny window, especially through autumn and winter."

This Hummel's Sunset Jade Houseplant from Etsy is beautifully colored and mini enough to make a lovely desk plant.

9. Crosby's Compact Jade

These mini succulents are ideal for small-space dwellers. (Image credit: Etsy)

Speaking of smaller jade plants, Crosby's Compact jade is ideal for mini indoor gardens that are short on space but still in need of a green flourish. A smaller, denser version of the standard jade, Jo tells me that these adorable varieties are a brilliant pick if you're looking for plants that are easy to style and grow.

"The leaves are shorter, closer together, and the whole plant grows in a tighter form," she says. "It's great for small spaces or if you're building a mixed succulent arrangement."

To keep on top of your houseplant care schedule, she recommends giving it light and avoiding overwatering. "And if it starts stretching, it’s probably asking for more sun," she notes.

Another great Etsy garden find, this Mini Crosby's Compact Jade is on sale right now.

10. Classic Jade

Crassula ovata is a beloved classic for a reason. (Image credit: Dunelm)

And last but not least, our guide to the best jade plants would be incomplete in the absence of the classic jade plant. Palmstreet plant expert Paula Ramirez tells me that this is a timeless variety no home should miss out on.

"It’s perfect for any space needing a touch of simple elegance," she says. "Additionally, it’s also really easy to take care of, even for people who often forget to treat their garden to a satisfying watering."

If you're on the edge about adopting this succulent, aside from just visual appeal, you can also bank on enhanced Feng Shui and air purification, too.

This Jade Houseplant in a Capri Pot from Dunelm is a great way to start your garden of jade varieties. And if you ask me, it's always best to start safe and extend your collection from there.

Paula Ramirez Social Links Navigation Plant expert Paula Ramirez is a Palmstreet plant expert and the founder of Gardino Nursery.

FAQs

How Many Types of Jade Plants are there?

When you think of jade plants, it might be that the classic crassula ovata comes to mind. However, there are in fact over 300 species of jade plants. So when it comes to starting a jade plant garden, there are plenty of varieties to pick from.

And there you have it, the 10 best jade plants to adorn your home with for immaculate vibes, refreshing greenery, and a surprisingly low-maintenance garden. Now, if you take a liking to a particular variety, save yourself a trip to the nursery and refer to our guide on how to propagate a jade plant to easily extend your collection.