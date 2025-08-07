5 Types of Indoor Hoya That Will Brighten Up Your Home and Add a Burst of Leafy Greenness
Waxy flowers, trailing leaves, and lush foliage — these plants have plenty to offer
When it comes to houseplants that shoulder a beautiful balance of verdant leafage and pretty flowers, Hoya is one of the top varieties that comes to mind. These waxy plants are beloved for their visual intrigue and appeal.
This virtually unreal-looking plant will instantly become the gem of your indoor garden. So long as you tend to Hoya care with intention and regularity, of course.
So, without further ado, let's get into the best varieties for a plant corner that's bright and blooming.
1. Hoya Curtisii
"One of the smallest hoya species, but definitely not the shyest, the hoya curtisii features small heart-shaped leaves adorned with silver freckles and blooms of pink star-shaped flowers," says Hanfei Niu of NiuPlants.
"This plant is an excellent conversation piece to impress your plant-enthusiast guests. Instead of perching it on a windowsill, this plant thrives best hanging from a tall height to let its vine grow."
If you're interested in this variety, the Hoya Curtisii Wax Flower from Happy Houseplants is a lovely option. Hanfei recommends putting these popular houseplants in hanging planters for a multi-dimensional attraction.
Hanfei Niu is a houseplant and gardening expert at NiuPlants, a retailer on the Palmstreet app.
2. Hoya Compacta
"Looking for some texture in a world of stick straight stems? This whimsical hoya compacta has curls for days that’ll have you wondering about her curl routine," says Hanfei.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"If you must know, it's all about bright, indirect light, well-draining soil, and just enough water that won’t weigh down her perm. Another hanging plant, let the hoya compacta let down her hair in a space that needs a little roundness to its edge."
The Hoya Compacta Mauna Loa Houseplant from Plants for All Seasons would look lovely in a mini hanging pot. However, they double as dainty small windowsill plants, too.
3. Hoya Carnosa
If you're looking for fragrant flowers to grow in a small apartment, hoya carnosa is among the best. "In its native environments, it usually hangs off the trunks and branches of tall trees as an epiphyte. In households, it has instead been relegated to hanging planters and trellises," says Anastasia Borisevich of Plantum.
"The plant’s glossy foliage is a result of it adapting to store the moisture it accumulates from the humid understory of tropical rainforests. The porcelain flower is renowned for being resilient, easy to care for, and long-lived."
However, if you want to grow it for the blooms, Anastasia points out that patience is key. "It can take years for the vine to reach maturity, and it won’t put out any flowers until then," she adds. However, when it does, you'll have flowers that stand out and show out. So, why not bring in a plant like the Hoya Carnosa 'Krimson Queen' from Waitrose Garden now?
Anastasia Borisevich is a plant expert at Plantum. A plant app with 20M downloads that helps to identify and care for plants.
4. Hoya Gracilis
According to Anastasia, hoya gracilis is a versatile variety that can either trail or climb, making it ideal for different houseplant setup aesthetics.
"A trellis structure where the plant can climb freely is a beautiful addition as a backdrop or framing a doorway," she says. "Or, hang it from a basket on the ceiling to add some visual interest in every dimension of your space."
They're not the most typical of trailing houseplants. However, that's what makes them an addition that's unique to your indoor jungle. And this pre-grown Hoya Gracilis from Jo Plants UK will lend your home an instant flourish.
5. Hoya Lanceolata 'Bella'
"Prepare to be enchanted by hoya lanceolata 'bella'. Unlike some of its climbing relatives, this epiphytic shrub typically assumes an elegant trailing or pendulous form, making it a remarkably popular and unfussy houseplant," says Anastasia.
"Its appeal lies in its charmingly small, green leaves, which are distinctly rhomboid and pointed, a departure from the more strictly lance-shaped foliage of the main species."
She suggests keeping an eye out for the lovely waxy flowers on these indoor climbing plants. And if you're loving the look of them, this Hoya Lanceolata Bella from C.B. Plants is a winning choice.
Fashionable Indoor Planters for Hoya
FAQs
What Is the Lifespan of an Indoor Hoya?
With optimized care, Hanfaie says that hoyas can live for decades, typically upward of 30 years. "However, there are reports of some living for a century. Some hoya species may differ in care requirements," she notes.
"It's a general rule of thumb to give your hoya bright, indirect light, make sure it has well-draining soil, and to water moderately in the summer months, and even less in the winter months. Humidity is its friend, so even giving them a spritz of water now and then can be beneficial."
Before I leave you to grow your fabulous hoya garden, here's a guide to houseplant trends 2025 to cover all your plant bases and have your garden flourishing in fashion.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.