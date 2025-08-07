5 Types of Indoor Hoya That Will Brighten Up Your Home and Add a Burst of Leafy Greenness

When it comes to houseplants that shoulder a beautiful balance of verdant leafage and pretty flowers, Hoya is one of the top varieties that comes to mind. These waxy plants are beloved for their visual intrigue and appeal.

This virtually unreal-looking plant will instantly become the gem of your indoor garden. So long as you tend to Hoya care with intention and regularity, of course.

So, without further ado, let's get into the best varieties for a plant corner that's bright and blooming.

1. Hoya Curtisii

This trailing leafy variety will brighten up the most bare corners. (Image credit: Happy Houseplants)

"One of the smallest hoya species, but definitely not the shyest, the hoya curtisii features small heart-shaped leaves adorned with silver freckles and blooms of pink star-shaped flowers," says Hanfei Niu of NiuPlants.

"This plant is an excellent conversation piece to impress your plant-enthusiast guests. Instead of perching it on a windowsill, this plant thrives best hanging from a tall height to let its vine grow."

If you're interested in this variety, the Hoya Curtisii Wax Flower from Happy Houseplants is a lovely option. Hanfei recommends putting these popular houseplants in hanging planters for a multi-dimensional attraction.

Hanfei Niu Social Links Navigation Plant expert Hanfei Niu is a houseplant and gardening expert at NiuPlants, a retailer on the Palmstreet app.

2. Hoya Compacta

Curly, cool and compact, this hoya variety is wonderful to watch. (Image credit: Terrain)

"Looking for some texture in a world of stick straight stems? This whimsical hoya compacta has curls for days that’ll have you wondering about her curl routine," says Hanfei.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If you must know, it's all about bright, indirect light, well-draining soil, and just enough water that won’t weigh down her perm. Another hanging plant, let the hoya compacta let down her hair in a space that needs a little roundness to its edge."

The Hoya Compacta Mauna Loa Houseplant from Plants for All Seasons would look lovely in a mini hanging pot. However, they double as dainty small windowsill plants, too.

3. Hoya Carnosa

When you think of hoya, the carnosa species is likely first to mind. (Image credit: Waitrose Garden)

If you're looking for fragrant flowers to grow in a small apartment, hoya carnosa is among the best. "In its native environments, it usually hangs off the trunks and branches of tall trees as an epiphyte. In households, it has instead been relegated to hanging planters and trellises," says Anastasia Borisevich of Plantum.

"The plant’s glossy foliage is a result of it adapting to store the moisture it accumulates from the humid understory of tropical rainforests. The porcelain flower is renowned for being resilient, easy to care for, and long-lived."

However, if you want to grow it for the blooms, Anastasia points out that patience is key. "It can take years for the vine to reach maturity, and it won’t put out any flowers until then," she adds. However, when it does, you'll have flowers that stand out and show out. So, why not bring in a plant like the Hoya Carnosa 'Krimson Queen' from Waitrose Garden now?

Anastasia Borisevich Social Links Navigation Plant Expert at Plantum Anastasia Borisevich is a plant expert at Plantum. A plant app with 20M downloads that helps to identify and care for plants.

4. Hoya Gracilis

If you like trailing leaves, the gracilis variety is perfect for you. (Image credit: Primrose)

According to Anastasia, hoya gracilis is a versatile variety that can either trail or climb, making it ideal for different houseplant setup aesthetics.

"A trellis structure where the plant can climb freely is a beautiful addition as a backdrop or framing a doorway," she says. "Or, hang it from a basket on the ceiling to add some visual interest in every dimension of your space."

They're not the most typical of trailing houseplants. However, that's what makes them an addition that's unique to your indoor jungle. And this pre-grown Hoya Gracilis from Jo Plants UK will lend your home an instant flourish.

5. Hoya Lanceolata 'Bella'

Shower the hoya lanceolata bella variety with love and it'll reward you in blooms. (Image credit: Amazon)

"Prepare to be enchanted by hoya lanceolata 'bella'. Unlike some of its climbing relatives, this epiphytic shrub typically assumes an elegant trailing or pendulous form, making it a remarkably popular and unfussy houseplant," says Anastasia.

"Its appeal lies in its charmingly small, green leaves, which are distinctly rhomboid and pointed, a departure from the more strictly lance-shaped foliage of the main species."

She suggests keeping an eye out for the lovely waxy flowers on these indoor climbing plants. And if you're loving the look of them, this Hoya Lanceolata Bella from C.B. Plants is a winning choice.

Fashionable Indoor Planters for Hoya

FERM Living Corduroy Round Clay Plant Pot £55 at Selfridges Color: Carob Brown Keep it simple with a standing planter like this charming Corduroy Round Clay Plant Pot from FERM Living. Bloomingville Agna Flower Pot £25.35 at nordicnest.com Color: Brown and White Let your hoya's long, leafy stems shine over the rim of this tall Agna Flower Pot by Bloomingville. AYTM Globe Hanging Pot £31 at nordicnest.com Color: Taupe Hang your hoyas up in true minimalist style with this Globe Hanging Pot from AYTM.

FAQs

What Is the Lifespan of an Indoor Hoya?

With optimized care, Hanfaie says that hoyas can live for decades, typically upward of 30 years. "However, there are reports of some living for a century. Some hoya species may differ in care requirements," she notes.

"It's a general rule of thumb to give your hoya bright, indirect light, make sure it has well-draining soil, and to water moderately in the summer months, and even less in the winter months. Humidity is its friend, so even giving them a spritz of water now and then can be beneficial."



Before I leave you to grow your fabulous hoya garden, here's a guide to houseplant trends 2025 to cover all your plant bases and have your garden flourishing in fashion.