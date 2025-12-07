5 Types of Poinsettias You Should Know About — So That You Can Find the Most Stylish Ones to Buy for Your Home This Christmas

Come December, you'll see poinsettias everywhere. Lit up in Christmas displays, daintily potted in lush homes, lined by flowers in grocery stores, and the list goes on. These flowers are beloved around this time of year, but little do people know there's more than just one type.

You might know poinsettias as the potted plants with bright red bracts and striking dark green foliage below. But there are some other types of poinsettias, including a ruffled rendition, that can set your Christmas plants apart from the rest, and give this classic festive addition a bit more of a modern twist.

Here's the lowdown on the five cultivars of poinsettias worth bringing into your home and styling up for the festive season and thereafter.

1. Marble Star Poinsettia

These marbled bracts are perfect if you like poinsettias but you prefer something less vibrant than the typical red. (Image credit: Plants4Presents)

"The marble star poinsettia is a gorgeous and unique variety that features salmon pink leaves edged in a cream color," says Sandi Liang, Palmstreet plant expert. "They offer a bit of pizazz and add a stylish touch to any dinner table or entryway."

Whether it's for Christmas table centerpiece ideas or simply to add some festive color to your indoor garden, marble star poinsettias are a pretty choice. Plus, there are plenty of ways to reuse poinsettias after Christmas. And the marble star's pastel colors make it a versatile, evergreen addition.

This Pink Poinsettia from Plants4Presents is a charming choice. Just remember to avoid overwatering so you're not left wondering why your poinsettia leaves are turning yellow.

Sandi Liang Social Links Navigation Plant Expert Sandi Liang is a houseplant and gardening expert at Dandi Plant on Palmstreet, a revolutionary marketplace app for indoor gardeners and plant lovers.

2. Freedom Red Poinsettia

The one to set the trend in motion, freedom red poinsettias will forever be timeless. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Shane Pliska, houseplant expert and CEO of Planterra, tells me that the freedom red poinsettias are another popular type. While the red version is the most common style, however, he points out that it's available in pink, white, and other mixes, too.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This variety went on to sell in the hundreds of millions after being produced on the Paule Ecke ranch," he says, referring to the family responsible for originally cultivating boisterous poinsettias and setting the trend.

If you love the look of this variety, this Red Poinsettia Christmas Real Plant in Hatbox from Next should be on your radar. To help them look lively and vibrant for months to come, make sure to stay on top of your poinsettia care.

Shane Pliska Social Links Navigation Houseplant Expert Shane Pliska is the president and CEO of Planterra — a national leader in interior landscaping that transforms corporate workspaces, hospitals, hotels, and event venues with live and artificial plants, living walls, and large-scale horticultural installations. A passionate advocate for biophilia, Shane’s work brings the outdoors in, helping organizations create more inspiring, productive environments. Shane is also the creator behind the Planterra Conservatory, the company’s flagship glass-enclosed botanical venue in Michigan. Designed as a lush, architectural celebration of nature, the Conservatory reflects Shane’s dedication to timeless beauty, immersive environments, and memorable experiences. A noted speaker, Shane serves on the boards of the National Horticulture Foundation and Green Plants for Green Buildings.

3. Noblesse Poinsettia

The noblesse is the kind of poinsettia to make a statement in focal foliage right off the bat. (Image credit: M&S)

"The noblesse poinsettia is the newest mass market variety from the Dutch firm Dümmen Orange, the successor and owner of the Paul Ecke Ranch legacy," says Shane. "The noblesse is bright and striking in red, and like the 'freedom family', has a range of colors."

This type of poinsettia sports a similar, more classic look with red bracts trailing into dark green leafage. The noblesse is especially favored for being strong, flourishing, and visually vibrant.

If you're unable to bring this specific variety home, then the Poinsettia in a Kubu Basket from Marks & Spencer is a brilliant option that emulates a similar aesthetic.

4. Winter Rose Poinsettia

These sweet Winter Rose Poinsettias from Dümmen Orange have been a big hit this Christmas. (Image credit: Dümmen Orange)

According to Sandi, the winter rose poinsettia is another type worth exploring in your indoor Christmas garden. "This poinsettia variety has petals and detailing that make it an elegant decorative piece that can be enjoyed every year," she says.

"Whether enhancing your own living space or gifting someone special, I find that the winter rose poinsettia brings a sense of elegance and festive joy to any home it sits in."

Shane also recommends these unexpectedly low-maintenance plants, saying: "These poinsettias are distinctive for their curled, rose-like bracts. Plus, the winter rose is a great and unique conversation starter, as it hasn't caught on in a big way just yet."

Although currently sold out, a testament to their charm, these Winter Rose Poinsettias from GardenersDream are worth signing up for.

5. Jingle Bell Poinsettia

Spice up your Christmas foliage with this dual-toned Poinsettia from GardenersDream. (Image credit: GardenersDream)

"The jingle bell variety of novelty red poinsettias was the first to feature rich red bracts speckled with pink and creamy white. The striking color contrast makes them among the loudest of poinsettias, invigorating your senses like the first snowfall," says Sandi.

"To make the most of your poinsettias, I recommend providing them with bright, indirect light and steady water, ensuring that they're moist but never soaked."

Shane also recommends indulging in the jingle bell variety, saying: "These naturally patterned bracts resemble festive confetti. And I love this poinsettia style for modern home interiors."

Festive Planters for Poinsettias

Bergs Potter Hoff Pot £35 at nordicnest.com Color: Raw Pink / Deep Burgundy I love the idea of toning down poinsettias by pairing them with this terracotta-style Hoff Pott and tying it back in with the burgundy base. H&M Terracotta Plant Pot & Saucer £24.99 at H&M (US) Color: Dark Khaki Green This Terracotta Plant Pot & Saucer from H&M is a great way to offset the pop of red on poinsettias and ground your festive foliage. Habitat Glass Faceted Ceramic Planter £6 at Habitat UK Color: Bronze Glaze This Glass-Faceted Ceramic Planter from Habitat will complement your poinsettias with its moody brown glaze.

If you're in the mood for something different or you're just keen to accessorize with more festive plants to brighten up your space, I recommend indulging in some types of holiday cactus, too.