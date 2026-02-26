IKEA Quietly Added New Outdoor Lighting to Its SOLVINDEN Collection — These Chic Lights Are the Simple and Effective Upgrade My Garden Needs Right Now
Those spring evenings in the garden are right around the corner, and these stylish outdoor lights are just what my currently neglected space requires
I'll admit it — I'm ashamed by how my garden looks right now. And I can't just blame the winter months for my tired-looking outdoor space (though that does have a big part to play); as life gets busier and busier, I have less and less time to spruce and zhuzh the way I'd like to. What I need are simple, yet effective ways to add impact to my space — low-maintenance additions that do all the talking.
One of the easiest ways to do this? Clever garden lighting ideas, and I've just found a whole bunch of them in IKEA's latest additions to its Solvinden outdoor lighting range. The SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp immediately caught my eye, with its unique design and bold red color, and it would pair perfectly with the SOLVINDEN Battery-Operated Globefor a layered space with depth and warmth.
These are exactly the kind of pieces that can turn a lacklustre space into one filled with interest and ambiance. But there's plenty more stylish lighting where they came from in the SOLVINDEN range — all of which are versatile, affordable, and will have your outdoor space ready for spring in no time; mine, too.
The modern retro design of this arc floor lamp is sleek and stylish, acting as both a considered design piece and a functional lighting element. The dimmable lamp offers three types of lighting — ambient, medium, and strong — so you can cater to any mood and setting, whether indoors or outdoors. For decorative warmth and cozy glow that starts from the bottom up, this lamp will add depth and contrast to elevate any space.
The Scandinavian design brand we know and love fails to disappoint with stylish, affordable design in its latest outdoor lighting line. Having first launched the SOLVINDEN range in 2012, it has continued to be added to over the years with new design-forward styles to elevate your home.
What I am particularly impressed by in this range is how many of the pieces are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It's this kind of versatility that is key when designing and decorating a space, especially in-between seasons.
Outdoor lighting is so transformative, and is an oft-overlooked element of garden design. I have been guilty of overlooking it myself, and have seen firsthand how much it can make or break a space. The key is in picking the right pieces and styling them in the right places.
I've picked six of my favorites from the range that give a high-end look for less, along with how I'd style them in a modern garden — I'm already planning my spring soirée.
Shop IKEA Outdoor Lighting
I love the elegant simplicity of this table lamp — and for £3? That is style at an absolute steal. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, it can be styled on a side table, or you could place a few along the center of an outdoor dining table for candle-height glow without the faff of flames always blowing out. Since it's battery-operated, you can bring it with you wherever you go, but I would suggest adding these IKEA LADDA Rechargeable Batteries to your basket to be more sustainable.
This playful snow globe is the perfect partner to the SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp — a wonderful way to introduce the unexpected red theory to your space. It has a USB-C cable for easy battery charging, meaning no annoying cords and cables, plus it's ideal for an outdoor coffee table or side table as decorative lighting that brings a cozy glow to your balcony or patio with design flair — but it would also look just as stylish on a console table in a modern living room as well.
Another floor lamp in the SOLVINDEN range, this elegant style, with its gentle curves and neutral hue, is solar-powered, with hidden panels behind the spherical dome. Simply leave it outside to charge during the day, and it will automatically turn on at nightfall (when the switch is on) and turn off when it's light again. Its slim design makes it ideal for any space that needs some elevated light; with no cords or cables, you can carry it wherever you need it most.
How chic is this lantern-inspired table lamp? I'm eyeing at least three for my outdoor space right now — a couple on the floor by my garden sofa, one on a side table, and already we're building a layered lighting scheme of dreams. I'm into the green hue of this solar-powered design and the way the stripes cast layers of light across the space. The handle makes it easy to carry around your garden or inside your home for flexible lighting where it suits you.
If you're looking for flexibility in your garden lighting, this lamp base, in durable, lightweight metal, could be just the thing you didn't know you needed. This base allows you to hang string lights, lanterns, pendants, or any number of creative decor ideas in your garden, wherever you need them most. And it could work just as easily indoors, too, for a unique floor lamp idea. Pair it with the SOLVINDEN Solar-Powered Pendant Lamp, as styled here, for a chic, minimalist design, or any of your favorite styles.
Pendant lights are one of our favorite overhead lighting alternatives for a calming and characterful space — yes, they are still technically 'overhead', but they don't bring that stark harshness we sometimes see indoors, so why not bring this to your outdoor area? Layer a few of these lights together for elevated outdoor dining lighting that doesn't interfere with your intimate set-up; instead, it adds cozy ambience and textural interest.
When it comes to having your garden ready for spring, or indeed, having a well-designed garden in general, lighting is a fundamental element that can make the world of difference. And, as this IKEA SOLVINDEN outdoor lighting range goes to prove, the lights you choose don't have to be expensive to create a space that looks and feels like it is.
