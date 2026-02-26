I'll admit it — I'm ashamed by how my garden looks right now. And I can't just blame the winter months for my tired-looking outdoor space (though that does have a big part to play); as life gets busier and busier, I have less and less time to spruce and zhuzh the way I'd like to. What I need are simple, yet effective ways to add impact to my space — low-maintenance additions that do all the talking.

One of the easiest ways to do this? Clever garden lighting ideas, and I've just found a whole bunch of them in IKEA's latest additions to its Solvinden outdoor lighting range. The SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp immediately caught my eye, with its unique design and bold red color, and it would pair perfectly with the SOLVINDEN Battery-Operated Globefor a layered space with depth and warmth.

These are exactly the kind of pieces that can turn a lacklustre space into one filled with interest and ambiance. But there's plenty more stylish lighting where they came from in the SOLVINDEN range — all of which are versatile, affordable, and will have your outdoor space ready for spring in no time; mine, too.

The SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp is at once contemporary and nostalgic — the perfect blend we're seeing more and more of in the latest interior design trends. (Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA Solvinden Floor Lamp - Dimmable/Red $49.99 at IKEA The modern retro design of this arc floor lamp is sleek and stylish, acting as both a considered design piece and a functional lighting element. The dimmable lamp offers three types of lighting — ambient, medium, and strong — so you can cater to any mood and setting, whether indoors or outdoors. For decorative warmth and cozy glow that starts from the bottom up, this lamp will add depth and contrast to elevate any space.

The Scandinavian design brand we know and love fails to disappoint with stylish, affordable design in its latest outdoor lighting line. Having first launched the SOLVINDEN range in 2012, it has continued to be added to over the years with new design-forward styles to elevate your home.

What I am particularly impressed by in this range is how many of the pieces are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It's this kind of versatility that is key when designing and decorating a space, especially in-between seasons.

Outdoor lighting is so transformative, and is an oft-overlooked element of garden design. I have been guilty of overlooking it myself, and have seen firsthand how much it can make or break a space. The key is in picking the right pieces and styling them in the right places.

I've picked six of my favorites from the range that give a high-end look for less, along with how I'd style them in a modern garden — I'm already planning my spring soirée.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop IKEA Outdoor Lighting

When it comes to having your garden ready for spring, or indeed, having a well-designed garden in general, lighting is a fundamental element that can make the world of difference. And, as this IKEA SOLVINDEN outdoor lighting range goes to prove, the lights you choose don't have to be expensive to create a space that looks and feels like it is.

For more design ideas for the garden and your home, why not sign up for the Livingetc newsletter so you never miss a thing.