One of My Favorite Sofa Brands Just Launched Its First Outdoor Furniture Collection — And It's Perfect for a Lounge-y Vibe for Your Garden This Year

Yes, it may still be winter, technically, but with the thermostat predicted to hit 16 degrees in London on Wednesday, it's time to start thinking about reawakening your outdoor areas. Last season's furniture looking a bit worse for wear? Don't worry — sofa-in-a-box brand Swyft has just launched its first-ever outdoor furniture collection.

The good news? It's a collection that shirks the image of garden furniture as uncomfortable and less design-forward than the sort of furniture we have inside our houses. "Gardens, balconies, and terraces are no longer secondary spaces — they’re extensions of the home," says the brand's design director John O'Leary. "We’ve always focused on how people really live, and increasingly that includes entertaining, relaxing, and even working outdoors."

Yes, I'm pleased to say that garden furniture has gotten better and better in recent years, but while designs that look like quality indoor furniture were once the preserve of just the most expensive designer brands, good pieces have gotten more and more affordable.

Editor's Choice Swyft Garden Sofa Set 03 £699 at Swyft Home Now this is design-led garden furniture. With its nostalgic, beachy stripes in a uniquely deep burgundy hue, Swyft’s Garden Sofa Set 03 is unmistakably summery, and the unanimous Livingetc team favorite from the collection. Comprising two chairs, a sofa, and a table (all conveniently delivered in one box), it's made with an ergonomic steel frame, topped with durable yet cloud-soft cushions you’ll want to spend all day lounging on. You can have it delivered as early as tomorrow, or a date of your choosing if you want to push it a few weeks. Swyft also sells outdoor furniture covers designed specifically for this set to protect it. The only annoying thing worth noting is that the pieces aren't available to purchase separately (yet?!), should your outdoor area not be big enough to accommodate them all.





The answer to outdoor furniture deserving of its place in the design-y home lies in "lightweight aluminium frames, modular thinking, and easy assembly for pieces that are straightforward to manoeuvre through homes and into gardens, balconies, or terraces," John explains. "It’s less about literal compression technology outdoors, and more about maintaining that ethos of convenience, flexibility, and customer-first design."

Price-wise, Swyft's new outdoor furniture collection feels fairly comparable to the likes of John Lewis or Neptune. The style leans very modern, with clean lines and structured silhouettes. You can choose between metal, rattan, or wood styles, depending on your aesthetic, though it's worth noting that most designs currently only come in sets, rather than being sold individually. Perhaps that will come later! For the time being, discover (and shop) more below.

Swyft Garden Sofa Set 04, 4 Seater £2,099 at Swyft Home When developing the outdoor collection, the team "weren’t chasing a specific aesthetic," John explains. "It was more about creating a calm, considered outdoor environment that works in the UK; whether that’s a compact London balcony or a larger suburban garden." That thinking is clear in Set 04, where a scratch-resistant aluminium frame in chameleonic taupe is paired with generously plump, durable cushions made for proper sinking into. "We also leaned into that 'quiet luxury' mindset: understated, well-made pieces that don’t feel trend-led but still feel current," he adds. "Ultimately, the vibe is relaxed modern living. Effortless rather than styled within an inch of its life." Swyft Model 02 Garden Chair £599 at Swyft Home Swyft’s Model 02 Garden Chair is another strong example of breezy garden design with the brand’s trademark comfort. "We approached outdoor cushions the same way we approach sofas: generous proportions, supportive but soft fillings, and ergonomic back angles," says John, noting that the key differences lie in the internal construction and materials. "It’s about intelligent layering. You can have robust aluminium frames and high-performance fabrics, but if the seat depth is wrong or the cushioning is too thin, it won’t feel inviting," he adds. "We tested proportions carefully to ensure you still get that sink-in, linger-longer comfort, just in a way that’s engineered for the outdoors." Swyft Garden Chair Set 01 in Olive £599 at Swyft Home As noted, Swyft’s garden range isn’t a mix-and-match affair. "The collection focuses on complete garden sets designed to take the guesswork out of matching tables and chairs," John explains. Set 01 brings lightweight, powder-coated aluminium dining sets in olive and taupe, stackable yet still comfortable, "essential for flexible living," as he puts it. Material choice was equally intentional. "We’ve used powder-coated aluminium because it’s rust-resistant, lightweight and incredibly low maintenance — ideal for the unpredictability of British weather," John says. Swyft Garden Dining Set 02 £2,499 at Swyft Home With its warm wood and olive-green cushions, Swyft’s Set 02 is another standout for me. "We incorporated acacia wood to introduce warmth and natural character," John explains — but no need to worry about longevity. "It’s a dense hardwood that performs well outdoors while ageing beautifully over time," the designer explains. "And cushions are made with weather-resistant fabrics and quick-dry foam where possible, designed to handle light rain and sun exposure." Swyft Garden Chair Set 02 £1,299 at Swyft Home This style is also available as an armchair set, which would look lovely on a smaller balcony. The clean-lined silhouette captures the ‘relaxed and contemporary’ aesthetic Swyft was shooting for: "Nothing overly ornate. Nothing that shouts 'garden center'," as John describes. "The aim was furniture that feels like an outdoor room, not a separate category." As with the rest of the range, the materials are built to work hard without sacrificing comfort. "Durability shouldn’t mean rigidity," John says. "Outdoor furniture should feel just as inviting as your living room. It just needs to be ready for the rain." Swyft Model 02 Garden Ottoman £399 at Swyft Home And for a clever dose of laid-back versatility, Swyft’s Model 02 Garden Ottoman is hard to beat. It works as a footrest for solo lounging, an extra seat when the extended family descends, and even a coffee table once you whip off the cushion. The easy-clean black synthetic rattan brings a rich, organic texture that feels "elevated without demanding constant upkeep" — another key consideration behind Swyft's garden furniture collection, John shares.

As we (slowly, finally) approach the al fresco season, Swyft’s collection will be a winner, John says, because each piece answers "real lifestyle needs," whether that's "hosting friends, eating outside when the weather allows, or simply having somewhere comfortable to sit that isn’t a folding chair dragged out of storage."

And just like when it comes to styling any garden furniture, it's best to approach it like an outdoor living room. "Add an outdoor rug to define the space, layer cushions in tonal shades rather than bold contrast, and include warm outdoor lighting to soften everything in the evening," says John. "The key is restraint... You want to let the materials and shapes do the talking."