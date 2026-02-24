One of My Favorite Sofa Brands Just Launched Its First Outdoor Furniture Collection — And It's Perfect for a Lounge-y Vibe for Your Garden This Year

"The aim was furniture that feels like an outdoor room, not a separate category," says the brand

By
published
in Features
Swyft garden furniture collection
(Image credit: Swyft)

Yes, it may still be winter, technically, but with the thermostat predicted to hit 16 degrees in London on Wednesday, it's time to start thinking about reawakening your outdoor areas. Last season's furniture looking a bit worse for wear? Don't worry — sofa-in-a-box brand Swyft has just launched its first-ever outdoor furniture collection.

The good news? It's a collection that shirks the image of garden furniture as uncomfortable and less design-forward than the sort of furniture we have inside our houses. "Gardens, balconies, and terraces are no longer secondary spaces — they’re extensions of the home," says the brand's design director John O'Leary. "We’ve always focused on how people really live, and increasingly that includes entertaining, relaxing, and even working outdoors."

Yes, I'm pleased to say that garden furniture has gotten better and better in recent years, but while designs that look like quality indoor furniture were once the preserve of just the most expensive designer brands, good pieces have gotten more and more affordable.

The answer to outdoor furniture deserving of its place in the design-y home lies in "lightweight aluminium frames, modular thinking, and easy assembly for pieces that are straightforward to manoeuvre through homes and into gardens, balconies, or terraces," John explains. "It’s less about literal compression technology outdoors, and more about maintaining that ethos of convenience, flexibility, and customer-first design."

Price-wise, Swyft's new outdoor furniture collection feels fairly comparable to the likes of John Lewis or Neptune. The style leans very modern, with clean lines and structured silhouettes. You can choose between metal, rattan, or wood styles, depending on your aesthetic, though it's worth noting that most designs currently only come in sets, rather than being sold individually. Perhaps that will come later! For the time being, discover (and shop) more below.

As we (slowly, finally) approach the al fresco season, Swyft’s collection will be a winner, John says, because each piece answers "real lifestyle needs," whether that's "hosting friends, eating outside when the weather allows, or simply having somewhere comfortable to sit that isn’t a folding chair dragged out of storage."

And just like when it comes to styling any garden furniture, it's best to approach it like an outdoor living room. "Add an outdoor rug to define the space, layer cushions in tonal shades rather than bold contrast, and include warm outdoor lighting to soften everything in the evening," says John. "The key is restraint... You want to let the materials and shapes do the talking."

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.